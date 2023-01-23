ViewSonic unveils new ELITE gaming, productivity, and portable monitors

There’s no question there are plenty of monitors on the market. Earlier this month, ViewSonic unveiled a pair of new ELITE gaming monitors, an OLED productivity monitor, new portable monitors, and even a new short-throw projector.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

With the new lineup, ViewSonic is offering gamers, creators, and movie watchers the latest technology for work and play at home, work, or on the road. Let’s check out what the company has in store over the next year.

ELITE XG272-2K Gaming Monitor

27-inch IPS gaming monitor with native QHD (2560×1440) resolution

400Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GTG) response time and 400 nits of brightness

NVIDIA GSYNC compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Connectivity includes: HDMI v2.0, DisplayPort v1.4, USB-C at 90W, USB-A/B v3.2, and one Audio-Out (3.5mm)

Available in Q4

ELITE XG341C-2K Gaming Monitor

34-inch, mini-LED curved gaming monitor with native UWQHD (3440×1440) resolution

1500R curved screen with a 200Hz (OC) refresh rate and a 1ms (GTG) response time

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA DisplayHDR 1400; PureXP Motion Blue Reduction technology to improve left-to-right motion image clarity

Connectivity includes: HDMI v2.1, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A/B, (1x upstream, 3x downstream) and one Audio-Out (3.5mm)

Built-in KVM feature to control multiple devices with a single mouse, keyboard and monitor set-up

Mini-LED with 1152 zone display and full-array local dimming for the ultimate visual performance.

Available now for an estimated street price of $1,499.99

VX2722-4K-OLED OLED Monitor

27-inch OLED monitor with native 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) resolution

60Hz refresh rate, and 540 nits of brightness

100% Adobe RGB, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage & VESA HDR True Black 400

Connectivity includes: HDMI v2.1, DisplayPort, USB-C at 96W, USB-A/B v3.2, and one Audio-Out (3.5mm)

Available in Q4

VX16-OLED Portable Monitor

15.6-inch portable monitor with a native 4K(3840×2160) resolution

100% sRGB, Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 coverage

400nits of brightness, 1ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate

Connectivity includes: 2x USB Type-C for 2-way charging, mini-HDMI and 3.5mm headphone jack

Ultra-thin OLED panel design with an adjustable kickstand

Available: second half of the year

ColorPro® VP16-OLED Portable Monitor

15.6-inch portable monitor with a native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution

100% DCI-P3 coverage, 400nits of brightness, 1ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate

Connectivity includes: 2x USB Type-C for 2-way charging, micro-HDMI and a 3.5 mm headphone jack

OLED panel with highly adjustable stand and built-in hood and cover accessory.

Available now for an estimated street price of $399.99

X2-4K Short-Throw LED Projector

The ViewSonic “Designed for Xbox” X2-4K Short-Throw LED Projector.

Native 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) resolution at 2,900 LED lumens of brightness

0.69-0.83 short throw lens

Advanced LED technology to deliver 30,000 hours lifespan

Designed for XBOX for a big screen gaming experience

H/V keystone and four-corner adjustment

Available Q2 2023 for an estimated street price of $1,599.99

Once more details like pricing and release dates are updated, we’ll be sure to let you know so check back frequently!

What do you think about the latest ViewSonic monitor lineup? Are you going to be picking up on of their new gaming or portable monitors? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on January 23, 2023.