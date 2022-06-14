Five ways AI will change the view of digital marketing game in 2022

With the steady rise of AI and its continual development, one can only wonder how these improvements to AI will change the digital marketing game in 2022. From chatbots and virtual assistants taking over plenty of first response positions to personalized user experiences, and plenty more; 2022 looks to be an interesting year for digital marketing.

It’s no secret that AI will continue to play a vital role in digital marketing, in 2022 and beyond.

Anyone working in the digital marketing space currently knows an ocean of data available at the press of a fingertip. Sometimes it might feel overwhelming, but in the right hands, it can be invaluable. Especially when AI is involved.

What might take weeks to get done for a team of digital marketing agents, AI can do in a few minutes or hours. Collecting data, compiling, and comparing it is much faster when given to decent software.

Over the last decade or so, the improvements made to AI have been massive, and for the last few years large companies like Google and Meta, formerly known as Facebook, have been implementing AI in interesting ways.

AI is used in digital marketing to not only collect and interpret data but to enhance market penetration, especially when trying to find the optimal focus groups or user engagement.

Over the last few years, the percentage of marketing and sales departments using AI to help them has increased to 40%. It’s guaranteed that over the next few years the percentage of AI digital marketing users will grow even more.

Chatbots

Over the last 5 years, chatbots have become a much larger part of digital marketing than anyone could have imagined. A lot of it has to do with initial contact.

This helps businesses be able to set up 24-hour customer assistance. These chatbots can provide plenty of help, especially with issues that are usually dealt with daily. It allows customers to be able to sort out basic issues without the need to pay someone to resolve these small issues.

It leaves the contact lines open for larger issues, while the bots sort out the smaller things.

This kind of service will not only help keep costs down but should result in a larger amount of customer satisfaction, which results in better sales as well.

Chatbots can also keep logs of everything, which provides companies with valuable information about their customer base and their needs.

The best part is that chatbots have now become so advanced, that their responses seem human enough to trick most customers. These chatbots can provide a real sense of understanding and make the customer feel like their issues have been heard and resolved in a timely fashion.

Targeted AI marketing

Another important part of digital marketing is marketing itself.

AI provides assistance and info in plenty of different areas of digital marketing, whether it be in the form of a virtual assistant, that can help set up meetings, make orders or keep reminders. Some AI is used to predict customers’ needs or preferences, as well as design advertisements that are personalized to that person.

It’s safe to say that AI is the way to go when it comes to digital marketing.

When it comes to the marketing side of digital business, AI can be used to analyze your clientele, and find their general preferences. This information is critical and similar to how most businesses use customer feedback forms, as well as large-scale user testing. These tests are great and still used, but with AI on your side, a lot of information can be gathered and quickly analyzed.

Augmented and Virtual Reality

This is a cool thing that’s becoming more prominent in 2022.

Augmented reality, although it’s been around for quite some time now, is still in the early stages in terms of actual usability.

That’s all about to change. Especially when you’ve got a company as large as Meta pushing the boundaries of what augmented reality can be.

Whilst it isn’t used much for advertising purposes, there is a real market for augmented and virtual reality advertising that hasn’t been discovered yet. Especially on the augmented reality side.

Some companies have already started investing in this technology. IKEA is a great example. Using augmented reality, their app allows you to pick any of their furniture, use your phone’s camera, and place it in the room like it was there. Snap a photo and now you’ve got a decent idea of what that piece of furniture will look like in your home.

Embracing this technology, especially for the niche it still is, will not only allow you to pique customers’ interest but also set you up for the investable future that is augmented and virtual reality.

Predictive analytics-driven personalized recommendations

Another project that falls under Meta is a project called Rosetta.

Rosetta has been designed to help make Facebook more accessible to the visually impaired.

What they’ve done is used machine learning to create artificial intelligence that can read and comprehend text that is displayed on videos and pictures on Facebook.

By having the AI learn what the text on the pictures and videos are showing, it’s able to enhance the quality of the words displayed, allowing visually impaired users with easy-to-read text, even if the picture was of low quality

The way Meta has done this is by feeding pictures with the text through the AI constantly, allowing it to create a database of all of these images and the text that appears with them. This allows it to gain an understanding of what users on Facebook are posting and their interests, allowing it to predict certain texts that might come up on a certain picture.

This predictive modeling is a great innovation that comes with machine learning and AI, and the endless opportunities and information that will come with it are exciting.

Voice Search is on the Rise After All

Voice search is another part of virtual assistants that have been on the rise among general consumers since Siri piqued the interest of millions of people when Apple first introduced it in 2011.

Now almost every smartphone has a voice assistant built-in, whether it be Google’s smart assistant, Siri, or Alexa, smart TVs, speakers, and even some kitchen appliances have built-in voice assistants.

Voice assistants have become so popular because of the ease of use that comes with them. Ask Alexa or Siri to set an alarm, make a list or read you the news or weather. All at the prompt of a single voice command.

Ask Siri to read you a recipe off the web and watch your ancestors roll over in their graves.

A large percentage of consumers use voice assistants or search to find businesses and information about them. With such a large amount of people using it, it’s ripe for picking when it comes to digital marketing. The real question is how to use it for digital marketing?

Google’s been at the forefront of voice search for the last couple of years and their voice recognition and comprehension have made it possible for AI to understand human speech with an astonishing 95% accuracy rate. It’s pretty much up there with human levels of comprehension.

Similar to collecting data on what people type in and search, Google can use voice searches in the same way. It’s especially important to get it right, seeing that more and more people are using these voice assistants to search for things.

Time to sign off

With so many great things still to come in 2022, one can only imagine what’s in store for digital marketing in the year 2022.

Digital marketing is a difficult business to be in, especially when the rules can change in the blink of an eye. Staying on top of the latest advancements and trends is important, especially with how interconnected people are with technology these days. Make sure to stay up to date with the latest news and you’ll never fall behind in the digital marketing game.

Last Updated on June 14, 2022.