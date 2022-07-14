New on Netflix July 15-21: Can Dakota Johnson be persuaded in this Jane Austen adaptation?

Table of contents
Coming soon in July
- Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳): A series of mutilated bodies and taunting notes left outside a Delhi jail sends police hunting for a seasoned killer with a grudge against the system.
- Masaba Masaba: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Amid a career crisis, Masaba puts her love life on the back burner — but is it there to stay? Neena faces all kinds of drama while rebooting a hit show.
Netflix Games
July 15
- Alba (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Alba awakens on a beach, bearing evidence of a rape but with no memory of the night before. Then she learns her rapists are her boyfriend’s buddies.
- Country Queen (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇪): A Nairobi event planner returns to her village after 10 years, where she confronts her past — and a mining company that threatens to destroy her home.
- Farzar (NETFLIX SERIES): Prince Fichael lives in a human colony on an alien world and vows to rid the planet of evil — but then learns his dad’s the biggest evildoer of them all.
- The Foreigner 🇨🇦
- Love Goals (Jaadugar) (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): A small-town magician with zero interest in football must lead his local team to the finals of a tournament if he wishes to marry the love of his life.
- Mom, Don’t Do That! (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇼): After her husband’s death, a 60-year-old mom decides to find love again — to the joy and annoyance of her two daughters. Based on a true story.
- Persuasion (NETFLIX FILM): Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they meet again. Will she seize her second chance at true love?
- Remarriage & Desires (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Through an exclusive matchmaking agency that caters to the ultra-rich, a divorcee plots revenge against her ex-husband’s scheming mistress.
July 18
- Live is Life (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): Five boys faced with the realities of adulthood unite for a final adventure: hunting down a magical flower that will make their wishes come true.
- My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (NETFLIX FAMILY): A young pony makes a herd of new friends on a quest to bring magic back to her world in this sing-along version of “My Little Pony: A New Generation.”
- StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read (NETFLIX FAMILY): Follow StoryBot pals Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo through three volumes of snack-sized early reading lessons set to a soundtrack of catchy tunes!
- Too Old for Fairy Tales (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): A spoiled gamer wants to compete in an upcoming tournament, but his mother’s illness and an eccentric aunt force him to rethink his priorities.
July 19
- David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak (NETFLIX COMEDY): Performing in his Cleveland hometown, David A. Arnold jokes about marital spats and entitled kids as he shares a behind-the-scenes look at his family.
July 20
- Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱): No demon is safe as Bogdan Boner, the alcohol-loving, self-taught exorcist-for-hire, returns with more inventive, obscene and deadly deeds.
- Virgin River: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): Mel navigates her new reality, Jack’s past threatens his future and new faces arrive to stir things up in Virgin River.
July 21
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The family-friendly animated series set in the world of the hit franchise returns for a new season.
Last Updated on July 14, 2022.