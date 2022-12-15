[CES 2023] Campfire Audio announces its first TWS earphone, the Orbit

Campfire Audio makes some of the best premium audio products out there. While the company is relatively new, it has proved itself early. Campfire Audio wants to get in on the TWS earphone world with its new Orbit true wireless.

Orbit is the culmination of years of design and engineering, resulting in a true wireless product the company is proud of. The company says that every part of the process has been approached with “passion and creativity to produce something unique.”

The new Campfire Audio Orbit is available now on Amazon and the company’s website and is priced at $249. Here’s what their press release had to say.

Campfire Audio Orbit

This is an entirely new design for Campfire Audio, with Orbit’s two-tone housings shaped in a way that makes them extremely comfortable. The design is also robust, with a stainless-steel sound nozzle and grille. This not only looks impressive; this adds to the solid feel of these earbuds. The touch controls are easy to use, and taking calls is equally impressive due to the built-in high-quality microphone.

The case is also two-tone on the outside, with a bright green interior. Open the lid and the earphones are securely in place and easy to remove. There is also a battery level indicator so you can easily see how much playtime is left. An easy to use app is available for Orbit, with a number of added features.

The app allows you to customise Orbit’s touch control functionality, as well as find the right sound setting with its built-in 7-band EQ and presets. You can also install future firmware updates easily for an enhanced user experience.

Campfire Audio has developed custom full range 10mm dynamic drivers for the Orbit, with a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) film diaphragm. The choice of driver materials makes for a dynamic listen packed with depth and low-end power thanks to the 10mm driver. Then the LCP diaphragm adds the finishing touch, effortlessly providing clarity, space and energy for an overall engaging and rhythmic listen.

As well as the impressive drivers, Orbit also comes packed with impressive technology. Bluetooth 5.2 provides a stable connection with AAC and AptX Adaptive codec support, handling 24bit/48KHz audio. To really set Orbit apart from its competition, Campfire Audio has managed to squeeze in up to 8.5 hours playtime from a single charge, with an additional 30 hours of reserve playtime from its case – numbers unheard of at this level. There is also USB-C and Qi wireless charging for easy top-up.

Campfire Audio has included a number of foam and silicone eartips (S, M, L) in order to achieve that perfect fit. You also get a USB-C to USB-C charging cable, user manual and the coveted Campfire Audio pin badge.

Here are the Orbit’s specifications:

Frequency Response

5Hz-20KHz – Earphone Connection

Bluetooth 5.2

Supported Codecs – SBC, AAC, AptX Adaptive

Battery (Earphones) – 8.5 hours

Battery (Case) – 30 hours total playtime reserve

