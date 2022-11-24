The (evolving) Techaeris Black Friday/Cyber Monday tech & gaming deal guide

Yes, we know there are a million Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal guides out there. While many are broken up and quite wordy, we’re going to try something new here this year at Techaeris. On that note, we’ve compiled a list that will be updated as we find more deals for you this Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Hopefully, you find something you need or want here and happy shopping.

Audio Headsets/Earbuds

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i CA$138.99 CA$88.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 CA$268.99 CA$228.99 Amazon (CA) Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds $129.99 $89.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds $199.99 $99.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Opus Headset $199.99 $119.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Opus X Headset $99.99 $69.99 Amazon, Razer THX Onyx Portable DAC Headphone Amplifier $199.99 $129.99 Amazon, Razer

Backpacks

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Recon 15 Rolltop Backpack $129.99 $90.99 Razer Razer Rogue 13 Backpack $59.99 $41.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Rogue 17 Backpack $149.99 $104.99 Amazon, Razer

Bluetooth Speakers

Computer Accessories

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Monoprice 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Fast Wall Charger $64.99 $36 Monoprice Sabrent 4-Port USB 2.0 Hub $12.99 $8.99 Amazon, Sabrent Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub $19.99 $17.99 Amazon, Sabrent Sabrent USB 3.2 Type-C Tool-Free M.2 Enclosure $29.99 $22.99 Amazon, Sabrent Wacom One – $150 off $399.95 $249.95 Amazon Wacom Intuos – $30 off $69.95 $39.95 Amazon

Computers

Consoles

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Xbox Series S $299.99 $249.99 Amazon, Microsoft

Console Accessories/Components

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller $69.99 $49.99 Amazon Sabrent M.2 NVMe Heat Sink for PS5 $19.99 $14.99 Amazon, Sabrent Razer Wolverine V2 (Xbox/PC) $99.99 $59.99 Amazon, Razer Xbox Core Wireless Controller $64.99 $49.99 Amazon

Furniture (Desks/Chairs)

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Iskur $499 $449.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Iskur X $399 $319.99 Amazon, Razer

Gaming Headsets

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal $499 $299 Amazon, Microsoft Razer Barracuda X $99.99 $69.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation $199.99 $129.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Kraken Ultimate $129.99 $77.99 Amazon, Razer

Gaming Keyboards

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed $179.99 $109.99 Amazon, Razer Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro $229.99 $149.99 Amazon, Razer Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless $99.99 $69.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Huntsman Elite $199.99 $119.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Ornata Chroma $99.99 $59.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Ornata V2 $99.99 $59.99 Amazon, Razer

Gaming Mice

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Basilisk Ultimate with Charging Dock $169.99 $110.99 Amazon, Razer Razer DeathAdder V2 $69.99 $45.99 Amazon, Razer Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro $129.99 $84.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Mamba Wireless $99.99 $69.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Naga Pro $149.99 $119.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Naga Trinity $99.99 $79.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Viper Ultimate $129.99 $84.99 Amazon, Razer

Gaming Speakers

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Nommo $129.99 $116.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Nommo Chroma $169.99 $152.99 Amazon, Razer

Home Security

Home Theatre

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Monoprice Full-Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount for LED TVs $89.99 $69.99 Monoprice Monoprice Premium 5.1.2 Channel Immersive Home Theater System with Subwoofer $249.99 $179.99 Monoprice

Laptops

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link HUAWEI MateBook 14 CA$1,698.99 CA$1,198.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI MateBook D15 CA$1,098.99 CA$898.99 Amazon (CA) Razer Blade 14 $1,999.99+ $1,499.99+ Amazon, Razer Razer Blade 15 $1,799.99+ $1,549.99+ Amazon, Razer

Mobile Gaming

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Kishi For Android (Xbox) $99.99 $44.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Kishi for iPhone $99.99 $59.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Raiju Mobile for Android $149.99 $74.99 Amazon, Razer

Monitors

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link BenQ EX240 $239.99 $209.99 Amazon BenQ EX240N $199.99 $169.99 Amazon HUAWEI MateView CA$898.99 CA$748.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI MateView GT 34 CA$748.99 CA$598.99 Amazon (CA) Monoprice Dark Matter 27″ QHD IGZO $349.99 $229.99 Monoprice Monoprice Dark Matter 32″ QHD IPS $399.99 $199.99 Monoprice Monoprice 27″ Zero-G Curved $249.99 $169.99 Monoprice Monoprice 35″ Zero-G Curved $399.99 $319.99 Monoprice Razer Raptor 27 $799.99 $699.99 Amazon, Razer

Networking

Smart Home

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Brilliant Smart Home Control/Light Switches $69.99+ $62.99+ Amazon, Brilliant Roborock S7 MaxV $859.99 $639.99 Amazon Roborock S7 MaxV Plus $1,159.99 $869.99 Amazon

Smartphones

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Google Pixel 6a $449+ $299+ Amazon, Google Google Pixel 7 $599+ $499+ Amazon, Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $899+ $749+ Amazon, Google

Smartwatches

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Elite CA$428.99 CA$298.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic CA$798.99 CA$698.99 Amazon (CA)

SSD/Storage Drives/Memory Cards

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card $47.99 $26.67 Amazon SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card $108.99 $69.03 Amazon Sabrent M.2 NVMe Heat Sink for PS5 $19.99 $14.99 Amazon, Sabrent Sabrent M.2 SSD Heatsink $31 $24.99 Amazon, Sabrent Samsung 870 EVO SATA III SSD 1TB 2.5″ SSD

(other capacities available) $149.99 $84.99 Amazon Samsung 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD

(other capacities available) $379.99 $179.99 Amazon Samsung 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD w/ Heatsink

(other capacities available) $399.99 $189.99 Amazon

Video Games

