Upgrade your racing or flight sim rig with the Dark matter Triple Monitor Stand

When it comes to gaming, the more immersive you can get, the better the experience. Whether it be a surround sound system or headphones, a bigger monitor, or add-ons with haptic feedback, there are plenty of products out there to help you out. Monoprice’s gaming division, Dark Matter, has just released a triple monitor stand that is capable of holding up to three 32″ monitors or a single 49″ monitor — perfect for enhancing your racing or flight sim rig.

The Dark Matter GT Triple Monitor Racing Mount is designed specifically for racing and flight sim rigs with a durable all-metal construction. It is VESA compatible with 75×75 to 200×200 mounting options, has a floor-standing design which allows for a cockpit chair to be used with it, and can even be used behind a traditional desk if you so choose.

The Dark Matter GT Triple Monitor Racing Mount.

Key features of the Dark Matter Triple Monitor Stand include:

Supports up to three 32″ monitors (up to 22 lbs each) or a single 49″ monitor

Durable all‑metal construction to keep monitors safe and secure

Foldable side mounting arms for an immersive and personalized layout

Can be used with cockpit chair or behind standard-height sitting desk

VESA® compatibility with 75×75, 100×100, 200×100, and 200×200

Cable wire guards for cable management

Wire guards to prevent cables from being pinched in the foldable areas of the stand

The Dark Matter GT Triple Monitor Racing Mount will retail for US$199 and be available on Monoprice’s website starting October 25th. Like most Monoprice products, it also comes with a 1-year replacement warranty and a 30-day money back guarantee.

