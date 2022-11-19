The Techaeris (evolving) Black Friday/Cyber Monday tech & gaming deal guide

Yes, we know there are a million Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal guides out there. While many are broken up and quite wordy, we’re going to try something new here this year at Techaeris. On that note, we’ve compiled a list that will be updated as we find more deals for you this Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Hopefully, you find something you need or want here and happy shopping.
NOTE: All prices are in USD (unless otherwise noted). Black Friday/Cyber Monday pricing may not be live yet on all links. If you are in Canada, the Amazon links should take you to the corresponding Amazon.ca product page if it exists.
Audio Headsets/Earbuds
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i CA$138.99 CA$88.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 CA$268.99 CA$228.99 Amazon (CA) Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds $129.99 $89.99 Amazon, Ra z er Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds $199.99 $99.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Opus Headset $199.99 $119.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Opus X Headset $99.99 $69.99 Amazon, Razer THX Onyx Portable DAC Headphone Amplifier $199.99 $129.99 Amazon, Razer Backpacks
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Recon 15 Rolltop Backpack $129.99 $90.99 Raz e r Razer Rogue 13 Backpack $59.99 $41.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Rogue 17 Backpack $149.99 $104.99 Amazon, Raz e r Bluetooth Speakers
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON Computer Accessories
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Monoprice 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Fast Wall Charger $64.99 $36 Monoprice Sabrent 4-Port USB 2.0 Hub $12.99 $8.99 Amazon, Sabrent Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub $19.99 $17.99 Amazon, Sabrent Sabrent USB 3.2 Type-C Tool-Free M.2 Enclosure $29.99 $22.99 Amazon, Sabrent Consoles
Console Accessories/Components
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller $69.99 $49.99 Amazon Sabrent M.2 NVMe Heat Sink for PS5 $19.99 $14.99 Amazon, Sabrent Razer Wolverine V2 (Xbox/PC) $99.99 $59.99 Amazon, Raz e r Xbox Core Wireless Controller $64.99 $49.99 Amazon Furniture (Desks/Chairs)
Gaming Headsets
Gaming Keyboards
Gaming Mice
Gaming Speakers
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Nommo $129.99 $116.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Nommo Chroma $169.99 $152.99 Amazon, Razer Home Security
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON! Home Theatre
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Monoprice Full-Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount for LED TVs $89.99 $69.99 Monoprice Monoprice Premium 5.1.2 Channel Immersive Home Theater System with Subwoofer $249.99 $179.99 Monoprice Laptops
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link HUAWEI MateBook 14 CA$1,698.99 CA$1,198.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI MateBook D15 CA$1,098.99 CA$898.99 Amazon (CA) Razer Blade 14 $1,999.99+ $1,499.99+ Amazon, Razer Razer Blade 15 $1,799.99+ $1,549.99+ Amazon, Razer Mobile Gaming
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Kishi For Android (Xbox) $99.99 $44.99 Amazon, R azer Razer Kishi for iPhone $99.99 $59.99 Ama z on, Razer Razer Raiju Mobile for Android $149.99 $74.99 Amazon, Razer Monitors
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link BenQ EX240 $239.99 $209.99 Amazon BenQ EX240N $199.99 $169.99 Amazon HUAWEI MateView CA$898.99 CA$748.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI MateView GT 34 CA$748.99 CA$598.99 Amazon (CA) Monoprice Dark Matter 27″ QHD IGZO $349.99 $229.99 Monoprice Monoprice Dark Matter 32″ QHD IPS $399.99 $199.99 Monoprice Monoprice 27″ Zero-G Curved $249.99 $169.99 Monoprice Monoprice 35″ Zero-G Curved $399.99 $319.99 Monoprice Razer Raptor 27 $799.99 $699.99 Am a zon, Razer Networking
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON Smart Home
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON Smartphones
Smartwatches
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Elite CA$428.99 CA$298.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic CA$798.99 CA$698.99 Amazon (CA) SSD/Storage Drives/Memory Cards
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card $47.99 $26.67 Amazon SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card $108.99 $69.03 Amazon Sabrent M.2 NVMe Heat Sink for PS5 $19.99 $14.99 Amazon, Sabrent Sabrent M.2 SSD Heatsink $31 $24.99 Amazon, Sabrent
Last Updated on November 19, 2022.