Take to the skies with the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick

Turtle Beach has been on a bit of a tear lately with its new peripheral releases. The latest addition is the VelocityOne Flightstick, perfect for air and space combat simulation games on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or PC.

“VelocityOne Flightstick melds Turtle Beach’s expertise in controller design with the latest technologies to give air and space combat sim gamers a groundbreaking, modern flight stick controller experience. While our award-winning VelocityOne Flight products continue to impress the flight simulation community, there’s a massive audience of gamers who love air and space flight combat, making the Flightstick perfect for games like Microsoft Flight Sim 2020, X-Plane, Elite Dangerous, War Thunder, Star Citizen, Everspace, and Star Wars flight games to name a few. However gamers want to fly – whether casually, or by the seat of their pants with their hair on fire – it’ll be a better experience with VelocityOne Flightstick in their hands.” Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick.

Key features and specs of the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick include:

8 High-Precision Axes: High-resolution, contactless sensors on the main stick axes (left/right, forward/back, and twist) provide precise response and extended longevity to the main stick controls. A nano trim wheel allows for fine tuning of attitude, and an analog POV hat delivers finite adjustment to cockpit views or strafe thrusters in space sims.

High-resolution, contactless sensors on the main stick axes (left/right, forward/back, and twist) provide precise response and extended longevity to the main stick controls. A nano trim wheel allows for fine tuning of attitude, and an analog POV hat delivers finite adjustment to cockpit views or strafe thrusters in space sims. Multifunction Throttle & Flap Levers: Throttle levers control main engine power, while flap levers let gamers quickly adjust secondary control surfaces. Plus, swappable throttle tops allow for customization of controls for fighter jets, or airliners.

Throttle levers control main engine power, while flap levers let gamers quickly adjust secondary control surfaces. Plus, swappable throttle tops allow for customization of controls for fighter jets, or airliners. Multiplatform Compatibility: Connect via the included 10 ft/3m USB-C to USB-A cable and play fan-favorite titles on Xbox or Windows PCs with an integrated input mode switch. Optimized for maximum compatibility on each platform, the VelocityOne Flightstick is built for navigating air and space flight simulation & combat games on Xbox and Windows PCs.

Connect via the included 10 ft/3m USB-C to USB-A cable and play fan-favorite titles on Xbox or Windows PCs with an integrated input mode switch. Optimized for maximum compatibility on each platform, the is built for navigating air and space flight simulation & combat games on Xbox and Windows PCs. 27 Programmable Buttons: Equipped with an 8-way digital POV hat, rapid-fire trigger, stick-mounted buttons, dual throttle lever detents, and eight programmable base buttons, gamers are well-armed with controls for their most critical flight functions.

Equipped with an 8-way digital POV hat, rapid-fire trigger, stick-mounted buttons, dual throttle lever detents, and eight programmable base buttons, gamers are well-armed with controls for their most critical flight functions. Flight Management Display: An integrated OLED Flight Management Display lets gamers tune performance to suit the game being played. Plus, pilots can adjust control profiles, trim wheel input mode, rudder lock and more.

An integrated OLED Flight Management Display lets gamers tune performance to suit the game being played. Plus, pilots can adjust control profiles, trim wheel input mode, rudder lock and more. Flight Configuration Wheel: Navigate the Flight Management Display and configure the Flightstick using the intuitive rotary dial with click at base of the stick. Browse through the configuration options and update the product performance in real-time with all information stored in on-board memory.

Navigate the Flight Management Display and configure the using the intuitive rotary dial with click at base of the stick. Browse through the configuration options and update the product performance in real-time with all information stored in on-board memory. Touchpad Navigation Sensor: The touch sensor with precision button press gives full control of mouse cursor functionality, which is ideal for navigating simulation systems, and can also be used for weapon control in popular air & space combat sim titles.

The touch sensor with precision button press gives full control of mouse cursor functionality, which is ideal for navigating simulation systems, and can also be used for weapon control in popular air & space combat sim titles. Ambidextrous Design: Designed to control fighter jets or airliners, the main stick has an ergonomic, ambidextrous shape with a reversible wrist rest. Plus, with eight programmable base buttons, gamers can set up the controls to their exact preference regardless of which hand is on the controls.

Designed to control fighter jets or airliners, the main stick has an ergonomic, ambidextrous shape with a reversible wrist rest. Plus, with eight programmable base buttons, gamers can set up the controls to their exact preference regardless of which hand is on the controls. Pro-Aim™ Focus Mode: Adjust main stick sensitivity for accurate enemy targeting and precise control of landings.

Adjust main stick sensitivity for accurate enemy targeting and precise control of landings. The Turtle Beach Audio Advantage: Connect any 3.5mm headset and take advantage of proven Turtle Beach audio functions like Superhuman Hearing®, EQ modes, Mic Monitoring, and Game & Chat Balance.

Connect any 3.5mm headset and take advantage of proven Turtle Beach audio functions like Superhuman Hearing®, EQ modes, Mic Monitoring, and Game & Chat Balance. Xbox Navigation Controls: Effortlessly control your console with licensed Xbox buttons. An additional white LED indicates successful connection and operation.

Effortlessly control your console with licensed Xbox buttons. An additional white LED indicates successful connection and operation. Bluetooth Companion App: Connect tablets or smartphones to adjust product performance on Windows PCs using the Flightstick app available for iOS & Android devices.

Connect tablets or smartphones to adjust product performance on Windows PCs using the app available for iOS & Android devices. Adjustable RGB Lighting: Set the color, brightness, and response of multiple RGB LED zones.

Now available for preorder from Turtle Beach and retailers like Amazon, the Flightstick has an MSRP of US$129.99 and will launch on November 17, 2022.

HOW TO: Change system date in OS X ... Please enable JavaScript HOW TO: Change system date in OS X from Terminal

Are you going to be preordering the TurtleBeach VelocityOne Flightstick for PC and Xbox? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on October 22, 2022.