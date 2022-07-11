Techaeris’ 2022 Amazon Prime Day guide

The 2022 Amazon Prime Day sale is almost upon us. Throughout the years, Techaeris has worked with and reviewed a slew of devices from many brands, some of which are offering some fantastic Amazon Prime Day deals this year on July 12th and 13th. That said, some of the deals are live already and you can check the Prime Day landing page for current and updated deals.
We’re not going to make this long, but rather short and sweet, so sign up for Amazon Prime if you already haven’t, check out the deals below (which we’ll be adding to as the sale nears and goes live), and start saving! (NOTE: All prices in USD unless otherwise noted, subject to change, and accurate at the time of listing. Similar deals may be live in Canada and the UK, clicking on the link should take you to the relevant Amazon product page for your country).
Audio
- Altec Lansing HydraShock Speaker – Reg: $179.99, Prime Day: $99.99 (7/12 only)
- Altec Lansing RockBox XL Speaker – Reg: $199.99, Prime Day $129.99 (2022 Prime Day Lightning Deal on Wednesday, 7/13 (1:30 AM – 1:30PM PDT / 4:30AM – 4:30pm EST))
- ONANOFF BuddyPhones Cosmos+ Kid-Safe Headphones (our review) – Reg: $99.99, Prime Day: $69.99 to $79.99
Auto
- MIOFIVE AI-Enabled 5G Wi-Fi 4K UHD Dash Cam – Reg: $149.99, Prime Day: $119.99
- Nexar Beam GPS Full HD 1080p Dash Cam – Reg: $129.95, Prime Day: $103.96
- Nexar Pro GPS WiFi Dual Dash Cam System with SD Card – Reg: $169.95, Prime Day: $135.96
Gaming
- GameSir X3 Type C Gamepad for Android – Reg: $99.99, Prime Day: $79.99
- HyperX – Up to 60% off a wide range for headsets, keyboards, mice, and more for the 2022 Amazon Prime Day including:
- HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – Reg: $129.99, Prime Day $89.99
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Red/Aqua) – Reg: $89.99, Prime Day $69.99
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Blackout Wired PC Gaming Headset – Reg: $129.99, Prime Day: $79.99
- HyperX Cloud Core Wireless DTS PC Gaming Headset – Reg: $99.99, Prime Day: $69.99
- HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset – Reg: $149.99, Prime Day: $119.99
- HyperX QuadCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone – Reg: $139.99, Prime Day: $99.99
- Samsung Odyssey G5 27″ WQHD Gaming Monitor – Reg: $319.99, Prime Day: $249.99
- ViewSonic OMNI VX2418-P-MHD 24″ FHD Gaming Monitor – Reg: $199.99, Prime Day: $159.99
Health & Fitness
- Morphee Sleep Aid/Meditation Sound Machine – Reg: $99.99, Prime Day: $79.99
- Proscenic T22 Air Fryer – Reg: $139.99, Prime Day: $89.99
- Withings Body+ Scale – Reg: $99, Prime Day: 76.23
- Withings ScanWatch (our review) – Reg: $299, Prime Day: $230.23
- Withings ScanWatch Horizon – Reg: $499.95, Prime Day: $384.96
- TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra – GPS; 30% off; reg retail $299.99
- TicWatch Pro 3 GPS – 35% off; reg retail $299.99
- TicWatch E3 – 30% off; reg retail $199.99
- TicWatch GTH Pro – 30% off; reg retail $99.99
- Apple Watch – Up to 29% off assorted models
Home Entertainment
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Bundle – Reg: $54.98, Prime Day: $28.73
Home Security
- EZVIZ C3X Dual-Lens Colour Night Vision Security Camera (our review) – Reg: $129.99, Prime Day: $74.99
- EZVIZ C6W Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Indoor Camera – Reg: $89.99, Prime Day: $59.99
- EZVIZ C3TN Colour Night Vision Security Camera – Reg: $79.99, Prime Day: $49.99
- EZVIZ LC1C Full HD Wi-Fi Floodlight Camera (our review) – Reg: $129.99, Prime Day: $79.99
Mobile
- EXCITRUS 100W 20800mAh Power Bank w/ MagSafe Wireless Charging – Reg: 99.99, Prime Day: $79.99
- EXCITRUS NitroCharge 30 Pro 30W 10,000mAh Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger – Reg: $69.99, Prime Day $48.99
- EXCITRUS 45W Power Bank Air Portable Charger and Laptop Charger – Reg: $59.95, Prime Day: $41.97
- Invoxia GPS Tracker with 1-year subscription – Reg: $129, Prime Day $103.20
- Invoxia GPS Tracker with 2-year subscription – Reg: $159, Prime Day $127.20
- KOVOL 120W GaN III USB C Charging Station – Reg: $89.99, Prime Day: $62.99
- KOVOL 65W 4-Port PD GaN III Desktop Charger USB C Charging Station – Reg: $49.99, Prime Day: $29.99
- KOVOL Sprint USB-C PD 65W Wall Charger – Reg: $59.99, Prime Day: $21.39
- KOVOL Sprint USB-C 25W Super Fast Charger – Reg: $29.99, Prime Day: $13.39
Portable Power
- Jackery – Reg: $139.99 to $3,599, Prime Day: $111.99 to $2,699
Smart Home
- Brilliant Smart Home System (our review) – 10% off all home control panels, smart switches, & smart plugs
- Enabot SE-1 Home Security Pet Camera (our Enabot AIR review) – Reg: $119, Prime Day: $90
- Enabot SE-2 Home Security Pet Camera – Reg: $119, Prime Day: $95
- Proscenic 850T Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop – Reg: $239, Prime Day $155
- yeedi vac max Robot Vacuum and Mop – Reg: $369.99, Prime Day: $252.99
Amazon Devices
- Save 55% on Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits ($149.99)
- Save up to 79% on Fire TV devices, including Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV ($99.99), Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV ($199.99), Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV ($49.99), Toshiba 55-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Hands-Free with Alexa ($349.99), Fire TV Stick 4K Max ($34.99), and Fire TV Stick Lite ($11.99)
- Save up to 60% on Echo devices, including Echo Show 15 ($179.99), Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) ($74.99), Echo Buds ($69.99), Echo Dot (3rd Gen) ($17.99), and Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids ($24.99)
- Save up to 55% on Amazon Halo devices ($44.99 for both Halo View and Halo Band)
- Save up to 50% on Fire tablets and accessory bundles including Fire HD 10 ($74.99) and Fire HD 8 Kids ($69.99)
- Save up to 50% on Blink devices and accessory bundles including Blink Outdoor 3 Camera kit ($124.99) and Blink Video Doorbell ($34.99)
- Save up to 50% on eero mesh WiFi systems including 40% off eero Pro 6E (starting at $179)
- Save 43% on Luna Controller ($39.99)
- Save 30% on Kindle devices including Kindle Paperwhite ($94.99), Kindle Oasis ($174.99), and up to 55% on Kindle Kids ($49.99)
- Save up to 40% on Ring devices, including Ring Video Doorbell, 2nd Gen ($74.99), Ring Video Doorbell Pro ($119.99), and Ring Alarm 2.0 5-piece kit ($119.99)
Last Updated on July 11, 2022.