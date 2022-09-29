New on Netflix September 30 to October 6: Some connections never die in Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Table of contents
Netflix Games
While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription —there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games – spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing – and plenty more to come. October’s games include:
- Nailed It! Backing Bash: Calling all home bakers! Host a party for your pals to see who creates the best-looking – or worst-looking – cakes in this game based on the hit series.
- Spiritfarer: You’re a ferrymaster to the great beyond. Build a boat to explore, then care for spirits before releasing them into the afterlife in this moving game.
- Hello Kitty Happiness Parade: Create a grand spectacle with Hello Kitty and friends. Make new allies and lean on your abilities to avoid traps that can rain on your parade!
Coming soon in October
- 20th Century Girl (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷): In 1999, a teen girl keeps close tabs on a boy in school on behalf of her deeply smitten best friend – then she gets swept up in a love story of her own.
- Inside Man (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci – an American death row prisoner with a sideline in solving mysteries helps a young British journalist search for a friend who’s suddenly disappeared.
September 30
- Anikulapo (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇬): After an affair with the king’s wife leads to his demise, a zealous traveler encounters a mystical bird with the power to give him another chance.
- Beirut 🇨🇦
- Entergalactic (NETFLIX SPECIAL): From the minds of Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris comes a story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City.
- Floor is Lava: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): Fifteen daring new teams fight to race to the top of a towering volcano to win $10,000. Who’s going to triumph and who’s going to be toast?
- Human Playground (NETFLIX SERIES): Idris Elba’s Human Playground sees the Hollywood actor serve as Executive Producer, as well as providing voiceover, on this epic new documentary series brought to you by the same team behind international bestseller Before They Pass Away, which has sold hundreds of thousand copies worldwide.
- Phantom Pups (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦): After Freddie and his family move into a house that everyone in town believes is haunted, he uncovers the cause of the mysterious happenings.
- Rainbow (NETFLIX FILM): A modern tale of a teenager’s coming-of-age journey loosely inspired by the classic novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
- What We Leave Behind
Being a new month, there are plenty of new titles being added to the Netflix and Netflix Canada September 30 to October 6th list.
October 1
- 17 Again 🇺🇸
- 30 Minutes or Less 🇺🇸
- 60 Days In: Season 3 🇺🇸
- Any Given Sunday 🇺🇸
- Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
- Buddy Games 🇨🇦
- Call Me by Your Name 🇺🇸
- Charlotte’s Web (2006) 🇺🇸
- Chocolat 🇺🇸
- City Slickers 🇺🇸
- The Color Purple 🇺🇸
- Gladiator 🇺🇸
- Home Again 🇨🇦
- Hostel 🇨🇦
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days 🇺🇸
- I Love You, Man 🇺🇸
- Johnny English Reborn 🇨🇦
- Jurassic Park III 🇨🇦
- Jurassic World 🇨🇦
- Labyrinth 🇺🇸
- Land of the Lost 🇺🇸
- Last Seen Alive 🇺🇸
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park 🇨🇦
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith 🇺🇸
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation 🇺🇸
- National Lampoon’s Vacation 🇺🇸
- Ocean’s Eleven 🇺🇸
- Ocean’s Thirteen 🇺🇸
- Ocean’s Twelve 🇺🇸
- Point Break (1991) 🇺🇸
- Premium Rush 🇨🇦
- The Reader 🇨🇦
- Risky Business 🇺🇸
- Robin Hood 🇺🇸
- Runaway Bride 🇺🇸
- Rush Hour 🇺🇸
- Rush Hour 2 🇺🇸
- Rush Hour 3 🇺🇸
- Saw 🇨🇦
- Saw II 🇨🇦
- Saw IV 🇨🇦
- Saw V 🇨🇦
- Saw: The Final Chapter 🇨🇦
- Scooby-Doo 🇺🇸
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed 🇺🇸
- Sex and the City 2 🇺🇸
- Sex and the City: The Movie 🇺🇸
- Sing 🇨🇦
- Spell 🇨🇦
- Split 🇨🇦
- Spontaneous 🇨🇦
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 🇺🇸
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze 🇺🇸
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III 🇺🇸
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie 🇺🇸
- Vegas Vacation 🇺🇸
- Vicky Cristina Barcelona 🇨🇦
- Walking Tall 🇺🇸
- Wedding Crashers 🇺🇸
- Yes Man 🇺🇸
October 2
- The Conjouring 🇨🇦
- Forever Queens (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): This series follows the lives of Mexican show biz queens Sylvia Pasquel, Laura Zapata, Lucía Méndez and Lorena Herrera as they form a unique friendship.
- Seven 🇨🇦
- The Shawshank Redemption 🇨🇦
- The Witches (1990) 🇨🇦
October 3
- Chip and Potato: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦): Challenge by challenge, adventure by adventure, giggle by giggle — yip yip! Join Chip, Potato and their pals for another season of learning and growing.
- Jexi 🇺🇸
October 4
- Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (NETFLIX COMEDY): Filmed at the historic Brooklyn Academy of Music, Hasan Minhaj returns to Netflix with his second stand-up comedy special Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester. In this hilarious performance, Hasan shares his thoughts on fertility, fatherhood, and freedom of speech.
October 5
- Bling Empire: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): Unfinished business and big opportunities stir up tension in the group, but nothing will stop them from living their flashiest and most fabulous lives.
- High Water (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱): In 1997, scientists and local government officials in Wrocław face life-and-death decisions when a destructive flood wave threatens the city.
- Jumping from High Places (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): To honor her best friend’s last wish, a young woman with severe anxiety confronts her greatest fears to try and reclaim her life — and perhaps find love.
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (NETFLIX FILM): A boy and an aging billionaire bond over books — and their first iPhones. But when the older man passes, their mysterious connection refuses to die.
- Nailed It!: Season 7 (NETFLIX SERIES): The Emmy-nominated series is back with a season full of tricks and treats as we celebrate Halloween. Featuring ghoulish surprises from some favorite Netflix shows – Umbrella Academy, Cobra Kai, and The Witcher, the desserts are intentionally scary this time!
- The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇪): Soccer star Paolo Guerrero wages a challenging legal battle after testing positive for cocaine a few months before the World Cup. Based on a true story.
- The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇹🇭): In this compelling documentary, members of the Thai youth soccer team tell their stories of getting trapped in Tham Luang Cave in 2018 — and surviving.
- Togo (NETFLIX FILM): A man who looks after cars parked on his turf must protect his livelihood when traffickers attempt to make him and his pals sell drugs on the streets.
October 6
- Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧): Survivors’ firsthand accounts and actual footage fuel this emotional docuseries about the deadly 2015 earthquake that shook Nepal.
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 🇨🇦
- The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In this moving documentary, teen Yuguo goes on the adventure of a lifetime as he leaves China to pursue his passion for Romanian literature and culture.
Last Updated on September 29, 2022.