Experience The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in 8K with Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs

Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just around the corner. Samsung and Amazon have just announced a collaboration to bring exclusive 8K and early access content to Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs for the upcoming show.

The partnership will allow owners of a Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV to be the first to view a custom sneak peek with exclusive scenes, all in 8K resolution. An exclusive 8K trailer will be announced soon as well.

“Collaborations such as this mark a major milestone in bringing 8K – the most premium display technology – to the forefront for viewers. For the first time, fans can experience the stunning imagery of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs.” Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics

Through the use of Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K, viewers will be able to experience the Second Age of Middle-Earth in pristine quality, including the “stunning vistas of Khazad-Dûm, the majestic forests of the elf-capital Lindon, or the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor.” Not only that, but Samsung’s Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound technology will further immerse viewers in the series.

“When considering how to immerse our global fans in the world of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Samsung’s exceptional technology and screens felt like a natural fit. Samsung’s depth, detail, and incredible passion for the series has started us on an amazing journey together – one we can’t wait for audiences to experience.” Andrew Bennett, Vice President of Global Device Partnerships at Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the familiar events in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The series will follow a new cast of characters — and a few familiar ones — as they “confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.” The show airs on Amazon Prime starting September 2nd.

Last Updated on August 25, 2022.