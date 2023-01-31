Marshall announces the compact yet powerful Middleton Bluetooth speaker

Marshall makes some of the best guitar amps on the planet, and when they jumped into the Bluetooth speaker space a few years ago, I knew they would be successful. We have reviewed a handful of the company’s Bluetooth speakers, and I still use Marshall Emberton daily, and it is as fantastic as ever.

Control playback and adjust the bass and treble using the top-mounted controls or the dedicated app. Built-in Dynamic Loudness adjusts the tonal balance of the sound to ensure your music sounds brilliant at every volume. The Marshall Middleton utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional stereo sound from Marshall. Experience superior spatial and binaural sound that flows around you and fills any space. This is an absolute 360° sound, where every spot is sweet.

The Marshall Middleton is equally at home in the festival mud or on your polished sideboard, thanks to its iconic yet durable design. With a rugged IP67 dust and water-resistant build, rain and dirt won’t get under its skin. Middleton’s sturdy body comprises 55% post-consumer recycled plastic and is completely PVC-free. This speaker drops you straight into your music with no trouble or fuss – pair, play, and enjoy 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge.

Keep the music going when your phone battery is low, and charge your device on the move with Middleton’s trusty power bank feature. Middleton also connects to other Middleton speakers, amplifies the sound with Stack Mode, and discovers a sound as big as your imagination. Stacked or solo, Middleton fills whatever space you’re in with colossal sound. Here are some specifications.

DIMENSIONS: 109 x 230 x 95 mm / 4.29 x 9.06 x 3.74 in

WEIGHT: 1.8 kg / 4.0 lb

POWER AMPLIFIERS: Class D amplifiers: 2 x 20 W, 2 x 10 W

MAXIMUM SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL: 87 dB SPL @ 1 m

FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 50 Hz – 20 kHz

STEREO/MONO: Stereo

TIME TO FULL RECHARGE: 4.5 hours with 5 V, 3 A charger

BATTERY: 20+ Hours, depending on use

The Marshall Middleton is available on the company’s website for $299.

