[CES 2023] LG’s 2023 TV lineup includes its most advanced OLED TVs to date

While CES 2023 is winding down, there’s still plenty of news to cover. Alongside other announcements, LG unveiled its latest OLED TV lineup, designed to take viewing immersion and the user experience to new heights.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

At the forefront of LG’s upcoming lineup are the latest Z3, G3, and C3 OLED evo series TVs. The new models provide higher brightness and even better colour accuracy due to LG’s OLED evo technology and the Gen6 α9 AI Processor. We recently reviewed the C2 OLED evo and were very impressed, I can only imagine how much better the C3 will be.

“The latest Alpha series processor utilizes LG’s most sophisticated AI-assisted Deep Learning tech to ensure outstanding picture and sound quality. AI Picture Pro now offers improved upscaling for better clarity, and enhanced dynamic tone mapping, which helps reveal the depth and detail in every frame. AI Picture Pro also integrates a picture processing technology that detects and refines important objects, such as people’s faces, to give them a more lifelike HDR quality. In addition to fine-tuning image reproduction, the α9 AI Processor Gen6 powers LG’s AI Sound Pro; a feature that helps viewers get swept up in the onscreen action by delivering virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TVs’ built-in speaker system. “Another significant upgrade applied to this year’s OLED evo G3 series is LG’s Brightness Booster Max technology, which incorporates brand-new light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms to increase brightness by up to 70 percent.” LG press release

LG’s 2023 OLED TVs celebrate 10 years.

The company’s webOS will be getting an upgrade as well, with a new redesigned user interface with more personalization and convenience options than existing versions. An All New Home interface with Quick Cards offers easier access to the most frequently accessed content and services. AI Concierge, another new feature, provides each user with a curated list of content choices based on their past usage and search inquiries, and provides a selection of trending content for them to browse.

As we found in our review, the LG OLED TVs make for excellent gaming displays with a 0.1 millisecond response time, low input lag and up to four HDMI 2.1a compliant ports. Game Optimizer allows users to quickly select and switch between gaming-specific features, such as game-genre display presets and settings for G-SYNC® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium and variable refresh rate (VRR).

Pricing and availability haven’t been released yet but we’ll be sure to follow up once we have that information.

Last Updated on January 8, 2023.