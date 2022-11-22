Now playing on Plex December 2022: Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle, Centurion, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest streaming article series listing what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Below is our Now Playing on Plex December 2022 edition.

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into December 2022!

New on Plex December 2022

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle Trailer

Streaming December 2022

Aftermath (AKA 478)

Centurion (starts 12/2)

Drive Angry

Freddie Got Fingered

Game Of Death

Girl From Monaco

Goon (starts 12/2)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hereditary (starts 12/15)

High Rise

How I Live Now (starts 12/2)

Joy Ride

Life Partners

Lobster, The (starts 12/2)

Pulse (2001)

Pusher 1 (starts 12/2)

Road Warrior, The

Se7en

Shining, The

Shutter Island

Take This Waltz (starts 12/2)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The

Three Kings

White Bird In A Blizzard (starts 12/2)

World’s Greatest Dad

Catch It Before It Leaves In December 2022

Entrapment Trailer

Streaming December 2022

Entrapment

Great Debaters, The

Hell’s Kitchen

Hunter, The

Juliet, Naked

Lion

Loving Leah

Matador, The

Midsomer Murders

Miss Potter

Secretary

Youth In Revolt

Zack And Miri Make A P***o

Still Streaming on Plex In December 2022

Streaming December 2022

1408

Apocalypto

Awake

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans

Battle Royale

Biutiful

Blair Witch Project, The

Boondock Saints, The

Cedar Cove

Cube

Detachment

Devil’s Rejects, The

Disconnect

Eden Lake

Fall, The

Filth

Four Lions

Get The Gringo

Gift, The

Girl Next Door, The

Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)

Half Nelson

Hannibal

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

Heathers

Highlander

Horns

Host, The

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Hunt, The

I Love You Phillip Morris

Infiltrator, The

Ip Man

It’s A Wonderful Life

Lady Vengeance

Let The Right One In

Lila & Eve

Lucky Number Slevin

Man From Earth, The

Mandy

Merlin

Monster

Monsters

Mr. Nobody

Oculus

Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior

Only God Forgives

Passion Of The Christ, The

Project Almanac

Reader, The

Road, The

Scary Movie 4

Season Of The Witch

Short Term 12

Stuck In Love

Super

Taboo

Train to Busan

True Justice

Tucker And Dale vs. Evil

Last Updated on November 22, 2022.