ROCCAT Magma Mini 60% keyboard boasts IP33 rating, RGB LEDs, and mappable keys

In this day and age, there really is a keyboard for everyone. For those that like compact 60% keyboards, the upcoming ROCCAT Magma Mini is a compact membrane keyboard with an IP33 rating, RGB light zones, and mappable keys. And it is only $49!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The membrane switches have a midway actuation point and expanded key functionality with ROCCAT’s EasyShift[+] technology. In case you haven’t heard of it, Easy-Shift[+] allows gamers to assign secondary functions to each key, doubling the input options. Even better, the keyboard is also IP33 rated against water and dust to protect against those accidental spills.

“Magma Mini is the standout entry-level mini PC gaming keyboard because it blends the popular 60% format with the performance and RGB lighting ROCCAT is known for. Magma Mini also offers durable IP33-rated protection against dust, particles, and spills, and its $50 MSRP makes it an easy choice for PC gamers looking to add RGB lighting to their desktop.” Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation

The ROCCAT Magma Mini 60% gaming keyboard.

Features and specifications of the ROCCAT Magma Mini 60% gaming keyboard include:

Mini 60% form factor frees up space on your desktop

5-Zone AIMO RGB Lighting with translucent top plate

Durable IP33 rating protects from accidental spills

Quiet, fast, and responsive membrane keys

Easy-Shift[+] button duplicator enables function layers

Left side mounted cable

Vibrant AIMO™ RGB Lighting

20KRO and & advanced anti-ghosting

Form Factor: 60%

60% Connectivity: USB-A Wired

USB-A Wired Cable: Fixed with rubber finish – 1.8m

Fixed with rubber finish – 1.8m Lighting: 5 Zone Programable RGB, 10 LEDs

5 Zone Programable RGB, 10 LEDs Switches: Membrane

Membrane Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz Adjustable Height: Yes

Yes Keyboard Rollover: Max 20 Keys, Anti-ghosting

Max 20 Keys, Anti-ghosting On-board memory: No

No Software: Swarm

Swarm Dimensions: 308 x 132.2 x 36.6 mm (12.12 x 5.20 x 1.44 inches)

308 x 132.2 x 36.6 mm (12.12 x 5.20 x 1.44 inches) Weight: 460.0g/16.23 oz with cable

The ROCCAT Magma Mini is available for pre-order for only $49 and will ship on February 9th. Be sure to check back a few days before that for our full review!

What do you think about the ROCCAT Magma Mini 60% keyboard with its IP33 water and dust resistant rating, RGB LEDs, and mappable buttons? Are you going to be pre-ordering one? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on January 11, 2023.