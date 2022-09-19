Rockstar Games suffers network intrusion that could compromise GTA VI

Rockstar Games is the development company responsible for the popular Grand Theft Auto series and other titles such as Earthwork Jim, Max Payne, Oni, and more. Earlier this weekend, there were rumors that Rockstar Games had been hacked, but no confirmation or sources were cited.

Now, the company has confirmed that there was indeed a network intrusion into their systems. The company issued the following statement.

“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto. At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services or any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.”

“We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned, and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations. We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready. We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support through this situation.”

The network intrusion only affects the development side, and user data and information does not seem to be a part of this hack. If news breaks otherwise, we will be sure to cover it, should it drop.

