New on Netflix September 23-29: Ana de Armas portrays Marilyn Monroe in Blonde

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between September 23-29th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in September and October if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix September 23-29th list, which is headlined by Ana de Armas as Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.

Coming soon in September

These titles are coming sometime in September, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Plan A Plan B (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): When an earnest matchmaker moves into an office next to a cynical divorce attorney, their bitter conflict is complicated by a growing attraction.

Trauma: Seasons 1-5 🇨🇦

Who Likes My Follower? (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Three successful influencers each help one of their followers narrow down a field of dating prospects, hoping to trade digital likes for real-life love.

And now for the Netflix September 23-29th list:

September 23

A Jazzman’s Blues (NETFLIX FILM): Tyler Perry’s sweeping tale of forbidden love unspools 40 years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the Deep South.

ATHENA (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings see their lives thrown into chaos.

Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings see their lives thrown into chaos. The Girls at the Back (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Five women in their 30s, friends since high school, gather for their annual getaway. But this year, one of them has just been diagnosed with cancer.

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): The phishing scams of Jamtara are getting trickier by the day, as new players and shady politicians join the fray.

The phishing scams of Jamtara are getting trickier by the day, as new players and shady politicians join the fray. Lou (NETFLIX FILM): A storm rages. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother teams up with the mysterious woman next door to pursue the kidnapper – a journey that tests their limits and exposes shocking secrets from their pasts.

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵): While investigating the legend of the mythical Pokémon Arceus, Ash, Goh and Dawn uncover a plot by Team Galactic that threatens the world.

September 24

Dynasty: Season 5 🇺🇸

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy (NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵): The Elric brothers’ long and winding journey comes to a close in this epic finale, where they must face off against an unworldly, nationwide threat.

September 25

Witches 🇨🇦

September 26

A Trip to Infinity (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This documentary profiles pioneers of math and physics around the world who are trying to explain infinity — and find it.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): When these sure-footed friends stick together, their magic is even better! Welcome to Equestria, where every pony belongs.

September 27

Elysium 🇺🇸

The Munsters 🇺🇸

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (NETFLIX COMEDY): After performing stand-up for 20 years, Nick Kroll makes his Netflix stand-up special debut with Little Big Boy. Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC, in a set that is hilarious with an emotional undercurrent, Nick shows a bit of his vulnerable side as he talks about getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, and the trick to farting without making any noise… and much more.

September 28

Blonde (NETFLIX FILM): Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, this boldly reimagined fictional portrait of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe stars Ana de Armas.

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This humorous documentary series follows a group of millennial misfits who banded together online to rescue their beloved GameStop from the clutches of Wall Street bigwigs, in a viral David vs. Goliath story for the 21st century.

Inheritance 🇺🇸

This humorous documentary series follows a group of millennial misfits who banded together online to rescue their beloved GameStop from the clutches of Wall Street bigwigs, in a viral David vs. Goliath story for the 21st century. Inheritance 🇺🇸

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Wrongfully convicted former inmate Raphael Rowe continues his investigation of formidable prisons in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece and Moldova.

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): The sizzling hot reality series returns.

September 29

The Empress (NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪): In 1800s Austria, passionate and rebellious Sisi and Emperor Franz Joseph face love under duress, intrigues and power struggles at the Viennese court.

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 🇨🇦

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada September 23-29th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

