Now playing on Plex December 2022: Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle, Centurion, and more

Table of contents
New on Plex December 2022
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle Trailer
- Aftermath (AKA 478)
- Centurion (starts 12/2)
- Drive Angry
- Freddie Got Fingered
- Game Of Death
- Girl From Monaco
- Goon (starts 12/2)
- Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
- Hereditary (starts 12/15)
- High Rise
- How I Live Now (starts 12/2)
- Joy Ride
- Life Partners
- Lobster, The (starts 12/2)
- Pulse (2001)
- Pusher 1 (starts 12/2)
- Road Warrior, The
- Se7en
- Shining, The
- Shutter Island
- Take This Waltz (starts 12/2)
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The
- Three Kings
- White Bird In A Blizzard (starts 12/2)
- World’s Greatest Dad
Catch It Before It Leaves In December 2022
Entrapment Trailer
- Entrapment
- Great Debaters, The
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Hunter, The
- Juliet, Naked
- Lion
- Loving Leah
- Matador, The
- Midsomer Murders
- Miss Potter
- Secretary
- Youth In Revolt
- Zack And Miri Make A P***o
Still Streaming on Plex In December 2022
- 1408
- Apocalypto
- Awake
- Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans
- Battle Royale
- Biutiful
- Blair Witch Project, The
- Boondock Saints, The
- Cedar Cove
- Cube
- Detachment
- Devil’s Rejects, The
- Disconnect
- Eden Lake
- Fall, The
- Filth
- Four Lions
- Get The Gringo
- Gift, The
- Girl Next Door, The
- Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)
- Half Nelson
- Hannibal
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- Heathers
- Highlander
- Horns
- Host, The
- Hostel
- Hostel: Part II
- Hunt For The Wilderpeople
- Hunt, The
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- Infiltrator, The
- Ip Man
- It’s A Wonderful Life
- Lady Vengeance
- Let The Right One In
- Lila & Eve
- Lucky Number Slevin
- Man From Earth, The
- Mandy
- Merlin
- Monster
- Monsters
- Mr. Nobody
- Oculus
- Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior
- Only God Forgives
- Passion Of The Christ, The
- Project Almanac
- Reader, The
- Road, The
- Scary Movie 4
- Season Of The Witch
- Short Term 12
- Stuck In Love
- Super
- Taboo
- Train to Busan
- True Justice
- Tucker And Dale vs. Evil
Last Updated on November 22, 2022.