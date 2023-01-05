[CES 2023] NexDock Wireless turns your smartphone into a laptop

Nex Computer launches NexDock Wireless. The last time we saw NexDock was in 2016, the photo above is of the 360 variant, and we do not have photos of the Wireless version. Here’s what the company provided in terms of information about its Wireless version.

With NexDock Wireless, users can now connect their smartphones to the device wirelessly using Bluetooth and Miracast technology. This means that they can enjoy all the benefits of NexDock, including a larger screen, physical keyboard, and trackpad, without the need for a cable.

“We’re thrilled to bring NexDock Wireless to market,” said Emre Kosmaz, CEO and founder of Nex Computer. “This latest version takes the convenience and versatility of NexDock to the next level, and we can’t wait for users to experience it for themselves.”

With NexDock, users can enjoy all the benefits of a laptop, including a larger screen, physical keyboard, and trackpad, without the need for a built-in processor or storage. Instead, NexDock relies on a connected smartphone’s processing power and storage to run applications and store data.

Whether you’re a busy professional on the go, a student looking for a portable study solution, or someone who wants to get more out of their smartphone, NexDock Wireless is the perfect tool. It’s compatible with a wide range of Android smartphones that support “desktop mode,” including “Samsung DeX” and “Motorola Ready For,” and comes with a built-in battery that can also charge the smartphone.

Don’t miss out on this exciting new product. Order NexDock Wireless today and experience the convenience and versatility of a smartphone-powered laptop.

Pricing and Availability: Available soon for $349 USD on the company’s website.

