The Techaeris (evolving) Black Friday/Cyber Monday tech & gaming deal guide

Yes, we know there are a million Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal guides out there. While many are broken up and quite wordy, we’re going to try something new here this year at Techaeris. On that note, we’ve compiled a list that will be updated as we find more deals for you this Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Hopefully, you find something you need or want here and happy shopping.

NOTE: All prices are in USD (unless otherwise noted). Pricing may not be live yet on all links. If you are in Canada, the Amazon links should take you to the corresponding Amazon.ca product page if it exists.

Audio Headsets/Earbuds

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i CA$138.99 CA$88.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 CA$268.99 CA$228.99 Amazon (CA) Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds $129.99 $89.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds $199.99 $99.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Opus Headset $199.99 $119.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Opus X Headset $99.99 $69.99 Amazon, Razer THX Onyx Portable DAC Headphone Amplifier $199.99 $129.99 Amazon, Razer

Backpacks

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Recon 15 Rolltop Backpack $129.99 $90.99 Razer Razer Rogue 13 Backpack $59.99 $41.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Rogue 17 Backpack $149.99 $104.99 Amazon, Razer

Bluetooth Speakers

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON

Computer Accessories

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Monoprice 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Fast Wall Charger $64.99 $36 Monoprice

Consoles & Accessories

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Wolverine V2 $99.99 $59.99 Amazon, Razer Xbox Series S $299.99 $249.99 Amazon, Microsoft

Furniture (Desks/Chairs)

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Iskur $499 $449.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Iskur X $399 $319.99 Amazon, Razer

Gaming Headsets

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Barracuda X $99.99 $69.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation $199.99 $129.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Kraken Ultimate $129.99 $77.99 Amazon, Razer

Gaming Keyboards

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed $179.99 $109.99 Amazon, Razer Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro $229.99 $149.99 Amazon, Razer Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless $99.99 $69.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Huntsman Elite $199.99 $119.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Ornata Chroma $99.99 $59.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Ornata V2 $99.99 $59.99 Amazon, Razer

Gaming Mice

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Basilisk Ultimate with Charging Dock $169.99 $110.99 Amazon, Razer Razer DeathAdder V2 $69.99 $45.99 Amazon, Razer Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro $129.99 $84.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Mamba Wireless $99.99 $69.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Naga Pro $149.99 $119.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Naga Trinity $99.99 $79.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Viper Ultimate $129.99 $84.99 Amazon, Razer

Gaming Speakers

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Nommo $129.99 $116.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Nommo Chroma $169.99 $152.99 Amazon, Razer

Home Security

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON!

Home Theatre

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Monoprice Full-Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount for LED TVs $89.99 $69.99 Monoprice Monoprice Premium 5.1.2 Channel Immersive Home Theater System with Subwoofer $249.99 $179.99 Monoprice

Laptops

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link HUAWEI MateBook 14 CA$1,698.99 CA$1,198.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI MateBook D15 CA$1,098.99 CA$898.99 Amazon (CA) Razer Blade 14 $1,999.99+ $1,499.99+ Amazon, Razer Razer Blade 15 $1,799.99+ $1,549.99+ Amazon, Razer

Mobile Gaming

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Kishi For Android (Xbox) $99.99 $44.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Kishi for iPhone $99.99 $59.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Raiju Mobile for Android $149.99 $74.99 Amazon, Razer

Monitors

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link BenQ EX240 $239.99 $209.99 Amazon BenQ EX240N $199.99 $169.99 Amazon HUAWEI MateView CA$898.99 CA$748.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI MateView GT 34 CA$748.99 CA$598.99 Amazon (CA) Monoprice Dark Matter 32″ QHD IPS Gaming Monitor $399.99 $199.99 Monoprice Razer Raptor 27 $799.99 $699.99 Amazon, Razer

Networking

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON

Smart Home

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON

Smartphones

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Google Pixel 6a $449+ $299+ Amazon, Google Google Pixel 7 $599+ $499+ Amazon, Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $899+ $749+ Amazon, Google

Smartwatches

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Elite CA$428.99 CA$298.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic CA$798.99 CA$698.99 Amazon (CA)

What do you think about the above Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals? What are you going to be picking up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on November 18, 2022.