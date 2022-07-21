Costco will now carry the Hisense L5G 4K Smart Laser TV

Costco is one of the biggest warehouse members-only stores on the planet. The company sells everything from tires to tri-tip steaks. You also get mobile phones, cameras, TVs, and batteries at Costco. Now, Hisense and Costco have announced that the Hisense L5G 4K Smart Laser TV is available in store.

The L5G is the first 4K Smart Laser TV that Costco has offered, and the L5G is enormous. The L5G comes in 100″ and 120″ sizes and features Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode, and Smart Android TV. It’s basically a personal movie theater. Here are the key features of the Hisense L5G now available at Costco.

Hisense L5G Available At Costco

X-FUSION™ Laser Engine: The L5G’s blue laser light source provides true-to-life color with incredible dynamic range. This Laser Engine exceeds the Rec.709 standard for UHD 4K and lasts long enough to enjoy more than 25,000 hours of content.

Ambient Light Rejecting Screen: The L5G comes paired with either a 100” or 120” ALR screen that offers an amazing picture under any lighting condition. No need to have a dedicated home theater room to enjoy the cinema experience.

Cinematic Sound: With 30W Dolby Atmos sound, the L5G offers a spatial sound that seemingly flows all around you. For the true audiophiles, the L5G’s eARC allows full signal pass-thru to your surround sound system.

4K Picture with HDR10: The L5G features 4K resolution, HDR10 support, and 2700 Lumens of brightness, offering incredible color and detail and unmatched picture clarity and focus uniformity.

Android TV and Google Assistant: The Android TV platform offers more than 5,000 apps and games that can easily be opened using Google Voice for limitless and convenient entertainment.

Game Mode with ALLM: Features high-speed HDMI ports with a refresh rate of 60Hz, that automatically detect when a gaming console is the active input source and adjusts the picture and signal processing settings accordingly to optimize game performance.

Smooth Motion and MEMC: The L5G also includes an incredibly fast signal response time, delivering image motion that stays true to creative intent. Fast-moving images, be it an action-packed movie or fast-paced game, feel even more fluid as a result.

Available at Costco with an MSRP of US$4,499 (100″) and US$4,999 (120″) Find out more at Hisense

Viewers seeking a convenient alternative to a traditional home theater system can simply place the L5G on a TV stand just 11 inches from the wall and get a massive image allowing them to immerse themselves in their favorite games, movies, and TV shows like never before. Hisense removes the guesswork from UST projector setup by pairing the Laser TV with an ambient light rejecting screen to ensure viewers get a fantastic viewing experience under any lighting condition. Laser TV is a revolution in TV product development shifting the way images are displayed, allowing for a more cinematic and immersive experience. The L5G’s blue laser light source produces incredibly sharp and precise images with stunning detail and vivid color providing a viewing experience that feels like going to the movie theater. Additionally, new upgrades like ultra high speed HDMI delivers enhanced spatial audio and supports eARC for uncompressed audio signal pass thru to a home theater system. Gamers will be also able to enjoy the auto low latency mode feature, which provides smooth picture and lag free gaming. Viewers who enjoy sports and action-packed movies with lots of fast moving images will appreciate the fluid and precise viewing experience the L5G provides. Hisense

