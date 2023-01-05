[CES 2023] Hisense announces new kitchen appliance offerings

The humble kitchen appliance has come a very long way. They used to be simple things with simple operations. Today, many a kitchen appliance is packed with tech. Here is what Hisense is introducing in 2023.

2023 Hisense Kitchen Appliances

Hisense 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

The first kitchen appliance is the Hisense 26.0 cubic ft. 4-Door French door refrigerator delivers all the storage capacity, user convenience, food organization, and reliable quality that today’s families demand. The anti-fingerprint stainless steel exterior resists fingerprints and makes cleaning a breeze, with no special cleaners required.

The fridge’s interior with two drawers boasts perfect temperature control to keep your groceries fresh. It has through-the-door ice and water dispensers for easy access to great-tasting, NSF-certified filtered water. Features like the sliding shelf, adjustable gallon storage bins, and Flexzone drawer simplify storage and allow you to customize your organization to help you easily find your favorite foods. Plus, LED lighting in both the freezer and refrigerator helps you navigate, even on late-night snack runs! Model# HRM260N6PSEW

Hisense Slid-In Gas Range

The next kitchen appliance is the Hisense slide-in gas range features six burners, including a dual-ring power boil burner that boasts 18000 BTUs for near-instant heating. Its large 5.8 cubic ft. capacity allows you to cook family-size meals quickly and easily. The convection design circulates heated air around your food continuously for faster and more even baking and roasting.

The Fast-Preheat feature saves you even more valuable time, while the Air-Fry option provides a simpler and healthier way to enjoy “fried” foods. Other modes like dehydration, pizza baking, keeping warm, bread-proofing, roasting, frozen baking, and boiling allow home chefs to experience new cooking techniques. Traditional self-cleaning and steam-cleaning modes help make cleanup a snap.

Hisense Dishwasher

The Hisense dishwasher is ultra-quiet next kitchen appliance, operating at 44 dB for a more peaceful and relaxed kitchen environment. Its anti-fingerprint stainless steel exterior is simple to clean and keeps fingerprints at bay for a spotless kitchen aesthetic. Its innovative new power connection method allows for seamless installation that’s easier than ever before.

Also new is the dishwasher’s three racks and three spray arm system, which allows for easy loading of the interior, as well as sensor technology at the auto cycle that automatically adjusts cleaning times to ensure larger loads are left spotless every time.

Its large capacity promotes flexible loading options and allows you to wash up to 15 place settings at a time, while the dishwasher’s energy-efficient condensation drying system empowers you to load stubborn and sensitive materials (like plastic) anywhere you like—even on the lower rack. It even boasts an automatic door open feature to help moist air escape and improve dish drying and includes a 15-minute quick wash cycle that cleans light loads swiftly to help you cut down on your cleaning time.

Hisense Dual Zone Wine and Beverage Cooler

The next kitchen appliance is the Hisense dual zone wine, and beverage cooler boasts a 4.5 cubic ft. capacity and is equipped with a stainless-steel exterior and double-paned LOW-E, anti-UV glass to provide stable storage of your favorite wines, beers, and canned or bottled beverages.

A key feature is the dual-zone mode function which can be adjusted to two temperature zones separately to meet customers’ requirements for different types of wine storage. In addition, a wide range of accurate temperature control enables the cooler to meet various beverage needs, leaving them with a perfectly chilled libation every time and maximizing the taste of your favorite beverages with an extended lifetime for consumption.

Adjustable LED lighting makes the dual zone wine and beverage cooler more harmonious for any lighting environment. The top section features open shelving for storing smaller cans and bottles, while the lower section features fully extendable soft-close shelving to remove wine bottles smoothly and with limited vibrations. The dual zone, wine and beverage cooler, can be freestanding or built-in to your cabinetry, and the reversible door allows for further flexibility during installation.

Pricing and Availability

Hisense’s 2023 lineup will be available exclusively online and in-store at Lowe’s and come with the brand’s industry-leading two-year warranty. The HUI66330XCUS Dishwasher $899 will be available in Q1 of 2023. The HWD30040SS Dual Zone Wine and Beverage Cooler $699 will be released in Q3 of 2023. The HRM260N6PSEW 4-Door French Door Refrigerator is $2,799, and the HFG3601CPS Slide-In Gas Range is $1,399 and will be released in Q3 of 2023.

Last Updated on January 5, 2023.