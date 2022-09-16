Infographic: Web3 offers hope for the future of work

The evolution of the world wide web (Web3 incoming) has been quick in terms of general life-altering developments in human existence, but actually quite slow regarding how quickly technology has typically come to advance.

The first version of the web, or Web1, was launched in 1989. It was a read-only web that allowed for no user contribution. This version of the web lasted for 15 years until Web2 was launched in 2004.

Web2 was the first version that allowed for user contribution, which allowed for the creation of social media sites like YouTube and Facebook. While this version of the web has been the catalyst for massive technological and even relational advancement, it’s one that hosts a vast array of issues relating to privacy and autonomy. Since 2004, this is the web version we’ve been using. It’s obviously time for an upgrade.

Web3 is set to launch as early as this year and is geared with individual ownership in mind. It promises to remove the web from the hands of big tech like Google and Meta and to place it into the hands of individual users, giving ownership to the people.

Not only does Web3 promise a massive transfer of power, but also opens up the whole internet to decentralization, which means the absence of geographical boundaries. Web3 is already providing many jobs to developers, but when it is in full use, the job opportunities will be virtually endless.

No longer will freelance or contract workers be confined by governmental borders. Still, with decentralization, these individuals will be able to search for work virtually anywhere on the globe, and employers will be able to offer jobs across the globe without any interference to their ability to pay across geographical lines.

Web3 is expected to be a major step in the advancement of personal freedom and individual sovereignty. Learn more about the relationship between Web3 and the future of work in the infographic below:

Last Updated on September 16, 2022.