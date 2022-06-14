HyperX releases its first true wireless in-ear gaming earbuds: Cloud MIX Buds

Great sound is paramount to gaming, music enjoyment, and movie watching. Typically, gamers will have a set of headphones for gaming and another for listening to music or consuming video content while on the go. That is changing with the latest true wireless earbuds, including the HyperX Cloud MIX Buds which feature both Bluetooth 5.2 and a wireless USB-C dongle for mobile and computer use.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Being a crowded market, HyperX‘s first outing in the true wireless earbud space comes with 7.1 surround sound with spatial audio, EQ settings, up to 33 hours of battery life on a single charge, and the aforementioned Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity options.

“We are excited to enter the true wireless market with a truly game-changing technology enabling gamers to take their game with them where-ever they go. HyperX continues to meet the ever-changing needs of gamers across all platforms, including those who want a dual wireless connection with split-second quick changes across multiple platforms.” Kevin Hague, VP and general manager, HyperX

Features and specifications of the HyperX Cloud MIX Buds include:

The HyperX Cloud MIX Buds true wireless in-ear gaming headset.

Earphone Specifications Driver Type: Dynamic, 12mm Form Factor: True Wireless Earbuds Frequency Response: 10Hz – 20.4kHz Impedance: 32Ω Sensitivity: 106.5±3 dB 1mW at1kHz T.H.D.: ≦1% Ear Tips: Silicone, 3 sizes

Microphone Specifications Type: Built-in Element: MEMS Polar Pattern: Omni-directional Frequency Response: 50Hz-6.7kHz Sensitivity: -16dBFS (@1kHz, Pin=1Pa, 94dB)

Connections and Features Audio Connection: 2.4Ghz, Bluetooth® wireless connections USB Audio Format: Stereo USB Specification: USB 2.0 Sampling Rates: 48kHz Bit-Depth: 16-bit Included Virtual Surround Sound: DTS Headphone:X® Audio Controls: Multifunction touch controls, mic mute

Battery Specifications Type: Rechargeable lithium-ion Battery Life: Earbuds up to 10 hours, up to 33 hours total3 Charge Time Earbuds: 2 hours Charging case: 1.5 hours Entire product: 4 hours

Wireless Specifications Type: Bluetooth® Bluetooth Version: 5.2 Wireless Range: Up to 20m Supported Bluetooth Codecs: SBC Supported Bluetooth Profiles: HSP.TS, IOPT, A2DP, AVRCP, GAVDP, DID, HFP, HSP

Physical Specifications Weight Charging case: 36.5g ± 5g Silicone case: 32± 5g Earbud (L/R): 11g ± 2g Low latency USB adapter: 2.5g ± 1g Extension adapter: 8.5 ± 2g Cable length(s) and type(s): 2m USB-C to USB-A



The HyperX Cloud MIX Buds true wireless earbuds are now available and retail for US$149.99.

Last Updated on June 14, 2022.