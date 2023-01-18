Samsung soundbar deals drop in time for the big game

The big game is coming soon, and we know millions of people will be tuning in. Samsung knows this too, and they just dropped some soundbar deals that might entice you to upgrade your home theater. Good sound is essential to any home theater setup. I would argue it’s more important when watching movies than sports, but I can see the benefit of enhancing sports content sound as well.

Samsung makes a ton of soundbars, and these soundbar deals are just a few of the devices they offer.

Samsung Soundbar Deals

Q800B

Save up to $350 on the Q800B soundbar now until 2/5 – $250 Instant Rebate + $100 bundle savings

Enjoy a surround sound experience with Dolby Atmos and skip the need for HDMI cables.

Immerse yourself in astonishing 3D sound with 5 channels, 1 subwoofer, and 2 up-firing channels

working together to create a captivating audio experience.

Synchronized audio using every speaker in compatible Samsung TVs and soundbars.*

Sound calibrated for your space to perfection.

Q600B

Save up to $300 on the Q600B soundbar now until 2/12 – $200 Instant Rebate + $100 bundle savings

3D theater audio experience with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

Adaptive Sound delivers optimized sound based on each scene

3 Separate channels for synchronized audio experiences

Panoramic audio technology allows you to feel the depth of moving sound

Enjoy dynamic sound in-game with Game Pro mode

S800B

Save up to $250 on the Ultra-slim S800B/S801B now until 2/19 – $150 Instant Rebate + $100 bundle savings

Unbelievably sleek, low-profile soundbar delivers high-quality audio in a super slim package.

Enjoy a surround sound experience with Dolby Atmos and skip the need for HDMI cables.

Synchronized audio using every speaker in compatible Samsung TVs and soundbars.

Simply pair the soundbar with a compatible iPhone or iOS device to play music.

Read our review here

MX-ST50B

Not a soundbar but a great home theater addition with flair!

Save $250 on the MX-ST50B Sound Tower now until 2/19

Go wall-to-wall with Samsung Sound Tower’s unique Bi-directional design.

Enjoy up to 18 hours of unplugged entertainment with our built-in battery.

Rain or shine, enjoy year-round outdoor entertainment with this sound tower that is IPX5 rated for water-resistant durability against water and dust.

MX-ST40B

Not a soundbar but a great home theater addition with flair!

Save $200 on the MX-ST40B Sound Tower now until 2/19

Uniquely designed bi-directional speakers kick up the sound with 160 watts of high power

Enjoy up to 12 hours of unplugged entertainment with our built-in battery.

Rain or shine, enjoy year-round outdoor entertainment with this sound tower that is IPX5 rated for water-resistant durability against water and dust.

Last Updated on January 18, 2023.