The Techaeris (evolving) Black Friday/Cyber Monday tech & gaming deal guide

Yes, we know there are a million Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal guides out there. While many are broken up and quite wordy, we’re going to try something new here this year at Techaeris. On that note, we’ve compiled a list that will be updated as we find more deals for you this Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Hopefully, you find something you need or want here and happy shopping.

You can also check out some more Samsung and BLUETTI Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals as well.

Table of contents

NOTE: All prices are in USD (unless otherwise noted). Black Friday/Cyber Monday pricing may not be live yet on all links. If you are in Canada, the Amazon links should take you to the corresponding Amazon.ca product page if it exists.

Audio Headsets/Earbuds

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick true wireless earbuds
ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
HUAWEI FreeBuds 4iCA$138.99CA$88.99Amazon (CA)
HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2CA$268.99CA$228.99Amazon (CA)
Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds$129.99$89.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds$199.99$99.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Opus Headset$199.99$119.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Opus X Headset$99.99$69.99Amazon, Razer
THX Onyx Portable DAC Headphone Amplifier$199.99$129.99Amazon, Razer

Backpacks

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Razer Recon 15 Rolltop Backpack$129.99$90.99Razer
Razer Rogue 13 Backpack$59.99$41.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Rogue 17 Backpack$149.99$104.99Amazon, Razer

Bluetooth Speakers

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
COMING SOON

Computer Accessories

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Monoprice 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Fast Wall Charger$64.99$36Monoprice
Sabrent 4-Port USB 2.0 Hub$12.99$8.99Amazon, Sabrent
Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub$19.99$17.99Amazon, Sabrent
Sabrent USB 3.2 Type-C Tool-Free M.2 Enclosure$29.99$22.99Amazon, Sabrent
Wacom One – $150 off $399.95$249.95Amazon
Wacom Intuos – $30 off$69.95$39.95Amazon

Computers

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
COMING SOON

Consoles

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Xbox Series S$299.99$249.99Amazon, Microsoft

Console Accessories/Components

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller$69.99$49.99Amazon
Sabrent M.2 NVMe Heat Sink for PS5$19.99$14.99Amazon, Sabrent
Razer Wolverine V2 (Xbox/PC)$99.99$59.99Amazon, Razer
Xbox Core Wireless Controller$64.99$49.99Amazon

Furniture (Desks/Chairs)

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Razer Iskur$499$449.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Iskur X$399$319.99Amazon, Razer

Gaming Headsets

Razer Barracuda Pro gaming headset Black Friday/Cyber Monday
ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal$499$299Amazon, Microsoft
Razer Barracuda X$99.99$69.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation$199.99$129.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Kraken Ultimate$129.99$77.99Amazon, Razer

Gaming Keyboards

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed$179.99$109.99Amazon, Razer
Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro$229.99$149.99Amazon, Razer
Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless$99.99$69.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Huntsman Elite$199.99$119.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Ornata Chroma$99.99$59.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Ornata V2$99.99$59.99Amazon, Razer

Gaming Mice

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Razer Basilisk Ultimate with Charging Dock$169.99$110.99Amazon, Razer
Razer DeathAdder V2$69.99$45.99Amazon, Razer
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro$129.99$84.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Mamba Wireless$99.99$69.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Naga Pro$149.99$119.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Naga Trinity$99.99$79.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Viper Ultimate$129.99$84.99Amazon, Razer

Gaming Speakers

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Razer Nommo$129.99$116.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Nommo Chroma$169.99$152.99Amazon, Razer

Home Security

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
COMING SOON!

Home Theatre

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Monoprice Full-Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount for LED TVs$89.99$69.99Monoprice
Monoprice Premium 5.1.2 Channel Immersive Home Theater System with Subwoofer$249.99$179.99Monoprice

Laptops

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
HUAWEI MateBook 14CA$1,698.99CA$1,198.99Amazon (CA)
HUAWEI MateBook D15CA$1,098.99CA$898.99Amazon (CA)
Razer Blade 14$1,999.99+$1,499.99+Amazon, Razer
Razer Blade 15$1,799.99+$1,549.99+Amazon, Razer

Mobile Gaming

Razer Kishi V2 mobile game controller
ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Razer Kishi For Android (Xbox)$99.99$44.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Kishi for iPhone$99.99$59.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Raiju Mobile for Android$149.99$74.99Amazon, Razer

Monitors

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
BenQ EX240$239.99$209.99Amazon
BenQ EX240N$199.99$169.99Amazon
HUAWEI MateViewCA$898.99CA$748.99Amazon (CA)
HUAWEI MateView GT 34CA$748.99CA$598.99Amazon (CA)
Monoprice Dark Matter 27″ QHD IGZO$349.99$229.99Monoprice
Monoprice Dark Matter 32″ QHD IPS$399.99$199.99Monoprice
Monoprice 27″ Zero-G Curved$249.99$169.99Monoprice
Monoprice 35″ Zero-G Curved$399.99$319.99Monoprice
Razer Raptor 27$799.99$699.99Amazon, Razer

Networking

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
COMING SOON

Smart Home

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Brilliant Smart Home Control/Light Switches$69.99+$62.99+Amazon, Brilliant
Roborock S7 MaxV$859.99$639.99Amazon
Roborock S7 MaxV Plus$1,159.99$869.99Amazon

Smartphones

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Google Pixel 6a$449+$299+Amazon, Google
Google Pixel 7$599+$499+Amazon, Google
Google Pixel 7 Pro$899+$749+Amazon, Google

Smartwatches

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
HUAWEI Watch GT 3 EliteCA$428.99CA$298.99Amazon (CA)
HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro CeramicCA$798.99CA$698.99Amazon (CA)

SSD/Storage Drives/Memory Cards

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card$47.99$26.67Amazon
SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card$108.99$69.03Amazon
Sabrent M.2 NVMe Heat Sink for PS5$19.99$14.99Amazon, Sabrent
Sabrent M.2 SSD Heatsink$31$24.99Amazon, Sabrent

Video Games

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
COMING SOON

What do you think about the above Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals? What are you going to be picking up on Black Friday/Cyber Monday? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Last Updated on November 23, 2022.

