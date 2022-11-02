Infographic: Making your online events more engaging

How we communicate, travel, and attend events has drastically changed since the pandemic’s beginning as everything is shifting to digital. In 2022, the number of frequent business travelers who said they “will never return to the road” increased considerably. Hotels also see that the business travel’s share of their revenue has decreased by nearly 10% as more and more choose to stay at home and online. The events, not just the members, are switching to digital as well. In 2020, 70% of all physical events switched to hybrid or entirely virtual events, and many want to stay on the digital side. As of 2022, 40% of events are planned to be entirely virtual, and 35% of events are planned to be hybrid.

Being in an online meeting or event isn’t without its imperfections, as it brings its own set of challenges to overcome. Some platforms are poorly designed, and some users are new to using these platforms, which can cause delays, lost productivity, and poor communication within teams. As well as the technology issues, being in an online meeting can be very draining, as worrying about how you look, staying in frame, as well as making your body language clear and readable can all draw your attention from the meeting that you are actually in. Seeing yourself move right in front of you at all times can also be very draining; in daily life, we don’t have a mirror in front of us at all times.

But these limitations aren’t slowing the growth of online meeting and event platforms. From 2019 to 2020, Zoom had its daily meeting participants grow by more than 35x and had 45 billion minutes of webinars hosted in 2020 alone. Microsoft Teams has had its annual users from 2019 to 2022 grow by 13.5x and had an astonishing 894% growth from just March 2020 to June 2020.

Virtual events can do more than be a replacement for physical events in a number of ways through a digital engagement platform. Virtual meetings save time and money on travel expenses, increase productivity, increase employee engagement, and improve focus. Participants are less likely to multitask on a video call, and many feel more connected to their team members.

Learn more about taking full advantage of the online platform and how to keep your online events engaging here.

Last Updated on November 2, 2022.