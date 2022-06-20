China’s Tencent Holdings has started its own extended reality division

According to Polygon, Tencent Holdings is the world’s largest game company, with stakes in many gaming companies. Tencent Holdings is also behind China’s largest social media messaging app, WeCnat. It is evident that the company’s interest lies in gaming and social media; Polygon has a list of Tencent Holdings investments and holdings that is extensive.

Tencent Holdings Ownership

Studio Location Percentage owned Funcom Norway 100% Leyou Hong Kong 100% Riot Games U.S. 100% Sharkmob Sweden 100% Turtle Rock U.S. 100% Wake Up Interactive Hong Kong 100% Supercell Finland 84% Grinding Gear Games New Zealand 80% Epic Games U.S. 40% Pocket Gems Japan 38% Sea Limited (Garena) Singapore 25.60% Dontnod Entertainment France 22.63% Bloober Team Poland 22% Marvelous Japan 20% Netmarble South Korea 17.66% Kakao South Korea 13.50% Bluehold Studio South Korea 11.50% Frontier Developments U.K. 9% Sumo Group U.K. 8.75% Kadokawa Corporation (FromSoftware, Spike Chunsoft) Japan 6.86% Activision Blizzard U.S. 5% Paradox Interactive Sweden 5% Ubisoft France 5% Remedy Entertainment Finland 3.80% 1C Entertainment Poland Majority 10 Chambers Collective Sweden Majority Fatshark Sweden Majority Klei Entertainment Canada Majority Miniclip Switzerland Majority Yager Development Germany Majority Bohemia Interactive Czech Republic Minority Offworld Industries Canada Minority Payload Studios U.K. Minority Playtonic Games U.K. Minority Voodoo France Minority Aiming Japan Undisclosed Discord U.S. Undisclosed Inflexion Games Canada Undisclosed Lockwood Publishing U.K. Undisclosed PlatinumGames Japan Undisclosed Roblox U.S. Undisclosed Chart courtesy of Polygon

So it should come as no surprise that Tencent Holdings is eyeing VR/AR and Metaverse concepts. According to Reuters, the company has formed an extended reality division that will compete with Meta’s Metaverse and other virtual worlds.

The unit is tasked with building up the extended reality business for Tencent including both software and hardware, the sources said, adding that it will be led by Tencent Games Global’s Chief Technology Officer Li Shen and will be part of the company’s Interactive Entertainment business group. Two of the sources said the unit will eventually have over 300 staff, a generous figure given how Tencent has been cost cutting and slowing down hiring. However, they also cautioned that the hiring plans are still fluid, as the company will adjust the unit’s headcount based on its performance. Reuters

Virtual worlds are not a new thing, but they have yet to take to the mainstream. Companies like Meta and Tencent Holdings are betting that they will become mainstream and that people will eventually live in these virtual worlds. It’s certainly going to be an interesting future.

