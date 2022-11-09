Crackle announces season 3 of Ashton Kutcher produced Going From Broke

Ashton Kutcher has had a role in front of the camera for years, but the star has taken a producer role with the Crackle original series Going From Broke. Crackle’s Ashton Kutcher-produced series Going From Broke will premiere season 3 THIS Thursday, November 10th, on Crackle and Chicken Soup for the Soul streaming services.

Going From Broke is an interesting concept for a television show and seeing as it is going into season 3, it must be working. Hosts Dan Rosensweig (CEO of Chegg) and financial expert Tonya Rapley (MyFabFinance.com) work with all kinds of desperate folks drowning in debt to bring practical help and economic clarity to their lives.

“Going From Broke is back for Season 3, and not a moment too soon. The debt crisis continues to rage unabated, while the devastation of Covid has turned the job market inside out, and inflation is on the rise. In wake of “The Great Resignation” happening across the American workforce, many Americans are overwhelmed with their debt in light of career migration, job insecurity, and growing mental health concerns.”

“People are in desperate need of up-skilling and re-skilling in order to make the best decisions for their future. Dan and Tonya are dedicated to helping people navigate the reality of their debt in order to become the CEO of their own lives.”

