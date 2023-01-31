Plugable releases its first docking station for phones & tablets

While docking stations aren’t new, most are targeted at laptop users. Plugable has just unveiled its first docking station designed specifically for phones and tablets.

The USB-C Stand Dock can transform your compatible USB-C smartphone or tablet, like the Samsung Galaxy S22, iPad Pro, or Surface Pro 9, into a full-featured mobile workstation. The dock has eight extra connections for your phone or tablet, including a 4K HDMI port.

The ports on the Plugable USB-C Stand Dock.

Slim, compact, and foldable for easy storage and transportation, this phone and tablet docking station has an adjustable stand attached to the top of it to hold your smartphone or tablet. If your device supports DisplayPort (Alt-Mode), you’ll be able to connect it and use this dock with it. With support for an external 4K monitor (at 30Hz), you can also add keyboards or read SD cards with it. The USB-C Stand Dock has two USB 3.0 (5Gbps) ports, SD and microSD slots, an audio input/output combination jack, and up to 100W USB-C passthrough charging to keep your phone or tablet charged while using the dock.

Available on Amazon, the dock retails for $69, but has a limited-time $20 launch coupon, bringing the price down to $49 which is impulse buy territory.

