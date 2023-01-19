New on Netflix January 20-26: A slow week, time to catch up on the backlog!

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between January 20-26th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in January if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Country symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix January 20-26th list, which is headlined by… well, to be honest, it’s a good week to catch up on that Netflix backlog as there’s not much new this week.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come. November’s upcoming games include:

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge: Kick shell with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo or other familiar friends in this totally tubular ’80s-inspired beat ’em up. Cowabunga!

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home: Become an unsung hero. Solve puzzles, fly above chaos and heal the wounded in this follow-up to the beloved adventure game inspired by World War I.

Coming soon in January

This title is coming sometime in January, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for it!

JUNG_E (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷)

Physical: 100 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): In this fierce fitness competition, one hundred contestants in top physical shape compete to claim the honor of best body.

And now for the Netflix January 20-26th list:

January 20

Bake Squad: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): After baking up a storm in season one, all four original members of the Squad are back and hungry for more! The expert bakers elevate desserts with next-level ideas and epic execution, to create showstopping centerpieces for someone’s extra special big day. Each brilliant member of the Bake Squad was personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who built an empire on delicious cookie dough. With stunning sweet visuals and surprises at every turn, season two takes it up a level – from exploding cakes to a colossal cheesecake tower and an edible life-size piano. The bakers pull out all the stops and create desserts you can only dream of!

Bling Empire: New York (NETFLIX SERIES): A new cast of stylish Asian American socialites flaunts their fortunes — and fashions — while bringing the drama and living it up in New York City.

Fauda: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇱): The action-packed series returns for a new season.

Mission Majnu (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): Set in the 1970s, an undercover Indian spy takes on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan.

Set in the 1970s, an undercover Indian spy takes on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan. The Real World: Season 28 🇺🇸

Represent (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷): A youth center leader from the suburbs of Paris becomes a finalist in the presidential election. But is France truly ready for its first Black president?

Şahmaran (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷): When Şahsu goes to Adana for a lecture, it's the perfect chance to face her estranged grandfather. But soon, she stumbles into an ancient myth — and an epic love.

When Şahsu goes to Adana for a lecture, it’s the perfect chance to face her estranged grandfather. But soon, she stumbles into an ancient myth — and an epic love. Shanty Town (NETFLIX SERIES 🇳🇬)

January 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru 🇺🇸

Narvik (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇴): While a young Norwegian soldier fights in the trenches, his wife back home must contend with an occupying German force that has invaded their town.

January 24

Little Angel: Volume 2

January 25

Against the Ropes (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): After being released from prison for a crime she didn’t commit, Ángela decides to win back the love and respect of young daughter Rocío, who’s a fan of lucha libre wrestling, by entering the ring herself as a mysterious new persona.

Begin Again 🇺🇸

January 26

Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Daniel teams up with a legendary tracker to help him reverse a demonic curse and restart an age of magic that has mysterious ties to Daniel’s family.

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Humanity may be down, but their fight for survival is far from over. For the pivotal next round, a truly evil human emerges to face the next mighty god.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada January 20-26th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

