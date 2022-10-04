ASUS announces its new ExpertCenter D7 SFF desktop PC

The ExpertCenter D7 SFF is a compact desktop featuring powerful performance and a durable design that’s built to last users in financial, retail, manufacturing, creative fields, and other industries. Business users can also easily perform maintenance and upgrades to evolve the D7 alongside their business with a rotatable case, 3.5” HDD tool-free tray, and side panels easily removed without a screwdriver that provides easy access.

Below are key features of the ASUS ExpertCenter D7 SFF:

Durable Construction Built for Longevity: The compact chassis is slim yet durable, crafted from Steel Electrodeposition Cold Common (SECC), meeting U.S military durability (MIL-STD-810H) standards, and is tested for durability to withstand years of daily use and wear-and-tear.

Long-Term Performance and Reliability: With 100% solid state capacitors and custom-designed ASUS motherboards, the D7 will have a lifespan of two times greater than traditional capacitors.

Multi-Tasking: The D7 can also connect up to four external displays, making it a small yet powerful solution for simultaneous data monitoring and multi-tasking. The D7 features up to Intel® Core i7-12700 processor, 128 G DDR4 3200 MHz memory. It also includes diverse I/O ports to provide comprehensive connectivity for both new and legacy devices.

Enterprise Security: Including a Kensington lock slot, optional TPM 2.0, smart card reader, and more.

Power Efficiency: The ExpertCenter D7 SFF has an EPEAT Silver rating. Its power supply features an 80 PLUS Platinum or 80 PLUS Bronze certification for improved power efficiency, enabling users to reduce energy usage and costs compared to other computing solutions.

The ASUS ExpertCenter D7 SFF (D700SD), which will start at US$879.99, will be available on Amazon.

