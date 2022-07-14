New on Netflix July 15-21: Can Dakota Johnson be persuaded in this Jane Austen adaptation?

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between July 15-21st. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in July if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix July 15-21st list which is headlined by Dakota Johnson in the adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion.

Coming soon in July

These titles are coming sometime in July, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳 ): A series of mutilated bodies and taunting notes left outside a Delhi jail sends police hunting for a seasoned killer with a grudge against the system.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie-related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Wild Things: Animal Adventures: Rescue cute animals, explore an immersive world and build your dream habitat in this colorful match-3 adventure game.

Rescue cute animals, explore an immersive world and build your dream habitat in this colorful match-3 adventure game. Before Your Eyes: Embark on an emotional first-person adventure where you control the story — and affect the outcome — with your real-life blinks.

Mahjong Solitaire: Enjoy hundreds of tile-matching puzzles. Equip themes and backgrounds, including “Stranger Things” ones, to change the game’s look and feel.

Immortality: A starlet, vanished. Her films, unreleased. Investigate the lost works of the silver-screen hopeful to unlock the secrets behind her disappearance.

And now for the Netflix July 15-21st list:

July 15

Alba (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Alba awakens on a beach, bearing evidence of a rape but with no memory of the night before. Then she learns her rapists are her boyfriend’s buddies.

Alba awakens on a beach, bearing evidence of a rape but with no memory of the night before. Then she learns her rapists are her boyfriend’s buddies. Country Queen (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇪): A Nairobi event planner returns to her village after 10 years, where she confronts her past — and a mining company that threatens to destroy her home.

A Nairobi event planner returns to her village after 10 years, where she confronts her past — and a mining company that threatens to destroy her home. Farzar (NETFLIX SERIES): Prince Fichael lives in a human colony on an alien world and vows to rid the planet of evil — but then learns his dad’s the biggest evildoer of them all.

Prince Fichael lives in a human colony on an alien world and vows to rid the planet of evil — but then learns his dad’s the biggest evildoer of them all. The Foreigner 🇨🇦

Love Goals (Jaadugar) (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): A small-town magician with zero interest in football must lead his local team to the finals of a tournament if he wishes to marry the love of his life.

A small-town magician with zero interest in football must lead his local team to the finals of a tournament if he wishes to marry the love of his life. Mom, Don’t Do That! (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇼): After her husband’s death, a 60-year-old mom decides to find love again — to the joy and annoyance of her two daughters. Based on a true story.

After her husband’s death, a 60-year-old mom decides to find love again — to the joy and annoyance of her two daughters. Based on a true story. Persuasion (NETFLIX FILM): Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they meet again. Will she seize her second chance at true love?

Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they meet again. Will she seize her second chance at true love? Remarriage & Desires (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Through an exclusive matchmaking agency that caters to the ultra-rich, a divorcee plots revenge against her ex-husband’s scheming mistress.

July 18

Live is Life (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): Five boys faced with the realities of adulthood unite for a final adventure: hunting down a magical flower that will make their wishes come true.

Five boys faced with the realities of adulthood unite for a final adventure: hunting down a magical flower that will make their wishes come true. My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (NETFLIX FAMILY): A young pony makes a herd of new friends on a quest to bring magic back to her world in this sing-along version of “My Little Pony: A New Generation.”

A young pony makes a herd of new friends on a quest to bring magic back to her world in this sing-along version of “My Little Pony: A New Generation.” StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read (NETFLIX FAMILY): Follow StoryBot pals Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo through three volumes of snack-sized early reading lessons set to a soundtrack of catchy tunes!

Follow StoryBot pals Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo through three volumes of snack-sized early reading lessons set to a soundtrack of catchy tunes! Too Old for Fairy Tales (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): A spoiled gamer wants to compete in an upcoming tournament, but his mother’s illness and an eccentric aunt force him to rethink his priorities.

July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak (NETFLIX COMEDY): Performing in his Cleveland hometown, David A. Arnold jokes about marital spats and entitled kids as he shares a behind-the-scenes look at his family.

July 20

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱): No demon is safe as Bogdan Boner, the alcohol-loving, self-taught exorcist-for-hire, returns with more inventive, obscene and deadly deeds.

No demon is safe as Bogdan Boner, the alcohol-loving, self-taught exorcist-for-hire, returns with more inventive, obscene and deadly deeds. Virgin River: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): Mel navigates her new reality, Jack’s past threatens his future and new faces arrive to stir things up in Virgin River.

July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The family-friendly animated series set in the world of the hit franchise returns for a new season.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 15-21st list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada July 15-21st list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out the second volume of Stranger Things 4? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on July 14, 2022.