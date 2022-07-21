New on Netflix July 22-28: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in The Gray Man

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between July 22-28th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in July or August if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix July 22-28th list which is headlined by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the Russo brothers’ spy thriller The Gray Man.

Coming soon in July

These titles are coming sometime in July, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳 ): A series of mutilated bodies and taunting notes left outside a Delhi jail sends police hunting for a seasoned killer with a grudge against the system.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie-related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Wild Things: Animal Adventures: Rescue cute animals, explore an immersive world and build your dream habitat in this colorful match-3 adventure game.

Rescue cute animals, explore an immersive world and build your dream habitat in this colorful match-3 adventure game. Before Your Eyes: Embark on an emotional first-person adventure where you control the story — and affect the outcome — with your real-life blinks.

Mahjong Solitaire: Enjoy hundreds of tile-matching puzzles. Equip themes and backgrounds, including “Stranger Things” ones, to change the game’s look and feel.

Immortality: A starlet, vanished. Her films, unreleased. Investigate the lost works of the silver-screen hopeful to unlock the secrets behind her disappearance.

And now for the Netflix July 22-28th list:

July 22

Blown Away: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇦): Blown Away is back for season 3 with some of the glass world’s heaviest hitters, all competing for the title, Best In Glass. Ten glass artists have come to North America’s largest hot shop to push themselves to their creative limits. In each episode, the glassblowers must impress the Evaluators or risk being eliminated. At stake is a life changing prize that will send their careers to new heights. Blown Away is hosted by Nick Uhas with Resident Evaluator and Glass Master Katherine Gray.

When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head. ONE PIECE (New episodes)

The Rental 🇺🇸

July 23

Irresistible 🇺🇸

July 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5 (NETFLIX FAMILY): This colorful series set in a fantastical dollhouse of delightful mini-worlds and irresistible kitty characters returns for a new season.

July 26

August: Osage County 🇨🇦

DI4RIES (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): First crushes, first kisses, fun with friends — and feuds with rivals. In the halls of Galileo Galilei Middle School, every day is full of surprises!

First crushes, first kisses, fun with friends — and feuds with rivals. In the halls of Galileo Galilei Middle School, every day is full of surprises! Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This season of “Street Food” focuses on American cooks, pit masters, taqueros, loncheros — and culinary heroes.

July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): As Shawn revs up business for the garage, Mark and the rest of the crew work on a variety of projects, including a ’57 Chevy and a rare Lincoln Zephyr.

July 28

A Cut Above (NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷): When he sets out to save his mother’s salon, a man discovers some unexpected talents of his own.

When he sets out to save his mother’s salon, a man discovers some unexpected talents of his own. Another Self (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷): Three friends take part in a therapy session in a seaside town and learn to work through unresolved trauma connected to their families’ pasts.

Three friends take part in a therapy session in a seaside town and learn to work through unresolved trauma connected to their families’ pasts. Keep Breathing (NETFLIX SERIES): When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone woman must battle the elements — and her personal demons— to survive.

When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone woman must battle the elements — and her personal demons— to survive. Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇫🇷): Oggy is back with a big surprise in tow: Piya the elephant, the 7-year-old daughter of his Indian friends.

