Elon Musk follows through on his Twitter deal

When the Elon Musk and Twitter saga started, we covered the news a few times. But it didn’t take long for the whole process to turn into a circus. There were questions, lawsuits, mudslinging, and more swirling around the mainstream media and mainstream social media. At that point, we opted to ignore all of the nonsense and wait until something officially happened.

According to TMZ, Elon Musk has sealed the 44 billion dollar deal, and the official close date is tomorrow. Twitter will also be pulled from the NYSE as Musk is taking the company private. A few Tweets showed Elon Musk walking into Twitter HQ with a sink and another where he talked to some employees in the company’s coffee shop, The Perch.

Musk did release a few comments about the recent purchase and some of his plans and intentions. TMZ reported on those.

“The Tesla/SpaceX boss explained his reasons for the $44 billion purchase Thursday, saying, “There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide in our society.”

He continues, “In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarized extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost.”

“He says, “That is why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”

It will be an interesting upcoming ride on Twitter, and we shall see what happens. Some users are already leaving the platform for other social media platforms.

Last Updated on October 27, 2022.