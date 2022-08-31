[IFA 2022] ASUS expands its ExpertBook line with three new laptops

IFA 2022 is kicking off this week, and you will be getting some of the news right here at Techaeris. ASUS is one of the many companies that attend IFA, and today they’ve announced the expansion of its ExpertBook lineup.

ASUS is a big player in the laptop and gaming space, so expanding on a successful line is only natural. The latest batch of devices includes the ExpertBook B5 and ExpertBook B5 Flip, with an OLED Option.

ASUS ExpertBook B5 and ExpertBook B5 Flip – are all-new laptop models engineered with an expansive 16-inch, 16:10 display and robust, lightweight build for extreme flexibility and business productivity on the go. The precision-crafted, minimalist chassis pushes the limits of lightness at only 1.4kg, making ExpertBook B5 the lightest 16-inch laptop made by ASUS. OLED-option ExpertBook B5 models deliver ultra-crisp visuals, with deep blacks and vibrant colors, delivering cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, providing vivid, realistic visuals for instant collaboration, content sharing, or presentations.

B5 Flip

ExpertBook B5 Flip’s 360° – the rotatable design gives it unrivaled flexibility with a tablet, tent, stand, and traditional modes. It is also the first 16-inch laptop to feature a garaged stylus that quickly and automatically charges when garaged, with a 15-second top-up providing enough power for up to 45 minutes of use — so it’s ready to help users unleash their creativity and productivity for note-taking, signing documents, and capturing innovative ideas.

B5

The ExpertBook B5 – models include cutting-edge technologies to improve mobile work efficiency, including:

Up to Intel vPro® with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1270P Processor.

Intel Arc A350M discrete graphics and 40GB of RAM.

RAID support and ultrafast WiFi 6E make it a powerful partner for the corporate world.

ExpertBook B6 Flip is the first mobile workstation in ExpertBook Series. – ASUS ExpertBook B6 Flip is a high-end mobile workstation delivering the performance that power users and professionals like architects, engineers, and product designers need. To withstand the demands of professional software, ASUS put the ExpertBook B6 Flip through a comprehensive collection of in-house tests and certifications to ensure it works with independent software vendors (ISVs) to make modeling and rendering more efficient, 3D animation and infrastructure construction possible, data analytics more streamlined, and bring engineering or architecture designs to life. ExpertBook B6 Flip is certified to work with professional applications from the world’s leading software companies, including 3ds Max®, MicroStation®, and Vectorworks®.

B6 Flip

ExpertBook B6 Flip includes enterprise-grade components, including:

A 16-inch flippable, a touchscreen form factor that can turn itself to any task.

The optional miniLED touchscreen achieves maximum brightness of 1,000 nits to see detail with greater clarity and in a higher range of colors.

Up to the latest hybrid architecture Intel® Core™ i9-12950HX Processor, and professional NVIDIA® RTX™ A2000 8GB graphics.

Advanced thermal design to keep everything running cool, quiet, and at peak performance with the Intel CPU running comfortably at 135 watts total TDP (55 W CPU and 80 W GPU) in Performance mode — with no throttling. In addition, with NVIDIA Dynamic Boost 2.0’s support, power users can push performance even further.

Up to NVIDIA® RTX™ A2000, 8GB graphics built-in means ExpertBook B6 Flip transforms workflows with real-time ray tracing and accelerated AI, allowing users to create photorealistic renders, drive demanding AI applications, or create immersive VR environments.

ExpertBook B5 laptops and the ExpertBook B6 Flip mobile workstation support the future of work with reliable, durable designs delivering high-performance computing. Expanding the ASUS Expert series portfolio, these three laptops deliver greater customer choice to suit demanding job needs, providing industry-leading features such as a 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i9 processor, Intel vPro® Enterprise and Essentials support, optional TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security; EPEAT Gold and Energy Star certifications; MIL-STD 810H US military standard certification. Additional features available include two-way AI noise cancellation for clear voice communications, a physical webcam privacy shield, and support for the latest Intel WiFi 6E connectivity to level-up video conferencing.

ExpertBook B5, B5 Flip, and ExpertBook B6 Flip will be available in Q4 2022.

Last Updated on August 31, 2022.