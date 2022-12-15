[CES 2023] LG’s latest counter-depth InstaView fridge offers 25% increased capacity

LG’s InstaView panels on its fridges and other home appliances allow users to see what’s inside without having to open the door. Ahead of CES 2023, the company is teasing a new, counter-depth InstaView fridge that still has a large capacity, giving people the option of a more stylish kitchen.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

By slimming down the fridge, LG is providing more walking space in the kitchen. The company has managed to maintain a 25.5-cubic foot capacity by slimming down the cold air duct and the evaporator, while also reducing the thickness by applying enhanced insulation. By doing so, the newest InstaView fridge from LG offers 25% more internal storage space compared to its previous counter-depth models.

“LG’s new InstaView French-Door refrigerator makes a superb, stylish addition to any modern kitchen, offering consumers the ultimate in convenience, design and food freshness.We will continue to deliver outstanding customer value and experiences with innovative home solutions leveraging elegant, functional design and our advanced technologies.” Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The mirror-coated InstaView panel just about covers the right-hand door, and users can see inside by knocking twice on it without having to open the door. This newest kitchen appliance also makes four types of ice: slow-melting round Craft Ice, cubed ice, crushed ice, and new mini-cubed ice.

If you’re heading to CES, you can check out the new LG InstaView French-Door fridge at the Las Vegas Convention Center between January 5-8th. Pricing has yet to be revealed but we’ll be sure to update you once we find out more.

What do you think about the latest LG InstaView fridge? Are you interested in picking one up once they’re available? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below, and be sure to check back frequently for more CES 2023 news!

Last Updated on December 15, 2022.