[CES 2023] Dell announces new Alienware and Dell Gaming gear at CES

CES 2023 is well underway, and Dell has announced new Dell Gaming gear as well as Alienware gear, including the new m18 laptop.

Dell Gaming Gear and Alienware at CES 2023

Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor

Alienware Gaming Gear at CES 2023

500Hz (OC) / 480Hz (native) refresh rate delivers a new category of speed and motion clarity​, making even fast-paced games look supremely fluid

delivers a new category of speed and motion clarity​, making even fast-paced games look supremely fluid Fast IPS panel features sRGB 99% color coverage for consistent, accurate colors and wide viewing angles

features sRGB 99% color coverage for consistent, accurate colors and wide viewing angles 0.5ms min* GtG (gray-to-gray) response time eliminates ghosting and blurring

eliminates ghosting and blurring NVIDIA® Reflex Latency Analyzer technology lets players optimize their systems for the lowest possible latency​ so they can play at their highest potential

technology lets players optimize their systems for the lowest possible latency​ so they can play at their highest potential VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification provides vibrant, lifelike visuals

certification provides vibrant, lifelike visuals NVIDIA® G-Sync® ensures tear- and stutter-free gaming with high levels of visual clarity​

ensures tear- and stutter-free gaming with high levels of visual clarity​ TUV-certified ComfortView Plus Low Blue Light hardware solution reduces harmful blue light while maintaining true-to-life colors​

hardware solution reduces harmful blue light while maintaining true-to-life colors​ Esports-inspired Legend 2.0 design features a new base for a smaller desk footprint, plus a fully-adjustable stand with height adjustment markers​

design features a new base for a smaller desk footprint, plus a fully-adjustable stand with height adjustment markers​ AlienFX RGB lighting evokes a premium look and feel​

lighting evokes a premium look and feel​ A new integrated headset hanger keeps the desk tidy​

keeps the desk tidy​ Eco-conscious packaging uses ~50% less EPE, with an ocean-bound plastic handle on the box and no plastic clips. Box uses at least 75% recycled cardboard, while the display enclosure/stand incorporates at least 25% post-consumer recycled plastics.

Alienware Aurora R15

Alienware Gaming Gear at CES 2023

Model Number: Alienware Aurora R15 AMD gaming desktop

Alienware Aurora R15 AMD gaming desktop Processor Options: AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600X (6 core, 38MB total cache, up to 5.3GHz max boost) AMD Ryzen™ 7 7700X (8 core, 40MB total cache, up to 5.4GHz max boost) AMD Ryzen™ 9 7900X (12 core, 76MB total cache, up to 5.6GHz max boost) AMD Ryzen™ 9 7950X (16 core, 80MB total cache, up to 5.7GHz max boost)

Operating System: Windows® 11 Home (64-bit) Windows® 11 Professional (64-bit)

Motherboard Class: Custom Alienware motherboard AMD AM5 B650 Chipset

Custom Alienware motherboard AMD AM5 B650 Chipset PCI-Express Specifications: Slot 1:x16 Gen5 electrical, x16 physical Slot 2:x4 Gen4 electrical, x4 physical Slot 3: x4 Gen4 electrical, x4 physical

Memory Options: 8GB DDR5 (1x8GB) at 4800MT/s; up to 128GB (additional memory sold separately) 16GB Dual Channel DDR5 (1x 16GB) at 4800MT/s; up to 128GB (additional memory sold separately) 16GB Dual Channel DDR5 (2x 8GB) at 4800MT/s; up to 128GB (additional memory sold separately) 32GB Dual Channel DDR5 (2x 16GB) at 4800MT/s; up to 128GB (additional memory sold separately) 64GB Dual Channel DDR5 (2x 32GB) at 4800MT/s; up to 128GB (additional memory sold separately) 128GB Dual Channel DDR5 (4x 32GB) at 4800MT/s 4x UDIMM Slots

Storage Options: Single Storage Configurations : 256GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD 512GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD 2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD 4TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD Dual-Drive Non-RAID Configurations: 256GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 1TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage) 256GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 2TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage) 512GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 1TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage) 512GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 2TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage) 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 1TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage) 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 2TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage) 2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 1TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage) 2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 2TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage) 4TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 1TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage) 4TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD (Boot) + 2TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage)

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3050 8GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 8GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 10GB GDDR6X NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti 12GB GDDR6X NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3090 24GB GDDR6X NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3090 Ti 24GB GDDR6X NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 24GB GDDR6X AMD Radeon™ RX 6500 XT 4GB GDDR6 AMD Radeon™ RX 6600 XT 8GB GDDR6 AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT 12GB GDDR6 AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT 16GB GDDR6 AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT 16GB GDDR6

Ports: Front Ports: (1x) Global headset (2x) USB 3.2 Gen 1 port (1x) USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with Powershare technology (1x) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with Powershare technology Rear Ports: (2x) USB 2.0 ports (2x) USB 2.0 ports with Smart Power (1x) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10Gbps) (2x) USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps) (1x) USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C (20Gbps) (1x) RJ-45 2.5G Gigabit Ethernet (1x) SPDIF Digital Output (TOSLINK) (1x) SPDIF Digital Output (Coax) (1x) Microphone In (1x) Line In (1x) Line Out (1x) Center/Subwoofer Output (1x) Rear Surround Output (1x) Side Surround Output

Chassis Options: 750W Platinum Rated PSU, Air-Cooled CPU & Solid Side Panel with venting 750W Platinum Rated PSU, Liquid-Cooled CPU & Solid Side Panel with venting 750W Platinum Rated PSU, Air-Cooled CPU & Clear Side Panel with venting 750W Platinum Rated PSU, Liquid-Cooled CPU & Clear Side Panel with venting 750W Platinum Rated PSU, Alienware Cryo-tech™ Edition CPU Liquid Cooling & Clear Side Panel with venting 1350W Platinum Rated PSU, Air-Cooled CPU & Solid Side Panel with venting 1350W Platinum Rated PSU, Liquid-Cooled CPU & Solid Side Panel with venting 1350W Platinum Rated PSU, Air-Cooled CPU & Clear Side Panel with venting 1350W Platinum Rated PSU, Liquid-Cooled CPU & Clear Side Panel with venting 1350W Platinum Rated PSU, Alienware Cryotech™ Edition CPU Liquid Cooling & Clear Side Panel with venting

Color Options: Dark Side of the Moon

Dark Side of the Moon Rear Cable Cover: Optional

Optional Networking Details: Realtek RTL8125BG Ethernet controller integrated on the system board 2.5G/1000/100/10 Ethernet NIC (Standard) Realtek RTL 8852BE Wi-Fi 5 (2×2) MIMO 802.11ax Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.3 Qualcomm WCN6856 Wi-Fi 6E (2×2) 802.11ax Wireless and Bluetooth 5.3

Dimensions & Weight: Volume: 60.7L (The space occupied by the external surfaces of the chassis) Height (maximum): 510 mm (20.1 in.) Length (maximum): 589 mm. (23.2 in.) Length (without cable cover): 529 mm. (20.8 in.) Width (maximum): 225 mm. (8.86 in.) Maximum weight: – 16.96 Kg. (37.4 lbs.)

Software: Dashboard navigates all features, including themes, system performance, and overclocking Game Library to manage titles from multiple services AlienFX supports full RBG values up to 16.8 million

colors Thermal Management monitors and sets thermal

performance Power Management adjusts power plans with a game Overclocking controls system performance and

overclocking profiles



Alienware Command Center

Alienware Gaming Gear at CES 2023

The new Alienware Command Center is the software you will use to control your Alienware devices. More info on this is coming soon!

Alienware m16

Alienware Gaming Gear at CES 2023

Alienware M Series laptops are designed to prioritize power and watts to their components with the idea of having gamers experience their favorite games with high frame rates and graphics settings maximized.

The new m16 features the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors or the latest AMD® Ryzen™ processors for powerful CPU performance, paired with the next-gen NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ or AMD Radeon™ graphics.

The advanced Alienware Cryo-tech™ thermal design with multiple advancements, including: Alienware’s Element 31 thermal interface material is now applied to the CPU and GPU to dissipate heat for optimized gaming experiences*. An expanded vapor chamber covers the CPU and GPU to help draw heat away. Four ultra-thin fans increase internal airflow by nearly 25% by pulling air through 7 heat pipes and out five vents.

User-replaceable Dual-Channel DDR5 memory and up to four M.2 SSDs for up to 9TB of storage.

The 16” panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio is 11% larger than the m15, available in QHD+ (2560 x 1600) with 165Hz or 240Hz, or for gamers for whom speed is more important, FHD+ (1920 x 1200) with 480Hz is available. All options feature excellent color gamuts, Dynamic Display Switching technology, NVIDIA® G SYNC ® and AMD FreeSync™ support, and ComfortView Plus, a hardware-based low blue light technology that retains true-to-life colors.

All M Series laptops come with Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos® enablement, providing a visual and audible experience both designed by the studios that originally created the content.

A new FHD webcam for clear video calls or streaming and FHD IR camera supporting facial recognition such as Windows Hello.

The iconic Legend 3.0 design is beautiful and functional: The aluminum lid and bottom cover are finished in a smooth bead-blasted Dark Metallic Moon with “16” embossed on the lid. The aluminum die-cast inner frame and an improved hinge with dual support plates support the size of the m16.

Features three keyboard options with a 1.8mm key travel: a 1-zone backlit keyboard, a per-key AlienFX backlit keyboard, or the CherryMX ultra-low-profile mechanical laptop keyboard with per-key AlienFX lighting.

IntelliGo AI-driven noise cancellation helps eliminate background noise when you’re speaking, and context-aware transparency mode keeps you in your game.

With the new Alienware Command Center 6.0, gamers can view and manage their system’s performance and thermals, AlienFX for customizing peripherals settings and lighting, game library, and more in a redesigned user interface on a new architecture.

Alienware m18

Alienware Gaming Gear at CES 2023

Alienware M Series laptops are fundamentally about prioritizing power and watts to their components with the idea of having gamers experience their favorite games with high frame rates and graphics settings maximized.

The new m18 features the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors or the latest AMD® Ryzen™ processors for powerful CPU performance, paired with the next-gen NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ or AMD Radeon™ graphics.

The advanced Alienware Cryo-tech™ thermal design with multiple advancements, including: Alienware’s Element 31 thermal interface material is now applied to the CPU and GPU to dissipate heat for optimized gaming experiences*. An expanded vapor chamber covers the CPU and GPU to help draw heat away. Four ultra-thin fans increase internal airflow by nearly 25% by pulling air through 7 heat pipes and out five vents.

User-replaceable Dual-Channel DDR5 memory and up to four M.2 SSDs for up to 9TB of storage.

All M Series laptops come with Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos® enablement, providing a visual and audible experience designed by the studios that originally created the content.

The 18” panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio is 14.5% larger than the m17, available in QHD+ (2560 x 1600) with 165Hz, or for gamers for whom speed is more important, FHD+ (1920 x 1200) with 480Hz is available. Both options feature 100% DCI-P3, Dynamic Display Switching technology, NVIDIA® G-SYNC ® and AMD FreeSync™ support, and ComfortView Plus, a hardware-based low blue light technology that retains true-to-life colors.

A new FHD webcam for clear video calls or streaming and an FHD IR camera supporting facial recognition, such as Windows Hello.

The iconic Legend 3.0 design is beautiful and functional: The aluminum lid and bottom cover are finished in a smooth bead-blasted Dark Metallic Moon with “18” embossed on the lid. The aluminum die-cast inner frame and an improved hinge with dual support plates support the size of the m18.

Features two keyboard options with a 1.8mm key travel: a per-key AlienFX backlit keyboard or the CherryMX ultra-low-profile mechanical laptop keyboard with per-key AlienFX lighting.

IntelliGo AI-driven noise cancellation helps eliminate background noise when you’re speaking, and context-aware transparency mode keeps you in your game.

With the new Alienware Command Center 6.0, gamers can view and manage their system’s performance and thermals, AlienFX for customizing peripherals settings and lighting, game library, and more in a redesigned user interface on a new architecture.

Alienware x14

Alienware Gaming Gear at CES 2023

The Alienware x14 R2 maintains the title of the thinnest Alienware laptop yet. This record thinness is possible thanks to the patent-pending dual-torque element hinge that creates space within the system itself. This innovation allows us to achieve a 0.57 in. maximum z-height combined with a maximum graphics power of 85W. Without the hinge, x14 would either be thicker or less powerful.

All x14 configurations now come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certification, providing a visual experience and surround sound designed by the studios that originally created the content.

To enable the highest performance levels, the x14 is engineered using our exclusive Element 31 thermal interface material made of a Gallium-Silicone matrix and vapor chamber cooling technology. In the R2 generation, only RTX 4050 and 4060 configurations are provided with Element 31 on CPU and GPU as well as vapor chamber technology.

Includes a patent-pending Smart Fan control technology where each individual fan can independently spin up, slow down, or remain steady according to various sensors within the system.

Using a complex yet well-defined and confidential set of parameters, gamers can select from five uniquely Tailored Power States according to their needs, including Max (max power), Performance mode (graphics priority), Balanced mode (balanced CPU/GPU), battery save mode, and Quiet mode (acoustics priority).

X-Series includes Alienware’s HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation technology; capable of up to 12-phase graphics voltage regulation (x16), and 5-phase graphics voltage regulation (x14 R2) – the benefit is high-performance over marathon gaming sessions (long hours)

NVIDIA G-SYNC and Advanced Optimus technology are available exclusively on all configurations including NVIDIA GeForce graphics.

ComfortView Plus, hardware-based low blue light technology that does not degrade picture quality, is available on all x14s.

New to our 14” is a 16:10 165Hz QHD+ display capable of a 3ms response time and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Windows Hello IR camera for Facial Biometrics, security, and user login is available on all configurations. Now supporting an FHD resolution in R2.

Designed using anodized aluminum and magnesium alloy for structural rigidity, thinness, and lightness to enable a new level of thinness.

Based on 13th gen Intel Core processors alongside NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics

Maximum Graphics Power sums to 85W

Introduces Alienware’s X-Series thin keyboard with a 1.2mm key travel and includes N-Key Rollover technology and Anti-ghosting technology. System weighs a maximum of 2.084 Kgs. (4.594 Lbs.) and include an 80.6 Whr Lithium-Ion battery.

System Dimensions: Depth: 260.41 mm. ( 10.252 in.) Width: 321.08 mm. ( 12.641 in.) Height: 14.5 mm. ( 0.57 in.)



Alienware x16

Alienware Gaming Gear at CES 2023

The Alienware x16 combines everything we’ve learned from gamers since it is one of the first laptops in the Legend 3 industrial design language; the Alienware x16 introduces the new Lunar Silver colorway expressed using a nano bead-blasted anodized aluminum.

The new Legend 3-based design also introduces new functional elements, such as an elevated perimeter foot and V-rail surface edges, both designed to aid gaming performance and the gaming experience.

We’re very proud of our finest AlienFX lighting execution, enabling customizable lighting zones throughout the laptop and allowing gamers to express their own style. This includes a precision point touchpad that is 15% larger than the touchpad previously on the x17 R2 enabled for AlienFX. The entire keyboard on the x16 includes per-key lighting customization, including function keys, making sure every key is visible in the dark. Exclusive to the Alienware x16, new animated AlienFX behaviors such as scanner, loop, and rainbow wave are possible with an array of 100 micro-LEDs.

All x16 configurations now come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For the first time in Alienware history, the Alienware x16 includes six speakers in every configuration. This 6-speaker setup includes two upfiring tweeters for clarity and an impressive dual woofer configuration for strong bass, creating a spatial audio experience that redefines 3D positional audio and is complimented with support for Dolby Atmos audio.

To enable the highest performance levels, the x16 is engineered using our exclusive Element 31 thermal interface material made of a Gallium-Silicone matrix and applied to the CPU and GPU. Configurations based on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090 include vapor chamber cooling technology.

X-Series includes Alienware’s HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation technology; capable of up to 12-phase graphics voltage regulation (x16), and 5-phase graphics voltage regulation (x14 R2) – the benefit is high-performance over marathon gaming sessions (long hours)

NVIDIA G-SYNC and Advanced Optimus technology are available exclusively on all configurations, including NVIDIA GeForce graphics.

ComfortView Plus, hardware-based low blue light technology that does not degrade picture quality, is available on all x16s.

New to our 16” is a 16:10 240Hz QHD+ display capable of a 3ms response time and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Windows Hello IR camera for Facial Biometrics, security, and user login is available on all configurations. Now supporting an FHD resolution on the Alienware x16.

Full Metal Chassis — Designed using anodized aluminum and magnesium alloy for structural rigidity, thinness, and lightness to enable a new level of thinness.

Based on 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs alongside Next Gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics. x16 is capable of a Maximum Graphics Power of 175W.

Introduces Alienware’s X-Series keyboard with a 1.8mm key travel, N-Key Rollover technology, and Anti-ghosting technology. Available with optional CherryMX ultra low-profile key switches.

System weighs a maximum of 2.72 Kgs. (6 Lbs.) and include a 90 Whr Lithium-Ion battery

System Dimensions: Depth: 289.81 mm. ( 11.41 in.) Width: 364.74 mm. ( 14.36 in.) Height: 18.57 mm. ( 0.7311 in.)



Dell G15

Dell Gaming Gear at CES 2023

Trendy retro aesthetics in a stylish modern design. Available in three exciting color options – Dark Shadow Gray Quantum White with Deep Space Blue, and Pop Purple with Neo Mint thermal shelf.

15.6” FHD 1920 x 1080, 120Hz (250nits) display panel or 165Hz (300nits) with sRGB 100% for immersive gameplay.

A 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard option is controlled by Alienware Command Center for a responsive and immersive gaming experience that adds to the tech glam feel.

Powerful gaming performance with latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors up to i9 24-core processors

GameShift technology to enable dynamic performance mode in the F9 position.

Powerful discrete next-gen NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX graphics clearly render even the most graphic-intensive games and are stutter-free.

Alienware-inspired thermals with four heat pipes, improved fans with ultrathin blades, and a bigger heat exchange area. Also available with select graphics configurations, the vapor chamber and Element 31 thermal interface material for efficient cooling even when in performance/ gaming mode.

Alienware Command Center allows easy access to game settings, peripheral lighting settings, Dolby Audio for Gamers, and a game library for easy customization.

2x upgradeable SO-DIMM and up to 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2

Extended battery life with 56Wh Battery or even 86Wh battery options available on select configurations.

Dell G16

Dell Gaming Gear at CES 2023

A bigger 16:10 display gives more screen in a form factor similar to a 15” laptop.

QHD+ 2560 x 1600 resolution with 165Hz (100% sRGB) display panel or optional 240Hz (100% DCI-P3) for a smooth, immersive gaming experience.

Powerful gaming performance with latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors up to i9 24-core processors

Powerful discrete next-gen NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX graphics clearly render even the most graphic-intensive games​.

GameShift technology to enable dynamic performance mode in the F9 position.

Classique trendy color options Metallic Nightshade with Black thermal shelf and Quantum White with Metallic Nightshade thermal shelf with a premium finish metal A cover.

One zone RGB backlit keyboard and an optional Cherry MX keyboard option for a more tactile, immersive experience.

Alienware-inspired thermals with four heat pipes, improved fans with ultrathin blades, and a bigger heat exchange area. Also available on select graphics configurations, the vapor chamber and Element 31 thermal interface material for efficient cooling even when in performance/ gaming mode.

Alienware Command Center allows easy access to game settings, peripheral lighting settings, Dolby Audio for Gamers, and a game library for easy customization.

2x upgradeable SO-DIMM and up to 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2

Extended battery life with 56Wh Battery or even 86Wh battery options available on select configurations.

