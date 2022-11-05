Starlink implements a “Fair Use Policy,” essentially throttling select users

Starlink customers started receiving an email with an update to the company’s policies. The new Starlink Fair Use Policy immediately goes into effect in the United States and Canada today. The new Fair Use Policy says, “to ensure our customer base is not negatively impacted by a small number of users consuming unusually high amounts of data.

The rest of the email reads as follows.

Under the Fair Use policy, all Residential customers will receive unlimited data, and will start each month with Priority Access, which means their data usage will be prioritized during times of network congestion. Customers who exceed 1 TB of data use on a monthly basis (currently < 10% of users) will automatically be switched to Basic Access for the remainder of the billing cycle, which means their data usage will be deprioritized during times of network congestion, resulting in slower speeds. Data used between 11pm – 7am will not count towards your Priority Access. Starting today, you can now monitor your data usage on your account page. Read more in Starlink’s Fair Use policy and in the Terms of Service. Starlink

The company also lets users know if they will be affected or not. Our email stated, “based on your data usage over the last six months, this policy will have no impact on your service if your usage patterns stay the same.” We’re under the company’s threshold but not by much, and given that we do a lot of testing of computers, smartphones, and other internet-connected devices, it will be interesting to see if we do go over.

Last Updated on November 5, 2022.