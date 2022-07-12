Samsung will soon start rolling out One UI Watch4.5 for Galaxy Watch devices

If you are a Galaxy Watch device user, you should check your Wearable app for the One UI Watch4.5 update. Samsung says the update should be rolling out to eligible Galaxy Watches soon. On top of the latest version of Wear OS Powered by Samsung (running Wear OS 3.5), the new One UI Watch4.5 release adds a fuller typing experience, an easier way to make calls, and a host of new intuitive accessibility features.

To make it easier to interface with the watch, One UI Watch4.5 adds a full typing experience on the screen. Whether doing searches or responding to messages and emails, you can take advantage of the new full QWERTY keyboard with Swipe to type in addition to dictating and handwriting, making communicating from your watch more accessible than ever. Plus, instead of committing to just one method, One UI Watch4.5 lets you seamlessly switch inputs at any time, allowing you to start dictating a message and then change to the keyboard if you need more privacy.

Making calls is also more frictionless on the Galaxy Watch, thanks to dual-SIM support on One UI Watch4.5. Users can set a preferred SIM on their Galaxy smartphone and have it automatically synced on their Galaxy Watch. An easy-to-read interface shows you which SIM is used on the Watch. If the SIM setting is set to “Ask always” on the phone, users can choose which SIM they’d like to use from their Galaxy Watch. Want to make calls without giving away your number? It’s your call to make – SIM1 or SIM2.

In addition to being an always-with-you communication tool, the Galaxy Watch offers more watch face customizability, so it better compliments whatever you’re wearing. Enjoy your favorite watch face in various styles by adding the watch face to your favorite list multiple times and customizing each instance with different colors and complications. What’s more, with the favorite list, the watch faces you select are saved for quick access, so you don’t have to cycle through your entire collection.

The One UI Watch4.5 update also includes handy accessibility features enabling users to enjoy the full Galaxy Watch experience.

Users who have difficulty distinguishing colors can adjust the display to their preferred hue and increase contrast to make fonts easier to read. Other features for visual assistance include reduced transparency and blur effects and removal of animations. In addition, auditory assistance for those with difficulty hearing allows users to balance the sound from the left and correct audio output for their connected Bluetooth headset.

Those who need added support for touch inputs can extend the duration of screen tap interaction with Tap duration and can disable repeated touch inputs with ignoring repeated touches for better control.

For added support, users can adjust how long temporary functions, such as volume and notifications, stay on screen with Time to take action and can set the home button to toggle the most commonly used feature. All the accessibility options can be accessed from one convenient menu, so you don’t have to dig through the settings to find them.

A full QWERTY keyboard, a more convenient calling experience along with a host of accessibility options on the upcoming One UI Watch4.5 are set to offer users a more complete Galaxy Watch experience. Galaxy One UI Watch4.5 is slated for release in the third quarter, with more features to be announced.

