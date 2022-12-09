The (evolving) 2022 Techaeris Holiday Gift Guide

Yes, we know there are a million 2022 Holiday Gift Guides out there. While many are broken up and quite wordy, we’re going to try something new here this year at Techaeris. On that note, we’ve compiled a list that will be updated as we find more products and deals that would make great gifts this holiday season.
NOTE: All prices are in USD (unless otherwise noted) and accurate at the time of publishing. Some deals are limited time, so don’t delay! If you are in Canada, the Amazon links should take you to the corresponding Amazon.ca product page if it exists.
Anker Products
Brand Model/Product Name MSRP Sale Purchase Link Anker Anker 735 Charger GaNPrime 65W $59.99 $41.99 Amazon Anker USB C GaN Charger 30W $22.99 $15.99 Amazon Anker Anker New Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable $31.99 $21.99 Amazon Anker 333 USB-C to USB-C Cable 2-Pack $19.99 $16.09 Amazon Anker Anker 737 Power Bank $149.99 $99.99 Amazon Anker 45W Wall Charger w/5,000mAh 20W Portable Charger $69.99 $45.49 Amazon Anker Anker 622 Magnetic Battery w/PopSocket $69.99 $39.99 Amazon Anker Anker 535 Power Bank $69.99 $48.99 Amazon Anker Anker 757 Portable Power Station $1399.99 $979.99 Amazon Anker Anker 727 Charging Station $94.99 $64.99 Amazon Anker Anker 525 Charging Station $59.99 $41.99 Amazon Anker Anker 535 Portable Power Station $549.99 $419.99 Amazon Anker Anker 625 Solar Panel with Adjustable Kickstand $329.99 $239.99 Amazon Anker SHOP ALL OF ANKER/BLACK FRIDAY DEALS VISIT ANKER Amazon Audio Headsets/Earbuds
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) $179 $129 Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $249 $199.99 Amazon HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i CA$138.99 CA$88.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 CA$268.99 CA$228.99 Amazon (CA) Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds $129.99 $89.99 Amazon, Ra z er Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds $199.99 $99.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Opus Headset $199.99 $119.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Opus X Headset $99.99 $69.99 Amazon, Razer Skullcandy Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds $29.99 $19.99 Amazon Skullcandy Hesh 2 Wireless Headphones $99.99 $41.99 Amazon Skullcandy Indy Fuel True Wireless Earbuds $99.99 $44.99 Amazon THX Onyx Portable DAC Headphone Amplifier $199.99 $129.99 Amazon, Razer Treblab Z2 Over Ear Workout Headphones $119.97 $69.95 Amazon Backpacks
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Recon 15 Rolltop Backpack $129.99 $90.99 Raz e r Razer Rogue 13 Backpack $59.99 $41.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Rogue 17 Backpack $149.99 $104.99 Amazon, Raz e r Bluetooth Speakers
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link TREBLAB FX100 Rugged Bluetooth Speaker $89.97 $39.95 Amazon Treblab HD77 Ultra Premium Bluetooth Speaker $119.97 $69.96 Amazon Teblab HD-Max Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker $169.97 $118.35 Amazon Computer Accessories
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Monoprice 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Fast Wall Charger $64.99 $36 Monoprice Sabrent 4-Port USB 2.0 Hub $12.99 $8.99 Amazon, Sabrent Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub $19.99 $17.99 Amazon, Sabrent Sabrent USB 3.2 Type-C Tool-Free M.2 Enclosure $29.99 $22.99 Amazon, Sabrent Wacom One – $150 off $399.95 $249.95 Amazon Wacom Intuos – $30 off $69.95 $39.95 Amazon Computers
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON Consoles/Gaming
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Amazon Luna Controller w/ one month Luna+ $69.99 $39.99 Amazon Meta Quest 2 (w/ Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber) $439.98+ $349.99+ Amazon Nintendo Switch (w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & 3 months Nintendo Switch Online) $367.48 $299.99 Amazon Xbox Series S $299.99 $249.99 Amazon, Microsoft Console Accessories/Components
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for Xbox/PC $89.99 $59.99 Amazon Logitech G G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel & Pedals (PlayStation) $399.99 $199.99 Amazon Logitech G G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel & Pedals (Xbox) $299.99 $199.99 Amazon PlayStation DualSense Charging Station by afbptek $21.99 $20.89 Amazon PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller $69.99 $49.99 Amazon Sabrent M.2 NVMe Heat Sink for PS5 $19.99 $14.99 Amazon, Sabrent PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S $37.99 $29.99 Amazon PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S $29.99 $26.99 Amazon Razer Wolverine V2 (Xbox/PC) $99.99 $40 Amazon, Raz e r Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma (Xbox/PC) $149.99 $99.99 Amazon Turtle Beach Velocity One Flight Control System (Xbox, PC) $379.95 $329.95 Amazon Turtle Beach Recon Wired Gaming Controller (Xbox/PC) $59.95+ $39.95+ A m azon Xbox Core Wireless Controller $64.99 $49.99 Amazon Furniture (Desks/Chairs)
Gaming Headsets
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Astro A40 TR Wired Headset $149.99 $99.99 Amazon Astro A50 Wireless Headset w/ Base $299.99 $249.99 Amazon Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal $499 $226.22 Amazon, Microsoft Razer Barracuda X $99.99 $69.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation $199.99 $129.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Kraken Ultimate $129.99 $77.99 Amazon, Razer Turtle Beach Recon 500 Wired Headset (Xbox) $79.95 $68.80 Amazon Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX (Xbox/PC) $199.99 $139.99 Amaz o n Gaming Keyboards
Gaming Mice
Gaming Speakers
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Razer Nommo $129.99 $116.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Nommo Chroma $169.99 $152.99 Amazon, Razer Home Security
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera $99.99 $79.99 Amazon, Arlo Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera 2-Camera Kit $199.98 $159.98 Amazon, Arlo Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell $149.99 $79.99 Amazon, Arlo Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell $199.99 $149.99 Amazon, A r lo Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Security Camera $249.99 $179.99 Amazon, Arlo Arlo Pro 4 3-Camera Kit $549.99 $399.99 Amaz o n, Arlo Arlo Ultra 2 2-Camera Kit $599.99 $479.99 A m azon, Arlo Home Theatre
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Amazon Fire TV OMNI Series 4K UHD Smart TV w/ Alexa $519.99+ $389.99+ Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K w/ 2 years protection plan $54.98 $28.73 Amazon JBL Bar 2.1 Soundbar w/ Subwoofer $349.95 $199.95 Amazon LG OLED Evo C2 4K Smart TV $1,599.99+ $1,397.99+ Amazon Monoprice Full-Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount for LED TVs $89.99 $69.99 Monoprice Monoprice Premium 5.1.2 Channel Immersive Home Theater System with Subwoofer $249.99 $179.99 Monoprice Roku Streaming Stick 4K $49.99 $24.99 Ama zon XGIMI Aura ( our review) $2,799 $2,399 Amazon, XGIM I (CA), XGIMI (US) XGIMI Elfin ( our review) $649 $499 Amazon, XGIMI (US) XGIMI Halo $749 $599 Ama z on, XG I MI (CA), XGIMI (US) XGIMI Halo+ $849 $719 Amazon, XGIMI (CA), XGIMI (US) XGIMI HORIZON $1,099 $899 Amazon, XGIMI (US) XGIMI HORIZON Pro ( our review) $1,899 $1,399 Amazon, XGIMI (US) XGIMI MoGo Pro ( our review) $499 $399 Amazon, XGIMI (CA), XGIMI (US) Laptops
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link HUAWEI MateBook 14 CA$1,698.99 CA$1,198.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI MateBook D15 CA$1,098.99 CA$898.99 Amazon (CA) MSI Creator 17 Professional $2,349 $1,399 Amazon Razer Blade 14 $1,999.99+ $1,499.99+ Amazon, Razer Razer Blade 15 $1,799.99+ $1,549.99+ Amazon, Razer Mobile Accessories
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON Mobile Gaming
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link GameSir X2 Pro Mobile Gaming Controller (w/ 1 month Game Pass Ultimate) $79.99 $63.99 Amazon Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld $349.99 $299.99 Amazon Razer Kishi For Android (Xbox) $99.99 $44.99 Amazon, Razer Razer Kishi for iPhone $99.99 $59.99 Ama z on, Razer Razer Raiju Mobile for Android $149.99 $74.99 Amazon, Razer Monitors
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link BenQ EX240 $239.99 $209.99 Amazon BenQ EX240N $199.99 $169.99 Amazon HUAWEI MateView CA$898.99 CA$748.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI MateView GT 34 CA$748.99 CA$598.99 Amazon (CA) Monoprice Dark Matter 27″ QHD IGZO $349.99 $229.99 Monoprice Monoprice Dark Matter 32″ QHD IPS $399.99 $199.99 Monoprice Monoprice 27″ Zero-G Curved $249.99 $169.99 Monoprice Monoprice 35″ Zero-G Curved $399.99 $319.99 Monoprice Razer Raptor 27 $799.99 $699.99 Am a zon, Razer Samsung 32″ Odyssey Neo G7 4K Gaming Monitor $1,299.99 $799.99 Amazon Samsung 49″ Odyssey Neo G9 4K Mini LED Gaming Monitor $2,499.99 $1,459.99 Amazon Networking
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON Smart Home
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Brilliant Smart Home Control/Light Switches $69.99+ $62.99+ Amazon, Brilliant Roborock S7 MaxV $859.99 $639.99 Amazon Roborock S7 MaxV Plus $1,159.99 $869.99 Amazon Smartphones
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link Google Pixel 6a $449+ $299+ Amazon, Google Google Pixel 7 $599+ $499+ Amazon, Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $899+ $749+ Amazon, Google Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128GB) $999.99+ $769.99+ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1,799.99+ $1,369.99+ Amazon Smartwatches
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Elite CA$428.99 CA$298.99 Amazon (CA) HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic CA$798.99 CA$698.99 Amazon (CA) SSD/Storage Drives/Memory Cards
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card $47.99 $26.67 Amazon SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card $129.99 $59.99 Amazon SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-1 Memory Card $99.99 $39.99 Amazon Sabrent M.2 NVMe Heat Sink for PS5 $19.99 $14.99 Amazon, Sabrent Sabrent M.2 SSD Heatsink $31 $24.99 Amazon, Sabrent Samsung 870 EVO SATA III SSD 1TB 2.5″ SSD (other capacities available) $149.99 $84.99 Amaz o n Samsung 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD (other capacities available) $379.99 $179.99 Amazon Samsung 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD w/ Heatsink (other capacities available) $399.99 $189.99 Ama z on Video Games
Product MSRP Sale Purchase Link COMING SOON
What do you think about the above Holiday Gift Guide suggestions? Are you going to be picking up anything from the list above as a gift for someone this holiday season? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.
*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Mentioned pricing is in USD unless otherwise indicated and is accurate at the time of publishing. Read more on our
disclaimer page.
Last Updated on December 9, 2022.