TECNO announces its CAMON 19 PRO series smartphone

TECNO is probably a new name to you as it is for us. We hadn’t heard of this brand and have been reviewing Android smartphones for nearly ten years. The company announced the new TECNO CAMON 19 PRO smartphone yesterday in New York City.

TECNO says the CAMON 19 PRO is designed for young fashionistas, and one of its primary goals is to overcome the challenges of nighttime and low-light photography. The new TECNO CAMON 19 PRO series also features Samsung’s RGBW color filter sensor technology, which adds a white sub-pixel to the existing universal RGB configurations to enable light intake to be enhanced by 30 percent. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say.

TECNO CAMON 19 PRO Series

“The TECNO CAMON 19 series is the answer for consumers around the world who are seeking a premium smartphone that combines style and performance with an elevated photographic experience, ” said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO, “We’re very proud to introduce the TECNO CAMON 19 series and continue to reinforce TECNO’s commitment to exploring more possibilities in the fusion of technology, innovation, and design.” With its industry-first 64MP main camera and an RGBW lens co-developed with Samsung, the CAMON 19 Pro’s super night camera sets new standards for accurately capturing bright, clear images and portraits in less-than-optimal lighting situations. This is accomplished by employing a sensor system that mimics the focus of a human eye and allows for exceptional light processing, along with a glass lens that increases the light intake by more than 208 percent and significantly increases the brightness of the image. When in Super Night Portrait mode, the sensor and lens combine to transform portraits taken in dimly lit environments into ones brimming with brightness, contrast, and sharpness, while eliminating visual artifacts (also known as “noise”). The four rear flashlights, along with an advanced algorithm, recognize low-light conditions and provide the necessary light to effectively fill shadows or dark areas. TECNO CAMON 19 Pro offers the industry’s slimmest bezel, framing a 6.8-inch FHD+ display, to deliver an unsurpassed immersive experience. The diamond-like coating of 200 million crystals provides a premium texture and avoids fingerprint smudges. The powerful camera with a double ring and three cameras perfectly balances the camera and back panel aesthetic design to create the ultimate overall feeling. TECNO

It’s so beautiful, in fact, that the TECNO CAMON 19 series recently won the iF Design Award 2022 for the outstanding product design for its slim bezel design and an ingenious dual-ring triple-camera layout. The 50MP camera adopted by CAMON 19 Pro utilizes a 2X optical-zoom lens. The optimal focal length distance of 50mm allows users to shoot videos and photos with clearer and more crisp portrait outlines without distortion. When in portrait mode, choosing 2x portrait with bokeh to highlight portraits, transforms a casual shot into a magazine-quality masterpiece. For video enthusiasts, TECNO CAMON 19 Pro simplifies shooting and editing videos with several new features designed to deliver new levels of creativity and quality. When the video night view algorithm detects less-than optimal ambient brightness, it automatically works with the RGBW sensor/glass lens system to enhance the brightness of the image. Additionally, by employing OIS+EIS Stabilization–even in dark environments–the laser can quickly focus to ensure a bright and stable image or video. Great videos in backlit environments are also ensured by using the HDR mode on the TECNO CAMON 19 series. The technology helps create clearer backlit portraits and more details of the human face. TECNO

The smartphone’s camera system also utilizes AI Face Beauty technology, which intelligently identifies different facial structures and skin tones, and delivers smoothing complexions and accurate skin tones along with other improvements. Complementing the elegant aesthetics of TECNO CAMON 19 Pro are powerful performance features that place a spotlight on user convenience to create the ideal entertainment experience. Whether playing games, watching videos, or scrolling through social media, the phone features a display featuring Wide Color Gamut and a 120Hz refresh rate, optimizing the phone for the clarity, brightness, and color accuracy for a stunning viewing experience. Certified by TuV Rheinland, the display minimizes blue light and provides a more comfortable viewing experience by reducing eye strain and fatigue. TECNO CAMON 19 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset with its better display, more image processing power and faster speed. Running out of power will seldom be an issue for the CAMON 19 Pro, thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery, coupled with 33 Watt Flash Charge. TECNO

Pricing and Availability

The CAMON 19 PRO and other models from the CAMON 19 series are expected to be broadly available in June across global regions including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Southern Asia. Pricing varies by region.

Last Updated on June 15, 2022.