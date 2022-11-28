Elon Musk says Apple has threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store

Elon Musk and Twitter have dominated the news cycle since he purchased the bluebird. We’ve been trying to keep our distance, considering that nearly every other news and media outlet covers every breath of it. Even if you’re not a Twitter user, you probably have heard at least a little of what is happening online between Elon Musk and his critics.

It’s no secret that Elon Musk enjoys Twitter; even before he bought the company, he professed his addiction to the platform. Since he purchased the company, he has shaken things up, from firing employees to tweeting comical things that seem to anger some elements of the media elite.

Musk is now claiming that Apple is threatening to withhold Twitter from its App Store. There had been rumors of Apple considering such a move but no reports as to why exactly they would do so. Musk has verified that Apple has given Twitter no reason why they would withhold or remove Twitter from the App Store.

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

The news of Apple potentially withholding Twitter from the App Store comes as Elon Musk and Twitter relaunch Twitter Blue, its paid verification service. The service was temporarily paused to address concerns over possible misuse and impersonation issues. The new plan is to issue different color checks for different accounts, such as personal, government, and companies.

It will be interesting to see if Apple withholds or removes Twitter from the App Store. We cannot see any reason they would do this other than personal views not aligning with each other. The whole Twitter drama has become somewhat of a drag and depressing. It is frustrating to see seemingly intelligent people on both sides of the issue become unreasonable and tribal. I guess it is the world we live in.

