The (evolving) 2022 Techaeris Holiday Gift Guide

Yes, we know there are a million 2022 Holiday Gift Guides out there. While many are broken up and quite wordy, we’re going to try something new here this year at Techaeris. On that note, we’ve compiled a list that will be updated as we find more products and deals that would make great gifts this holiday season.

Table of contents

NOTE: All prices are in USD (unless otherwise noted) and accurate at the time of publishing. Some deals are limited time, so don’t delay! If you are in Canada, the Amazon links should take you to the corresponding Amazon.ca product page if it exists.

Anker Products

BrandModel/Product NameMSRPSalePurchase Link
AnkerAnker 735 Charger GaNPrime 65W$59.99$41.99Amazon
AnkerUSB C GaN Charger 30W$22.99$15.99Amazon
AnkerAnker New Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable$31.99$21.99Amazon
Anker333 USB-C to USB-C Cable 2-Pack$19.99$16.09Amazon
AnkerAnker 737 Power Bank$149.99$99.99Amazon
Anker45W Wall Charger w/5,000mAh 20W Portable Charger$69.99$45.49Amazon
AnkerAnker 622 Magnetic Battery w/PopSocket$69.99$39.99Amazon
AnkerAnker 535 Power Bank$69.99$48.99Amazon
AnkerAnker 757 Portable Power Station$1399.99$979.99Amazon
AnkerAnker 727 Charging Station$94.99$64.99Amazon
AnkerAnker 525 Charging Station$59.99$41.99Amazon
AnkerAnker 535 Portable Power Station$549.99$419.99Amazon
AnkerAnker 625 Solar Panel with Adjustable Kickstand$329.99$239.99Amazon
AnkerSHOP ALL OF ANKER/BLACK FRIDAY DEALSVISITANKERAmazon

Audio Headsets/Earbuds

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick true wireless earbuds
ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)$179$129Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$249$199.99Amazon
HUAWEI FreeBuds 4iCA$138.99CA$88.99Amazon (CA)
HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2CA$268.99CA$228.99Amazon (CA)
Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds$129.99$89.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds$199.99$99.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Opus Headset$199.99$119.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Opus X Headset$99.99$69.99Amazon, Razer
Skullcandy Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds$29.99$19.99Amazon
Skullcandy Hesh 2 Wireless Headphones$99.99$41.99Amazon
Skullcandy Indy Fuel True Wireless Earbuds$99.99$44.99Amazon
THX Onyx Portable DAC Headphone Amplifier$199.99$129.99Amazon, Razer
Treblab Z2 Over Ear Workout Headphones$119.97$69.95Amazon

Backpacks

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Razer Recon 15 Rolltop Backpack$129.99$90.99Razer
Razer Rogue 13 Backpack$59.99$41.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Rogue 17 Backpack$149.99$104.99Amazon, Razer

Bluetooth Speakers

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
TREBLAB FX100 Rugged Bluetooth Speaker$89.97$39.95Amazon
Treblab HD77 Ultra Premium Bluetooth Speaker$119.97$69.96Amazon
Teblab HD-Max Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker$169.97$118.35Amazon

Computer Accessories

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Monoprice 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Fast Wall Charger$64.99$36Monoprice
Sabrent 4-Port USB 2.0 Hub$12.99$8.99Amazon, Sabrent
Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub$19.99$17.99Amazon, Sabrent
Sabrent USB 3.2 Type-C Tool-Free M.2 Enclosure$29.99$22.99Amazon, Sabrent
Wacom One – $150 off $399.95$249.95Amazon
Wacom Intuos – $30 off$69.95$39.95Amazon

Computers

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
COMING SOON

Consoles/Gaming

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Amazon Luna Controller w/ one month Luna+$69.99$39.99Amazon
Meta Quest 2
(w/ Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber)		$439.98+$349.99+Amazon
Nintendo Switch
(w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & 3 months Nintendo Switch Online)		$367.48$299.99Amazon
Xbox Series S$299.99$249.99Amazon, Microsoft

Console Accessories/Components

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for Xbox/PC$89.99$59.99Amazon
Logitech G G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel & Pedals (PlayStation)$399.99$199.99Amazon
Logitech G G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel & Pedals (Xbox)$299.99$199.99Amazon
PlayStation DualSense Charging Station by afbptek$21.99$20.89Amazon
PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller$69.99$49.99Amazon
Sabrent M.2 NVMe Heat Sink for PS5$19.99$14.99Amazon, Sabrent
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S$37.99$29.99Amazon
PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S$29.99$26.99Amazon
Razer Wolverine V2 (Xbox/PC)$99.99$40Amazon, Razer
Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma (Xbox/PC)$149.99$99.99Amazon
Turtle Beach Velocity One Flight Control System (Xbox, PC)$379.95$329.95Amazon
Turtle Beach Recon Wired Gaming Controller (Xbox/PC)$59.95+$39.95+Amazon
Xbox Core Wireless Controller$64.99$49.99Amazon

Furniture (Desks/Chairs)

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Razer Iskur$499$449.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Iskur X$399$319.99Amazon, Razer

Gaming Headsets

Razer Barracuda Pro gaming headset Black Friday/Cyber Monday
ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Astro A40 TR Wired Headset$149.99$99.99Amazon
Astro A50 Wireless Headset w/ Base$299.99$249.99Amazon
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal$499$226.22Amazon, Microsoft
Razer Barracuda X$99.99$69.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation$199.99$129.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Kraken Ultimate$129.99$77.99Amazon, Razer
Turtle Beach Recon 500 Wired Headset (Xbox)$79.95$68.80Amazon
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX (Xbox/PC)$199.99$139.99Amazon

Gaming Keyboards

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed$179.99$109.99Amazon, Razer
Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro$229.99$149.99Amazon, Razer
Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless$99.99$69.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Huntsman Elite$199.99$119.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Ornata Chroma$99.99$59.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Ornata V2$99.99$59.99Amazon, Razer

Gaming Mice

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Razer Basilisk Ultimate with Charging Dock$169.99$110.99Amazon, Razer
Razer DeathAdder V2$69.99$45.99Amazon, Razer
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro$129.99$84.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Mamba Wireless$99.99$69.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Naga Pro$149.99$119.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Naga Trinity$99.99$79.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Viper Ultimate$129.99$84.99Amazon, Razer

Gaming Speakers

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Razer Nommo$129.99$116.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Nommo Chroma$169.99$152.99Amazon, Razer

Home Security

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera$99.99$79.99Amazon, Arlo
Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera 2-Camera Kit$199.98$159.98Amazon, Arlo
Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell$149.99$79.99Amazon, Arlo
Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell$199.99$149.99Amazon, Arlo
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Security Camera$249.99$179.99Amazon, Arlo
Arlo Pro 4 3-Camera Kit$549.99$399.99Amazon, Arlo
Arlo Ultra 2 2-Camera Kit$599.99$479.99Amazon, Arlo

Home Theatre

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Amazon Fire TV OMNI Series 4K UHD Smart TV w/ Alexa$519.99+$389.99+Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K w/ 2 years protection plan$54.98$28.73Amazon
JBL Bar 2.1 Soundbar w/ Subwoofer$349.95$199.95Amazon
LG OLED Evo C2 4K Smart TV$1,599.99+$1,397.99+Amazon
Monoprice Full-Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount for LED TVs$89.99$69.99Monoprice
Monoprice Premium 5.1.2 Channel Immersive Home Theater System with Subwoofer$249.99$179.99Monoprice
Roku Streaming Stick 4K$49.99$24.99Amazon

Laptops

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
HUAWEI MateBook 14CA$1,698.99CA$1,198.99Amazon (CA)
HUAWEI MateBook D15CA$1,098.99CA$898.99Amazon (CA)
MSI Creator 17 Professional$2,349$1,399Amazon
Razer Blade 14$1,999.99+$1,499.99+Amazon, Razer
Razer Blade 15$1,799.99+$1,549.99+Amazon, Razer

Mobile Accessories

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
COMING SOON

Mobile Gaming

Razer Kishi V2 mobile game controller
ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
GameSir X2 Pro Mobile Gaming Controller
(w/ 1 month Game Pass Ultimate)		$79.99$63.99Amazon
Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld$349.99$299.99Amazon
Razer Kishi For Android (Xbox)$99.99$44.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Kishi for iPhone$99.99$59.99Amazon, Razer
Razer Raiju Mobile for Android$149.99$74.99Amazon, Razer

Monitors

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
BenQ EX240$239.99$209.99Amazon
BenQ EX240N$199.99$169.99Amazon
HUAWEI MateViewCA$898.99CA$748.99Amazon (CA)
HUAWEI MateView GT 34CA$748.99CA$598.99Amazon (CA)
Monoprice Dark Matter 27″ QHD IGZO$349.99$229.99Monoprice
Monoprice Dark Matter 32″ QHD IPS$399.99$199.99Monoprice
Monoprice 27″ Zero-G Curved$249.99$169.99Monoprice
Monoprice 35″ Zero-G Curved$399.99$319.99Monoprice
Razer Raptor 27$799.99$699.99Amazon, Razer
Samsung 32″ Odyssey Neo G7 4K Gaming Monitor$1,299.99$799.99Amazon
Samsung 49″ Odyssey Neo G9 4K Mini LED Gaming Monitor$2,499.99$1,459.99Amazon

Networking

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
COMING SOON

Smart Home

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Brilliant Smart Home Control/Light Switches$69.99+$62.99+Amazon, Brilliant
Roborock S7 MaxV$859.99$639.99Amazon
Roborock S7 MaxV Plus$1,159.99$869.99Amazon

Smartphones

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
Google Pixel 6a$449+$299+Amazon, Google
Google Pixel 7$599+$499+Amazon, Google
Google Pixel 7 Pro$899+$749+Amazon, Google
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128GB)$999.99+$769.99+Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1,799.99+$1,369.99+Amazon

Smartwatches

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
HUAWEI Watch GT 3 EliteCA$428.99CA$298.99Amazon (CA)
HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro CeramicCA$798.99CA$698.99Amazon (CA)

SSD/Storage Drives/Memory Cards

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card$47.99$26.67Amazon
SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card$129.99$59.99Amazon
SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-1 Memory Card$99.99$39.99Amazon
Sabrent M.2 NVMe Heat Sink for PS5$19.99$14.99Amazon, Sabrent
Sabrent M.2 SSD Heatsink$31$24.99Amazon, Sabrent
Samsung 870 EVO SATA III SSD 1TB 2.5″ SSD
(other capacities available)		$149.99$84.99Amazon
Samsung 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD
(other capacities available)		$379.99$179.99Amazon
Samsung 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD w/ Heatsink
(other capacities available)		$399.99$189.99Amazon

Video Games

ProductMSRPSalePurchase Link
COMING SOON

What do you think about the above Holiday Gift Guide suggestions? Are you going to be picking up anything from the list above as a gift for someone this holiday season? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

