New on Netflix October 28 to November 3: Head back to WWI in All Quiet on the Western Front

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between October 28 and November 3rd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in October or November if you want to binge those first. Of course, being the last few days of October, you can check out the Netflix Halloween “Streams & Screams” Collection for some spine-tingling movies and shows.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix October 28 to November 3rd list, which is headlined by the Netflix adaptation of the classic WWI war novel, All Quiet on the Western Front.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription —there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games – spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing – and plenty more to come. October’s games include:

Nailed It! Backing Bash: Calling all home bakers! Host a party for your pals to see who creates the best-looking – or worst-looking – cakes in this game based on the hit series.

Spiritfarer: You’re a ferrymaster to the great beyond. Build a boat to explore, then care for spirits before releasing them into the afterlife in this moving game.

Hello Kitty Happiness Parade: Create a grand spectacle with Hello Kitty and friends. Make new allies and lean on your abilities to avoid traps that can rain on your parade!

November’s upcoming games include:

Cats & Soup: Hungry for cuteness? Help cats boil soup to their hearts’ content in this cozy delight — stir and chop ingredients, dress ’em up and more. Blurp, blurp.

Country Friends: Build the farm of your dreams — by yourself or with friends! Ditch city life to grow crops, feed animals and trade goods in this sunny adventure.

Flutter Butterflies: Discover and raise butterflies in a peaceful habitat. Decorate your forest to attract, nurture and collect hundreds of real-life species.

Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited: Build your empire. Gain power. Destroy your enemies. Lead your own cartel in this strategy game based on the hit series.

Reigns: Three Kingdoms: Swipe through military negotiations, marry to strengthen alliances and recruit soldiers to fight in turn-based card battles in this historical epic.

Skies of Chaos: Jump into the cockpit and face off against an evil empire in this colorful, arcade-style shoot ’em up. You’re the resistance’s last hope!

Coming soon in October

These titles are coming sometime in October, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

20th Century Girl (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷 ): In 1999, a teen girl keeps close tabs on a boy in school on behalf of her deeply smitten best friend – then she gets swept up in a love story of her own.

): In 1999, a teen girl keeps close tabs on a boy in school on behalf of her deeply smitten best friend – then she gets swept up in a love story of her own. Inside Man (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci – an American death row prisoner with a sideline in solving mysteries helps a young British journalist search for a friend who’s suddenly disappeared.

Coming soon in November

This title is coming sometime in November, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for it!

The Last Dolphin King (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸): This documentary traces the career of renowned Spanish dolphin trainer José Luis Barbero and the events leading up to his shocking death in 2015.

And now for the Netflix October 28 to November 3rd list:

October 28

All Quiet on the Western Front (NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪): Grimme Award winner Edward Berger directs this tense drama based on the bestseller by Erich Maria Remarque.

Grimme Award winner Edward Berger directs this tense drama based on the bestseller by Erich Maria Remarque. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Jay Lycurgo (Titans) and Nadia Parkes (Doctor Who) star in this bloody and breathtaking fantasy series based on the Half Bad books by Sally Green.

Jay Lycurgo (Titans) and Nadia Parkes (Doctor Who) star in this bloody and breathtaking fantasy series based on the Half Bad books by Sally Green. Big Mouth: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES): Season six of Big Mouth, the fan beloved, critically-acclaimed and Emmy-winning adult animated comedy about the glorious nightmare that is puberty, will premiere October 28, 2022. Inspired by Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s childhood, it follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age. Season six focuses on the theme of family as the beloved characters continue each of their journeys, discovering that while you can’t always pick your family, you can surround yourself with those that love you for who you are. The series is co-created and executive produced by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.

Season six of Big Mouth, the fan beloved, critically-acclaimed and Emmy-winning adult animated comedy about the glorious nightmare that is puberty, will premiere October 28, 2022. Inspired by Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s childhood, it follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age. Season six focuses on the theme of family as the beloved characters continue each of their journeys, discovering that while you can’t always pick your family, you can surround yourself with those that love you for who you are. The series is co-created and executive produced by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin. Drink Masters (NETFLIX SERIES): World-class mixologists pour their hearts into deliciously innovative cocktails in this high-stakes competition hosted by comedian Tone Bell.

World-class mixologists pour their hearts into deliciously innovative cocktails in this high-stakes competition hosted by comedian Tone Bell. I AM A STALKER (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) From the producers behind I Am A Killer, this true-crime docuseries is told from the perspectives of stalkers and survivors.

From the producers behind I Am A Killer, this true-crime docuseries is told from the perspectives of stalkers and survivors. If Only (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Ten years into a disappointing marriage, Emma is struggling to cope — until she gets an unbelievable opportunity to live the past decade all over again.

Ten years into a disappointing marriage, Emma is struggling to cope — until she gets an unbelievable opportunity to live the past decade all over again. My Encounter with Evil (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): A chilling series about how three women faced evil; from their very own voices we learn horrifying real testimonies about possessions, infestations and exorcisms.

A chilling series about how three women faced evil; from their very own voices we learn horrifying real testimonies about possessions, infestations and exorcisms. Wendell & Wild (NETFLIX FILM): From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) – who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot – a tough teen with a load of guilt – to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.

From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) – who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot – a tough teen with a load of guilt – to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion. Wild is the Wind (NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦): Racial tensions and corruption come to a head in a small, segregated town after the police find the body of a young Afrikaner girl in the bush.

October 29

Deadwind: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇮): After Karppi and Nurmi reconcile, the pair dives into a case involving a mysterious symbol, pharmaceutical promises and a deeply disturbed murderer.

Being a new month, there are plenty of new shows and series being added on November 1st to the New on Netflix October 28 to November 3rd list:

November 1

A Bad Mom’s Christmas 🇨🇦

A Quiet Place 🇨🇦

Attack on Finland

The Bad Guys 🇺🇸

The Big Short 🇨🇦

The Bodyguard 🇺🇸

The Captive 🇨🇦

Death at a Funeral 🇨🇦

Dennis the Menace 🇺🇸

Dolphin Tale 🇺🇸

Eddie the Eagle 🇨🇦

Everybody Loves Raymond: Season 6-9 🇨🇦

Fifty Shades Darker 🇨🇦

The Firm 🇨🇦

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 6 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Join Gabby, Pandy and their kitty pals for more creative adventures in their magical dollhouse, where they play dress-up, become superheroes and more!

Join Gabby, Pandy and their kitty pals for more creative adventures in their magical dollhouse, where they play dress-up, become superheroes and more! The Imitation Game 🇨🇦

Just Like Heaven 🇨🇦

Key & Peele: Season 1🇺🇸

Key & Peele: Season 2 🇺🇸

Key & Peele: Season 3 🇺🇸

The Legend of Zorro 🇺🇸

The Little Rascals 🇺🇸

The Little Rascals Save the Day 🇺🇸

Madagascar 🇨🇦

Man on a Ledge 🇺🇸

The Mask of Zorro 🇺🇸

Mile 22 🇺🇸

Moneyball 🇺🇸

Notting Hill 🇺🇸

Oblivion 🇺🇸

Open Water 🇨🇦

Penelope 🇨🇦

The Pink Panther 🇺🇸

The Pink Panther 2 🇺🇸

Red Dragon 🇨🇦

Road to Perdition 🇨🇦

Shrek 🇨🇦

Shrek 2 🇨🇦

Single White Female 🇨🇦

Still Alice 🇺🇸

The Sum of All Fears 🇨🇦

The Takeover (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱): Framed for murder after uncovering a privacy scandal, an ethical hacker must evade the police while trying to track down the criminals blackmailing her.

Framed for murder after uncovering a privacy scandal, an ethical hacker must evade the police while trying to track down the criminals blackmailing her. Think Like a Man 🇺🇸

Top Gear: Season 31 🇺🇸

Training Day 🇺🇸

Up in the Air 🇺🇸

Vampire Dog 🇨🇦

Young Royals: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇸🇪): Struggling to accept his newfound royal duties, Wilhelm fears his Crown Prince title will cost him everything he cares about.

November 2

The Final Score (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇴): Based on the Andrés Escobar murder case, this series explores the complex link between pro soccer and drug cartels during the ’80s and ’90s in Colombia.

Based on the Andrés Escobar murder case, this series explores the complex link between pro soccer and drug cartels during the ’80s and ’90s in Colombia. Killer Sally (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Interviews with friends, family and Sally McNeil herself chart a bodybuilding couple’s rocky marriage — and its shocking end in a Valentine’s Day murder.

November 3

Blockbuster (NETFLIX SERIES): Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) Is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long time crush, Eliza – Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection.

Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) Is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long time crush, Eliza – Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection. The Dragon Prince: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Two years later, as Claudia ventures deeper into the world of dark magic, Callum, Ezran and friends race to stop her from freeing the powerful Aaravos.

Two years later, as Claudia ventures deeper into the world of dark magic, Callum, Ezran and friends race to stop her from freeing the powerful Aaravos. Panayotis Pascot: Almost (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇫🇷): French television darling Panayotis Pascot opens up about his love life and upbringing in this hilarious and touching comedy special.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada October 28 to November 3rd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

Last Updated on October 27, 2022.