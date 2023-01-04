[CES 2023] XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro projector has upgraded Intelligent Screen Adaptation technology

Over the past few years, we’ve reviewed a few different XGIMI smart projectors, including the MoGo Pro. Ahead of CES 2023, the company has unveiled some details about the new MoGo 2 Pro smart projector with upgraded Intelligent Screen Adaptation (ISA) technology.

One of my favourite features of the original MoGo Pro was its auto-focus and auto-vertical keystone correction capabilities. The MoGo 2 Pro builds on these ISA features with three new ones: Seamless Auto Keystone Correction, Seamless Auto Focus and Intelligent Eye Protection.

“Most ISA functions take place without interrupting projection and thus do not impair the viewing experience – and all of that noticeably faster and, above all, even more accurate than before. The intelligent focusing and stabilization occurs automatically and unnoticed by the user, as there is no physical set-up or waiting time compared to the previous version. Completely automatically and invisibly, the new ISA 2.0 technology creates the perfect image for any situation.” XGIMI press release

Small and portable, the MoGo 2 Pro can project 1080p HDR video up to 200 inches in size and features 350 ISO lumens (just over 400 ANSI lumens) of brightness. Weighing just 2.2 pounds and standing just over 6 1/2 inches tall, the latest smart projector from the company is ultra-portable, giving users flexibility on where they can set up and watch movies and other videos.

If you’re heading to CES this year, you can check it out at Pepcom on January 4th or throughout the show on the trade floor. Pricing has yet to be announced, but we’ll be sure to update you once we hear more.

What do you think about the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro smart projector and its upgraded Intelligent Screen Adaptation technology?

Last Updated on January 4, 2023.