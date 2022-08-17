Lexar announces new CFexpress devices

With superior performance and read speed up to 900MB/s, write speed up to 800MB/s, and minimum write speed of 700MB/s, the Lexar CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series is for professional creators who want to capture high-resolution images and cinema-quality 8K video with ease. And, Video Performance Grade 400 (VPG 400) ensures stable video recording at a minimum of 400 MB/s, giving creators peace of mind, so they never miss a frame.

Available in capacities up to 160GB, capture more high-quality images and cinema-quality 8K video without needing to constantly swap cards. The Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series also features a rugged design, providing the durability you need to protect from temperature, shock, and vibration. A lifetime limited warranty also backs it.

Coupled with the new Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A/SD™ Card Reader, experience simultaneous high-speed transfers of CFexpress™ Type A and SD UHS-II memory cards4, with high-speed 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2) transfer speeds. Featuring a lightweight metal design, users can easily fit the reader into their pocket or bag to transfer data on the go. With a complete workflow solution for capturing and transferring content on the go, content creators can easily streamline their workflow from field to post-production.

CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series For photographers and videographers who demand superior performance with transfer speeds of up to 900MB/s read. Transfer speeds up to 900MB/s read, 800MB/s write, and minimum write speed of 700MB/s. Smooth and high-speed capture of high-quality images and 8K and 4K video Rated Video Performance Guarantee 400 (VPG 400) Large capacity options – up to 160 GB

CFexpress™ Type A/SD™ Card Reader Designed for use with Lexar Professional CFexpress™ Type A and SD™ UHS-II memory cards High-speed USB 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2) transfer speeds with USB Type-C® CFexpress™ Type A memory card transfer speed up to 900MB/s UHS-II SD™ memory card transfer speed up to 312MB/s Includes 2-in-1 USB Type-C and USB Type-A cable Compact and portable design for photographers and videographers on the go



“We are excited to announce the Lexar® Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series. With industry leading performance and VPG 400 rating, professionals can capture cinema-quality video with confidence so they never miss a frame.” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar, “paired with the new high-speed 10Gbps Lexar® CFexpress™ Type A/SD™ Card Reader, creators are able to establish an efficient workflow when transferring content from the field to post production”. Lexar

Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series and Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A/SD Card Reader are available now for purchase online at an MSRP of US$199.99 (80GB) and US$399.99 (160GB).

