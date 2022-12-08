New on Netflix December 9-15: Guillermo del Toro’s take on Pinocchio

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between December 9-15th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in December if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix December 9-15th list, which is headlined by Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s take on the classic Pinnochio.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come. November’s upcoming games include:

Puzzle Gods: Match and switch elements to level up, defeat Little Hades and rescue the gods in this mythic puzzler. The Land of Olympus needs you!

Scriptic: Crime Stories: Find clues. Catch a killer. You’re the lead detective in this crime drama, and the victim’s cell phone — ripe with evidence — is hot in your hands.

Solitaire: Drag cards to arrange them in descending order with alternating colors. Sort all the suits from ace to king — it’s the timeless game you know and love.

Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game: Mix and mingle with sexy singles competing for your affection in this game based on the hit series. Will you go for love or give into temptation?

Coming soon in December

This title is coming sometime in November, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for it!

The Glory (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): After a childhood marked by pain and violence, a woman puts a carefully planned revenge scheme in motion. Starring Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun.

And now for the Netflix December 9-15th list:

December 9

CAT (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): Living under an alias, a former police informant is summoned to infiltrate a major drug empire but uncovers a dangerous connection to his dark past.

Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all. Mortal Kombat 🇨🇦

December 10

Uk becomes a hunter of the soul-swapped, when a young woman, a prisoner in her own home, seeks his help to reclaim her freedom. Big Timber: Season 2 🇨🇦

Prisoners 🇺🇸

December 13

): Gudetama, the lazy egg, reluctantly embarks on an adventure of a lifetime with Shakipiyo, a newly hatched chick, who is determined to find their mother. Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The critically-acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series returns to East Los Angeles College (ELAC) to give viewers another honest, gritty look inside the world of community college basketball. Directed by Greg Whiteley, Adam Leibowitz, and Daniel George McDonald, the series picks up a year after COVID caused an abrupt and emotional end to ELAC’s championship run in 2020. Head coach John Mosley is eager to get back on the court with an almost entirely new roster of Huskies, including talented but troubled D1 level athletes looking for a last opportunity to make it. Off the court, players get vulnerable sharing their personal struggles of family instability, mental health, homelessness, and more. Over 8 episodes, viewers will follow the team’s journey as players work to overcome personal demons and fight for their spot on the court.

December 14

In the Outback, a kangaroo joey named Mala faces famine, frosts and a pack of hungry dingoes as she endeavors to survive her incredible first year. Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)): Another set of singles arrives for a retreat at an irresistible new villa, where they’ll have to say no to their natural urges in order to win big.

December 15

Acclaimed Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto will be back with this new action comedy film. The Hills: Season 1 🇺🇸

The Hills: Season 2 🇺🇸

Sonic Prime (NETFLIX FAMILY): When an explosive battle with Dr. Eggman shatters the universe, Sonic races through parallel dimensions to reconnect with his friends and save the world.

An emotionally scarred former child soldier becomes a letter writer in this condensed recap of the moving, gorgeously animated award-winning series. Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (NETFLIX COMEDY): Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) is back and this time, the case is critical. Along with his two celebrity guest stars, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, he is on a mission to figure out…who killed Santa? But here’s the catch: Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph aren’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, with Terry Seattle (and many surprises), they will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to both of them to name the killer. Based off the BAFTA award-winning BBC3 series Murder in Successville by Tiger Aspect Productions and Shiny Button Productions.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada December 9-15th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

Last Updated on December 8, 2022.