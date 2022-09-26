BLUETTI Unveiled the modular energy storage systems EP600 & B500 at IFA 2022

Last week, BLUETTI showed off its latest innovations at IFA, Berlin, including the AC500+B300S combo, AC200 series, and most importantly, the long-rumored solar system-EP600+B500, which is a three-phase system that features a 6kW inverter and maximum 79kWh LFP battery capacity.

It may be overwhelming to look for a perfect solar battery since tons of options are available, and it’s hard to parse through all of them. And there is no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to energy storage.

Flexibility always comes as the first priority of BLUETTI’s innovations. Ever since the launch of the AC300+B300 system in 2021, BLUETTI has started to make its premium solar power systems modular, bringing extraordinary versatility and compatibility. The latest EP600 and B500 inherit this fine tradition.

What is the EP600 solar battery system?

The modular design of EP600 significantly shrinks the overall weight and size. It is packed with a whopping 6000W bi-directional inverter for AC input and output, providing AC power at 230/400V to run almost any household electric appliances easily. Besides, the EP600 also supports up to 6000W solar input from 150V to 500V range. With a 99.9% MPPT solar efficiency, you can power all your fun with the sunshine from a decent solar panel array!

As an expansion battery, B500 is tailored made for the EP600 system. It features 4,960Wh ultra-durable LFP battery cells, an aluminum alloy appearance, and is the exact same size as EP600. Every EP600 supports up to 16 battery modules to reach a total 79.3kWh capacity, which can cover all power needs at home or off-the-grid for days or even over a week! EP600 and B500 can be orderly stacked to save much space inside or outside your house. Whenever power is needed, the BLUETTI EP600 system is ready to help.

Why’s the battery so important for a solar-powered system?

Generally speaking, a solar power system includes solar panels and a solar generator with built-in or expansion batteries.

Solar panels efficiently collect sunlight and convert it into storable electricity in batteries for later use, making it possible to use solar energy even after sunset or on cloudy days. It also provides a budget-saving solution to access sustainable energy while reducing carbon footprints on our planet.

So whether you wish to get rid of high electricity bills or prepare for any unexpected power outages or natural disasters, this EP600 energy storage system will be a solid backup power source that you can always depend on.

What makes the EP600 system outstanding in the market?

Home energy storage system has been introduced for years and authentically made a difference in our life. Now numerous varieties and sizes are available.

Compared to other existing solar generators in the market, EP600 comes with a hybrid inverter system within the belly, which means all you need to do is plug solar panels into the solar generator. No more solar inverter or MPPT controller is required.

Availability & Pricing

It’s reported that some countries and areas have taken drastic steps to alleviate the energy crisis gripping Europe, especially for the upcoming winter.

In order to ease the energy shortage, BLUETTI officials claim that the EP600 and B500 systems will soon be available before the arrival of this winter in Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The pre-order is expected to start before November on BLUETTI’s official website. You may subscribe here to get an early bird price and stay up to date with the latest news on BLUETTI’s new solar power system.

As for the pricing, though it’s not finally decided, a highly recommended combo – EP600+2*B500 will cost less than €9,500, revealed by James Ray, the marketing director of BLUETTI. He also said this combo has everything a consumer could possibly need without costing an arm and a leg.

*As a three-phase 230V/400V system, this EP600 and B500 system is not applied to countries with the 100-120V utility grid voltage. Those living in the United States and Japan may need to wait a bit more time since another secret whole-house power system is under preparation. Let’s look forward to it.

Last Updated on September 26, 2022.