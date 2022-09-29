New on Netflix September 30 to October 6: Some connections never die in Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between September 30 to October 6th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in September and October if you want to binge those first. Of course, being October, you can check out the Netflix Halloween “Streams & Screams” Collection for some spine-tingling movies and shows.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix September 30 to October 6th list, which is headlined by Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste in the Stephen King adaptation of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription —there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games – spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing – and plenty more to come. October’s games include:

Nailed It! Backing Bash: Calling all home bakers! Host a party for your pals to see who creates the best-looking – or worst-looking – cakes in this game based on the hit series.

Spiritfarer: You’re a ferrymaster to the great beyond. Build a boat to explore, then care for spirits before releasing them into the afterlife in this moving game.

Hello Kitty Happiness Parade: Create a grand spectacle with Hello Kitty and friends. Make new allies and lean on your abilities to avoid traps that can rain on your parade!

Coming soon in October

These titles are coming sometime in October, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

20th Century Girl (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷 ): In 1999, a teen girl keeps close tabs on a boy in school on behalf of her deeply smitten best friend – then she gets swept up in a love story of her own.

): In 1999, a teen girl keeps close tabs on a boy in school on behalf of her deeply smitten best friend – then she gets swept up in a love story of her own. Inside Man (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci – an American death row prisoner with a sideline in solving mysteries helps a young British journalist search for a friend who’s suddenly disappeared.

And now for the Netflix September 30 to October 6th list:

September 30

Anikulapo (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇬): After an affair with the king’s wife leads to his demise, a zealous traveler encounters a mystical bird with the power to give him another chance.

After an affair with the king’s wife leads to his demise, a zealous traveler encounters a mystical bird with the power to give him another chance. Beirut 🇨🇦

Entergalactic (NETFLIX SPECIAL): From the minds of Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris comes a story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City.

From the minds of Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris comes a story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City. Floor is Lava: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): Fifteen daring new teams fight to race to the top of a towering volcano to win $10,000. Who’s going to triumph and who’s going to be toast?

Fifteen daring new teams fight to race to the top of a towering volcano to win $10,000. Who’s going to triumph and who’s going to be toast? Human Playground (NETFLIX SERIES): Idris Elba’s Human Playground sees the Hollywood actor serve as Executive Producer, as well as providing voiceover, on this epic new documentary series brought to you by the same team behind international bestseller Before They Pass Away, which has sold hundreds of thousand copies worldwide.

Idris Elba’s Human Playground sees the Hollywood actor serve as Executive Producer, as well as providing voiceover, on this epic new documentary series brought to you by the same team behind international bestseller Before They Pass Away, which has sold hundreds of thousand copies worldwide. Phantom Pups (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦): After Freddie and his family move into a house that everyone in town believes is haunted, he uncovers the cause of the mysterious happenings.

After Freddie and his family move into a house that everyone in town believes is haunted, he uncovers the cause of the mysterious happenings. Rainbow (NETFLIX FILM): A modern tale of a teenager’s coming-of-age journey loosely inspired by the classic novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

A modern tale of a teenager’s coming-of-age journey loosely inspired by the classic novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” What We Leave Behind

Being a new month, there are plenty of new titles being added to the Netflix and Netflix Canada September 30 to October 6th list.

October 1

17 Again 🇺🇸

30 Minutes or Less 🇺🇸

60 Days In: Season 3 🇺🇸

Any Given Sunday 🇺🇸

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Buddy Games 🇨🇦

Call Me by Your Name 🇺🇸

Charlotte’s Web (2006) 🇺🇸

Chocolat 🇺🇸

City Slickers 🇺🇸

The Color Purple 🇺🇸

Gladiator 🇺🇸

Home Again 🇨🇦

Hostel 🇨🇦

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days 🇺🇸

I Love You, Man 🇺🇸

Johnny English Reborn 🇨🇦

Jurassic Park III 🇨🇦

Jurassic World 🇨🇦

Labyrinth 🇺🇸

Land of the Lost 🇺🇸

Last Seen Alive 🇺🇸

The Lost World: Jurassic Park 🇨🇦

Mr. & Mrs. Smith 🇺🇸

National Lampoon’s European Vacation 🇺🇸

National Lampoon’s Vacation 🇺🇸

Ocean’s Eleven 🇺🇸

Ocean’s Thirteen 🇺🇸

Ocean’s Twelve 🇺🇸

Point Break (1991) 🇺🇸

Premium Rush 🇨🇦

The Reader 🇨🇦

Risky Business 🇺🇸

Robin Hood 🇺🇸

Runaway Bride 🇺🇸

Rush Hour 🇺🇸

Rush Hour 2 🇺🇸

Rush Hour 3 🇺🇸

Saw 🇨🇦

Saw II 🇨🇦

Saw IV 🇨🇦

Saw V 🇨🇦

Saw: The Final Chapter 🇨🇦

Scooby-Doo 🇺🇸

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed 🇺🇸

Sex and the City 2 🇺🇸

Sex and the City: The Movie 🇺🇸

Sing 🇨🇦

Spell 🇨🇦

Split 🇨🇦

Spontaneous 🇨🇦

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 🇺🇸

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze 🇺🇸

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III 🇺🇸

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie 🇺🇸

Vegas Vacation 🇺🇸

Vicky Cristina Barcelona 🇨🇦

Walking Tall 🇺🇸

Wedding Crashers 🇺🇸

Yes Man 🇺🇸

October 2

The Conjouring 🇨🇦

Forever Queens (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): This series follows the lives of Mexican show biz queens Sylvia Pasquel, Laura Zapata, Lucía Méndez and Lorena Herrera as they form a unique friendship.

This series follows the lives of Mexican show biz queens Sylvia Pasquel, Laura Zapata, Lucía Méndez and Lorena Herrera as they form a unique friendship. Seven 🇨🇦

The Shawshank Redemption 🇨🇦

The Witches (1990) 🇨🇦

October 3

Chip and Potato: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦): Challenge by challenge, adventure by adventure, giggle by giggle — yip yip! Join Chip, Potato and their pals for another season of learning and growing.

Challenge by challenge, adventure by adventure, giggle by giggle — yip yip! Join Chip, Potato and their pals for another season of learning and growing. Jexi 🇺🇸

October 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (NETFLIX COMEDY): Filmed at the historic Brooklyn Academy of Music, Hasan Minhaj returns to Netflix with his second stand-up comedy special Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester. In this hilarious performance, Hasan shares his thoughts on fertility, fatherhood, and freedom of speech.

October 5

October 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧): Survivors’ firsthand accounts and actual footage fuel this emotional docuseries about the deadly 2015 earthquake that shook Nepal.

Survivors’ firsthand accounts and actual footage fuel this emotional docuseries about the deadly 2015 earthquake that shook Nepal. Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 🇨🇦

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In this moving documentary, teen Yuguo goes on the adventure of a lifetime as he leaves China to pursue his passion for Romanian literature and culture.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada September 30 to October 6th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada September 30 to October 6 list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking Stephen King’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

