Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld available for pre-order, coming in October

Cloud gaming, like Xbox Cloud Gaming, lets you play your games without the need for a dedicated PC or console. Unfortunately, you’re relegated for the most part to playing on your smartphone with its small-ish screen. Today, Logitech officially unveiled the Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld, developed with Tencent Games specifically for cloud gaming on the go.

Tinykin Release Date Announcement T... Please enable JavaScript Tinykin Release Date Announcement Trailer

“Cloud gaming is a super-exciting new way to play games. I love that you can access game libraries from anywhere. What we wanted to do was challenge ourselves to build a device that was perfectly optimized for cloud gaming. This meant precision controls – similar to a high-end Xbox controller – a large HD screen, amazing battery life and lightweight design so players can enjoy long gaming sessions, without any compromises.” Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming

Where the CLOUD Gaming Handheld should excel in over any smartphone is in display size and battery life. With a 7-inch full 1080p screen, 12-hour battery life, and dedicated precision gaming controls, you can stream from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and even SteamLink without tying up your phone. What’s more, you can even download games and stream videos using apps installed from the Google Play Store — all you need is a Wi-Fi connection.

The Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld.

“Xbox Cloud Gaming was built to enable players around the world to access Xbox games whenever they want, on the device of their choosing. At Xbox we’ve been on this journey to bring the joy and community of gaming to more people, and we’re excited to see Logitech G launch a cloud-gaming device that will delight players with Xbox games in more places.” Catherine Gluckstein, vice president Xbox Cloud Gaming at Microsoft

Key features & specifications include:

Comfortable Play All Day: With a 12+ hour battery life and weight of only 463g, players can enjoy extended gaming sessions.

With a 12+ hour battery life and weight of only 463g, players can enjoy extended gaming sessions. Full HD: The large 7-inch full 1080p HD touchscreen touts a 60Hz refresh rate and a full-screen 16:9 gaming experience that is unique to handhelds.

The large 7-inch full 1080p HD touchscreen touts a 60Hz refresh rate and a full-screen 16:9 gaming experience that is unique to handhelds. Precision Gaming Controls: Performance and feedback rival the best controllers with haptics, gyroscope, and remappable controls.

Performance and feedback rival the best controllers with haptics, gyroscope, and remappable controls. Sustainability: All Logitech G products are certified carbon neutral, meaning that the carbon impact of the product has been reduced to zero due to Logitech’s investment in carbon offsetting and removal projects. The packaging of this product is also made from paper sourced from FSC®-certified forests and other controlled sources.

All Logitech G products are certified carbon neutral, meaning that the carbon impact of the product has been reduced to zero due to Logitech’s investment in carbon offsetting and removal projects. The packaging of this product is also made from paper sourced from FSC®-certified forests and other controlled sources. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (SD720G) Octa-core CPU up to 2.3GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (SD720G) Octa-core CPU up to 2.3GHz Display: 1920 x 1080 FHD (16:9 ratio) 60Hz IPS LCD 7-inch touchscreen, 450 nits typical brightness

Audio: Stereo speaker, driven by high voltage smart amplifier providing clear playback

Stereo speaker, driven by high voltage smart amplifier providing clear playback Microphone: Stereo microphone, featuring echo cancelling and noise suppression with high-quality codec and DSP

Stereo microphone, featuring echo cancelling and noise suppression with high-quality codec and DSP Headphone support: 3.5mm stereo headphone/headset jack, AUX output support, Bluetooth® 5.1, with Qualcomm® aptXTM Adaptive support, Digital USB-C headphone support

3.5mm stereo headphone/headset jack, AUX output support, Bluetooth® 5.1, with Qualcomm® aptXTM Adaptive support, Digital USB-C headphone support Controls: A / B / X / Y buttons, D-Pad, L & R analog joysticks, L & R bumpers, L & R analog triggers, L & R option buttons, G button and Home button

A / B / X / Y buttons, D-Pad, L & R analog joysticks, L & R bumpers, L & R analog triggers, L & R option buttons, G button and Home button Sense control and feedback: Linear Haptics, 6-axis IMU sensor, Ambient light sensor

Linear Haptics, 6-axis IMU sensor, Ambient light sensor Wi-Fi: Dual-band Wi-Fi radio, 2.4GHz and 5GHz, 2 x 2 MIMO, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Dual-band Wi-Fi radio, 2.4GHz and 5GHz, 2 x 2 MIMO, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Battery: Rechargeable Li-Polymer, 2 cells in parallel, 90g, 21.1 Wh

Rechargeable Li-Polymer, 2 cells in parallel, 90g, 21.1 Wh Expansion: TF Card

TF Card Operating System: Android™ 11, with Google Mobile Service

Android™ 11, with Google Mobile Service Dimensions: 10.11 x 4.61 x 1.30″

10.11 x 4.61 x 1.30″ Weight:

What’s included: Logitech G CLOUD gaming handheld, Power adaptor, USB cable (USB-A to USB-C), User documentation

The Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld is available for pre-order from the Logitech G website for US$299/CA$399. You can also pre-order the device from Amazon or Amazon Canada with shipping anticipated on October 18. After the pre-order period ends, retail pricing will jump a bit to US$349/CA$459.99. Not a bad price either way if the specs and battery life hold up.

What do you think about the Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld? I don’t know about you, but I’d love to pick one of these up. Are you going to be investing in one? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on September 21, 2022.