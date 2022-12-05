The (evolving) 2022 Techaeris Holiday Gift Guide

Yes, we know there are a million 2022 Holiday Gift Guides out there. While many are broken up and quite wordy, we’re going to try something new here this year at Techaeris. On that note, we’ve compiled a list that will be updated as we find more products and deals that would make great gifts this holiday season.

Anker Products

Brand Model/Product Name MSRP Sale Purchase Link Anker Anker 735 Charger GaNPrime 65W $59.99 $41.99 Amazon Anker USB C GaN Charger 30W $22.99 $15.99 Amazon Anker Anker New Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable $31.99 $21.99 Amazon Anker 333 USB-C to USB-C Cable 2-Pack $19.99 $16.09 Amazon Anker Anker 737 Power Bank $149.99 $99.99 Amazon Anker 45W Wall Charger w/5,000mAh 20W Portable Charger $69.99 $45.49 Amazon Anker Anker 622 Magnetic Battery w/PopSocket $69.99 $39.99 Amazon Anker Anker 535 Power Bank $69.99 $48.99 Amazon Anker Anker 757 Portable Power Station $1399.99 $979.99 Amazon Anker Anker 727 Charging Station $94.99 $64.99 Amazon Anker Anker 525 Charging Station $59.99 $41.99 Amazon Anker Anker 535 Portable Power Station $549.99 $419.99 Amazon Anker Anker 625 Solar Panel with Adjustable Kickstand $329.99 $239.99 Amazon Anker SHOP ALL OF ANKER/BLACK FRIDAY DEALS VISIT ANKER Amazon

Audio Headsets/Earbuds

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) $179 $129 Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $249 $199.99 Amazon HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i CA$138.99 CA$88.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 CA$268.99 CA$228.99 Amazon (CA) Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds $129.99 $89.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds $199.99 $99.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Opus Headset $199.99 $119.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Opus X Headset $99.99 $69.99 Amazon, Razer Skullcandy Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds $29.99 $19.99 Amazon Skullcandy Hesh 2 Wireless Headphones $99.99 $41.99 Amazon Skullcandy Indy Fuel True Wireless Earbuds $99.99 $44.99 Amazon THX Onyx Portable DAC Headphone Amplifier $199.99 $129.99 Amazon, Razer Treblab Z2 Over Ear Workout Headphones $119.97 $69.95 Amazon

Backpacks

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Recon 15 Rolltop Backpack $129.99 $90.99 Razer Razer Rogue 13 Backpack $59.99 $41.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Rogue 17 Backpack $149.99 $104.99 Amazon, Razer

Bluetooth Speakers

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link TREBLAB FX100 Rugged Bluetooth Speaker $89.97 $39.95 Amazon Treblab HD77 Ultra Premium Bluetooth Speaker $119.97 $69.96 Amazon Teblab HD-Max Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker $169.97 $118.35 Amazon

Computer Accessories

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Monoprice 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Fast Wall Charger $64.99 $36 Monoprice Sabrent 4-Port USB 2.0 Hub $12.99 $8.99 Amazon, Sabrent Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub $19.99 $17.99 Amazon, Sabrent Sabrent USB 3.2 Type-C Tool-Free M.2 Enclosure $29.99 $22.99 Amazon, Sabrent Wacom One – $150 off $399.95 $249.95 Amazon Wacom Intuos – $30 off $69.95 $39.95 Amazon

Computers

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON

Consoles/Gaming

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Amazon Luna Controller w/ one month Luna+ $69.99 $39.99 Amazon Meta Quest 2

(w/ Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber) $439.98+ $349.99+ Amazon Nintendo Switch

(w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & 3 months Nintendo Switch Online) $367.48 $299.99 Amazon Xbox Series S $299.99 $249.99 Amazon, Microsoft

Console Accessories/Components

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for Xbox/PC $89.99 $59.99 Amazon Logitech G G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel & Pedals (PlayStation) $399.99 $199.99 Amazon Logitech G G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel & Pedals (Xbox) $299.99 $199.99 Amazon PlayStation DualSense Charging Station by afbptek $21.99 $20.89 Amazon PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller $69.99 $49.99 Amazon Sabrent M.2 NVMe Heat Sink for PS5 $19.99 $14.99 Amazon, Sabrent PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S $37.99 $29.99 Amazon PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S $29.99 $26.99 Amazon Razer Wolverine V2 (Xbox/PC) $99.99 $40 Amazon, Razer Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma (Xbox/PC) $149.99 $99.99 Amazon Turtle Beach Velocity One Flight Control System (Xbox, PC) $379.95 $329.95 Amazon Turtle Beach Recon Wired Gaming Controller (Xbox/PC) $59.95+ $39.95+ Amazon Xbox Core Wireless Controller $64.99 $49.99 Amazon

Furniture (Desks/Chairs)

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Iskur $499 $449.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Iskur X $399 $319.99 Amazon, Razer

Gaming Headsets

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Astro A40 TR Wired Headset $149.99 $99.99 Amazon Astro A50 Wireless Headset w/ Base $299.99 $249.99 Amazon Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal $499 $226.22 Amazon, Microsoft Razer Barracuda X $99.99 $69.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation $199.99 $129.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Kraken Ultimate $129.99 $77.99 Amazon, Razer Turtle Beach Recon 500 Wired Headset (Xbox) $79.95 $68.80 Amazon Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX (Xbox/PC) $199.99 $139.99 Amazon

Gaming Keyboards

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed $179.99 $109.99 Amazon, Razer Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro $229.99 $149.99 Amazon, Razer Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless $99.99 $69.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Huntsman Elite $199.99 $119.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Ornata Chroma $99.99 $59.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Ornata V2 $99.99 $59.99 Amazon, Razer

Gaming Mice

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Basilisk Ultimate with Charging Dock $169.99 $110.99 Amazon, Razer Razer DeathAdder V2 $69.99 $45.99 Amazon, Razer Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro $129.99 $84.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Mamba Wireless $99.99 $69.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Naga Pro $149.99 $119.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Naga Trinity $99.99 $79.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Viper Ultimate $129.99 $84.99 Amazon, Razer

Gaming Speakers

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Nommo $129.99 $116.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Nommo Chroma $169.99 $152.99 Amazon, Razer

Home Security

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera $99.99 $79.99 Amazon, Arlo Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera 2-Camera Kit $199.98 $159.98 Amazon, Arlo Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell $149.99 $79.99 Amazon, Arlo Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell $199.99 $149.99 Amazon, Arlo Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Security Camera $249.99 $179.99 Amazon, Arlo Arlo Pro 4 3-Camera Kit $549.99 $399.99 Amazon, Arlo Arlo Ultra 2 2-Camera Kit $599.99 $479.99 Amazon, Arlo

Home Theatre

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Amazon Fire TV OMNI Series 4K UHD Smart TV w/ Alexa $519.99+ $389.99+ Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K w/ 2 years protection plan $54.98 $28.73 Amazon JBL Bar 2.1 Soundbar w/ Subwoofer $349.95 $199.95 Amazon LG OLED Evo C2 4K Smart TV $1,599.99+ $1,397.99+ Amazon Monoprice Full-Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount for LED TVs $89.99 $69.99 Monoprice Monoprice Premium 5.1.2 Channel Immersive Home Theater System with Subwoofer $249.99 $179.99 Monoprice Roku Streaming Stick 4K $49.99 $24.99 Amazon

Laptops

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link HUAWEI MateBook 14 CA$1,698.99 CA$1,198.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI MateBook D15 CA$1,098.99 CA$898.99 Amazon (CA) MSI Creator 17 Professional $2,349 $1,399 Amazon Razer Blade 14 $1,999.99+ $1,499.99+ Amazon, Razer Razer Blade 15 $1,799.99+ $1,549.99+ Amazon, Razer

Mobile Accessories

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON

Mobile Gaming

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link GameSir X2 Pro Mobile Gaming Controller

(w/ 1 month Game Pass Ultimate) $79.99 $63.99 Amazon Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld $349.99 $299.99 Amazon Razer Kishi For Android (Xbox) $99.99 $44.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Kishi for iPhone $99.99 $59.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Raiju Mobile for Android $149.99 $74.99 Amazon, Razer

Monitors

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link BenQ EX240 $239.99 $209.99 Amazon BenQ EX240N $199.99 $169.99 Amazon HUAWEI MateView CA$898.99 CA$748.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI MateView GT 34 CA$748.99 CA$598.99 Amazon (CA) Monoprice Dark Matter 27″ QHD IGZO $349.99 $229.99 Monoprice Monoprice Dark Matter 32″ QHD IPS $399.99 $199.99 Monoprice Monoprice 27″ Zero-G Curved $249.99 $169.99 Monoprice Monoprice 35″ Zero-G Curved $399.99 $319.99 Monoprice Razer Raptor 27 $799.99 $699.99 Amazon, Razer Samsung 32″ Odyssey Neo G7 4K Gaming Monitor $1,299.99 $799.99 Amazon Samsung 49″ Odyssey Neo G9 4K Mini LED Gaming Monitor $2,499.99 $1,459.99 Amazon

Networking

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON

Smart Home

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Brilliant Smart Home Control/Light Switches $69.99+ $62.99+ Amazon, Brilliant Roborock S7 MaxV $859.99 $639.99 Amazon Roborock S7 MaxV Plus $1,159.99 $869.99 Amazon

Smartphones

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Google Pixel 6a $449+ $299+ Amazon, Google Google Pixel 7 $599+ $499+ Amazon, Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $899+ $749+ Amazon, Google Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128GB) $999.99+ $769.99+ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1,799.99+ $1,369.99+ Amazon

Smartwatches

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Elite CA$428.99 CA$298.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic CA$798.99 CA$698.99 Amazon (CA)

SSD/Storage Drives/Memory Cards

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card $47.99 $26.67 Amazon SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card $129.99 $59.99 Amazon SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-1 Memory Card $99.99 $39.99 Amazon Sabrent M.2 NVMe Heat Sink for PS5 $19.99 $14.99 Amazon, Sabrent Sabrent M.2 SSD Heatsink $31 $24.99 Amazon, Sabrent Samsung 870 EVO SATA III SSD 1TB 2.5″ SSD

(other capacities available) $149.99 $84.99 Amazon Samsung 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD

(other capacities available) $379.99 $179.99 Amazon Samsung 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD w/ Heatsink

(other capacities available) $399.99 $189.99 Amazon

Video Games

Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON

