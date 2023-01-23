ViewSonic unveils new ELITE gaming, productivity, and portable monitors

There’s no question there are plenty of monitors on the market. Earlier this month, ViewSonic unveiled a pair of new ELITE gaming monitors, an OLED productivity monitor, new portable monitors, and even a new short-throw projector.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
With the new lineup, ViewSonic is offering gamers, creators, and movie watchers the latest technology for work and play at home, work, or on the road. Let’s check out what the company has in store over the next year.
ELITE XG272-2K Gaming Monitor
- 27-inch IPS gaming monitor with native QHD (2560×1440) resolution
- 400Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GTG) response time and 400 nits of brightness
- NVIDIA GSYNC compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
- Connectivity includes: HDMI v2.0, DisplayPort v1.4, USB-C at 90W, USB-A/B v3.2, and one Audio-Out (3.5mm)
- Available in Q4
ELITE XG341C-2K Gaming Monitor
- 34-inch, mini-LED curved gaming monitor with native UWQHD (3440×1440) resolution
- 1500R curved screen with a 200Hz (OC) refresh rate and a 1ms (GTG) response time
- AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA DisplayHDR 1400; PureXP Motion Blue Reduction technology to improve left-to-right motion image clarity
- Connectivity includes: HDMI v2.1, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A/B, (1x upstream, 3x downstream) and one Audio-Out (3.5mm)
- Built-in KVM feature to control multiple devices with a single mouse, keyboard and monitor set-up
- Mini-LED with 1152 zone display and full-array local dimming for the ultimate visual performance.
- Available now for an estimated street price of $1,499.99
VX2722-4K-OLED OLED Monitor
- 27-inch OLED monitor with native 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate, and 540 nits of brightness
- 100% Adobe RGB, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage & VESA HDR True Black 400
- Connectivity includes: HDMI v2.1, DisplayPort, USB-C at 96W, USB-A/B v3.2, and one Audio-Out (3.5mm)
- Available in Q4
VX16-OLED Portable Monitor
- 15.6-inch portable monitor with a native 4K(3840×2160) resolution
- 100% sRGB, Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 coverage
- 400nits of brightness, 1ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate
- Connectivity includes: 2x USB Type-C for 2-way charging, mini-HDMI and 3.5mm headphone jack
- Ultra-thin OLED panel design with an adjustable kickstand
- Available: second half of the year
ColorPro® VP16-OLED Portable Monitor
- 15.6-inch portable monitor with a native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution
- 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 400nits of brightness, 1ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate
- Connectivity includes: 2x USB Type-C for 2-way charging, micro-HDMI and a 3.5 mm headphone jack
- OLED panel with highly adjustable stand and built-in hood and cover accessory.
- Available now for an estimated street price of $399.99
X2-4K Short-Throw LED Projector
- Native 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) resolution at 2,900 LED lumens of brightness
- 0.69-0.83 short throw lens
- Advanced LED technology to deliver 30,000 hours lifespan
- Designed for XBOX for a big screen gaming experience
- H/V keystone and four-corner adjustment
- Available Q2 2023 for an estimated street price of $1,599.99
Once more details like pricing and release dates are updated, we’ll be sure to let you know so check back frequently!
What do you think about the latest ViewSonic monitor lineup? Are you going to be picking up on of their new gaming or portable monitors? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.
*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Mentioned pricing is in USD unless otherwise indicated and is accurate at the time of publishing. Read more on our disclaimer page.
Last Updated on January 23, 2023.