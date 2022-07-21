New on Netflix July 22-28: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in The Gray Man

Coming soon in July
- Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳): A series of mutilated bodies and taunting notes left outside a Delhi jail sends police hunting for a seasoned killer with a grudge against the system.
- Masaba Masaba: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Amid a career crisis, Masaba puts her love life on the back burner — but is it there to stay? Neena faces all kinds of drama while rebooting a hit show.
July 22
- Blown Away: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇦): Blown Away is back for season 3 with some of the glass world’s heaviest hitters, all competing for the title, Best In Glass. Ten glass artists have come to North America’s largest hot shop to push themselves to their creative limits. In each episode, the glassblowers must impress the Evaluators or risk being eliminated. At stake is a life changing prize that will send their careers to new heights. Blown Away is hosted by Nick Uhas with Resident Evaluator and Glass Master Katherine Gray.
- The Gray Man (NETFLIX FILM): When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.
- ONE PIECE (New episodes)
- The Rental 🇺🇸
July 23
- Irresistible 🇺🇸
July 25
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5 (NETFLIX FAMILY): This colorful series set in a fantastical dollhouse of delightful mini-worlds and irresistible kitty characters returns for a new season.
July 26
- August: Osage County 🇨🇦
- DI4RIES (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): First crushes, first kisses, fun with friends — and feuds with rivals. In the halls of Galileo Galilei Middle School, every day is full of surprises!
- Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
- Street Food: USA (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This season of “Street Food” focuses on American cooks, pit masters, taqueros, loncheros — and culinary heroes.
July 27
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): As Shawn revs up business for the garage, Mark and the rest of the crew work on a variety of projects, including a ’57 Chevy and a rare Lincoln Zephyr.
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): Syd and Shea McGee of Studio McGee are back for a third season of Dream Home Makeover, bringing Shea’s breathtaking interior design touch to a wide range of diverse clients from across the country. From a jaw dropping multimillion dollar estate in southern California to a gut renovation of a single-family home destroyed by a fire in Salt Lake City, each episode features Shea delivering obsession worthy interiors that usher beauty, ease, and efficiency into the lives of her clients. Along the way, Shea and Syd invite viewers into their lives as they raise daughters Wren, Ivy, and new baby Margot.
- The Most Hated Man on the Internet (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This new documentary series chronicles a mother’s crusade against a self-proclaimed “professional life ruiner” who found fame by creating a notorious ‘revenge porn’ hub.
- Pipa (NETFLIX FILM 🇦🇷): Living a secluded life in a small Argentinian town, former investigator Manuela Pipa Pelari is suddenly forced to face secrets from her past.
- Rebelde: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): A trio of cheerleaders at a posh private school revive their former classmates’ anti-bullying club and team up to fight injustice in this teen thriller.
- Street Food: USA (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) 🇺🇸: Embark on a cultural journey into street food across America. After previous seasons shot in Asia and Latin America, the series travels to the U.S. to visit Los Angeles, Portland, New York, New Orleans, Miami, and Oahu. Along the way, we’ll discover the stories of the people who create flavorful, unforgettable dishes.
July 28
- A Cut Above (NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷): When he sets out to save his mother’s salon, a man discovers some unexpected talents of his own.
- Another Self (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷): Three friends take part in a therapy session in a seaside town and learn to work through unresolved trauma connected to their families’ pasts.
- Keep Breathing (NETFLIX SERIES): When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone woman must battle the elements — and her personal demons— to survive.
- Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇫🇷): Oggy is back with a big surprise in tow: Piya the elephant, the 7-year-old daughter of his Indian friends.
Last Updated on July 21, 2022.