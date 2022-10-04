The Gamevice Flex controller launches on October 25th; pre-orders open now

Gamevice today announced the availability of the Gamevice Flex on October 25th. Mobile gaming is a fast-growing category that companies are trying to take advantage of quickly. Companies like Gamevice have been making mobile controllers for gaming for the past few years, and there are some refinements each year.

The Gamevice Flex is the latest offering from the company, and among the latest refinements is the ability to keep your case on your phone while using it. That may not sound like a huge deal, but it is a nice feature. Many of us use cases, and having to pry it on and off each time you want to use a controller is a bit annoying. Gamevice has had past versions of this controller, and the company is also the creator of the original Razer Kishi. This is what the company’s press release had to say:

“Gamevice Flex for Android and iOS and is now available to pre-order. As a limited-time incentive for existing Xbox Game Pass subscribers, pre-orders made before October 14 will include a voucher for a free one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. New subscribers can add this one-month voucher to the one-month voucher that is included in all Gamevice Flex units for a total of two free months. All Gamevice Flex for iOS and Android units sold after October 14 will come with a one-month free voucher to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new subscribers only.”

HOW TO: Change system date in OS X ... Please enable JavaScript HOW TO: Change system date in OS X from Terminal

In addition to the Flex release date, Gamevice has announced that any previously licensed and third-party branded partner products will sell through the remaining inventory and be discontinued. All current and future products will only be sold under the Gamevice brand.

Gamevice Flex, an official ‘Designed for Xbox’ product, is now available for pre-order on Android and iOS phones for $99.95 and $109.95, respectively, at Amazon.com. Gamevice Flex for Android and iOS phones will officially release on October 25.

What do you think of this new game controller? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!