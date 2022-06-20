The IOGEAR Dock Pro is an ultra-portable laptop and dock stand

Working from home or working on the run often requires a more considerable degree of flexibility than working from the office. Comfort and convenience are amplified, and the proper devices and tools can help users achieve those goals—tools like the IOGEAR Dock Pro.

The IOGEAR Dock Pro, actual name Dock Pro 6-in-1 4K Dock Stand model number GUD3C4K1LS, is an ultra-portable laptop dock and stand. This new 6-in-1 multi-functional laptop stand/USB-C hub extends one USB-C port to six beneficial ports: 1x HDMI, 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C for data, 1x USB-C for 100W PD charging, and 1x gigabit Ethernet port. Users can organize their peripherals with this streamlined laptop stand. And there is only one cable from the base to your laptop – easy to disengage.

Here are the key points and features the company provided to us about the IOGEAR Dock Pro:

an ergonomic workspace that elevates the laptop’s display to eye level,

a more comfortable typing experience with up to 35 degrees of adjustability,

a cleaner workspace by eliminating workspace cable clutter.

100w USB-C power delivery port

an HDMI port that supports 4K displays

a USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1) port

two USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports

a gigabit LAN port

The Dock Pro is priced at US$69.95 and is available on Amazon. As of this article, there is a US$10 coupon on Amazon which reduces the price to US$59.95.

Last Updated on June 20, 2022.